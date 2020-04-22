Weekly Note, April 20, 2020: Data Points To U-Shaped Recovery

Good morning and welcome to a week where political figures and international organizations are finger-pointing as they look for the shooter on the grassy knoll that led to our current situation. The divergence between main street and Wall Street seems to have never been greater than it is now and provides little reason for optimism. The market is giving back some of the recent gains as oil is making headlines. The veteran traders have been waiting for a reversion trade since we reached the 50% Fibonacci level last week so perhaps we can say this is expected to some degree.

It is sad to see the economic data is still setting record-lows while the market has been moving higher the last few weeks, though the economy and equities are not the same (just similar). Even though both are moving lower today, it's difficult to be short the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) without a short-term horizon when the "Fed Put" is in play. Nevertheless the market is signalling a proverbial "retest" of the lows. This is part of the bottoming process so it is paramount to pick your spots carefully as this will not be a rising tide to lift all boats scenario. This note is part of a weekly series where I attempt to digest current economic and market data to help asset allocators gauge the macroeconomic environment.

Oil should not be in the headlines

Before getting into the data, I feel obliged to mention the price action in oil today. Today is the finale of trading for the front-month contract (May), but most traders are already looking to June; this is confirmed by the 6x volume in the June vs. May contracts. It appears suppliers are reaching their limit in the short term, though I would consider the overreaction in the headlines as more of a contrarian signal at this point given we are seeing HY energy spreads tighten while we see the record low in front-month oil futures. The divergence is a positive signal for energy risk assets. Below is a snapshot of the futures:

Yield curve suggests something is off

Most major equity market bottoms coincide with a loosening of monetary policy that increases inflation expectations and steepens the yield curve dramatically. Coming out of recession in the early 90's, the 10-2 Treasury curve steepened +283 bps, post-tech bubble it was +268bps, and after the financial crisis +297. This year, the spread moved from 11 bps to a high of 71bps (+60bps change). This pales in comparison to what we've seen coming out of prior recessions where we saw V-shaped recoveries.

For growth, it is not a recovery at all

For those debating which letter of the alphabet will best describe this recovery, the 2 year yield will be key to watch. Traders read the 2Yr Treasury as the market's expected average Fed funds rate over the next two years. The last two market corrections in 2016 and 2018 saw the 2yr yield rise 20-30bps once markets bottomed. This is indicative of a rebound in nominal growth expectations and, at a higher level, a V-shaped recovery. The divergence between the equity market rebound and short rates suggests this will not be an evenly distributed recovery for all parties involved. Exhibit-A would be growth stocks continuing to outperform "value":

If the bottom is behind us, we tend to see value outperform once the economic data flushes out. The virus is still working its way through the data, but as we get into May, we can expect a slight mean-reversion trade where growth underperforms.

Every week there is at least one reading that sets a record drop for a single month (Empire state survey, retail sales, Philly fed index, Leading Economic index). For the first time in its six year history the Philadelphia Fed suspended its quarterly monetary policy report last month that was to review the economy and financial conditions. It is understandable that the monetary authorities could not issue a research report given the dynamic state we have been in, though it is a reminder in how it pays to be a contrarian, even in times of extreme uncertainty.

Perhaps the most cited data release last week was China's Q1 GDP, which came in at -6.8%. It is unfortunate to see many fail to clarify the headline number as being a not-seasonally adjusted Year-on-Year GDP. In the US, we measure GDP growth on consecutive quarters then seasonally adjust it. As it lies, the Atlanta Fed's Q1 GDP estimate calls for -0.3% growth versus 4Q19. For emphasis, economists still expect +0.3% Q1 GDP growth when viewed on a YoY comparison (Q1 2019). On tap for next week:

4/19 Chicago Fed Index, German PPI, China FDI

4/20 Existing Home Sales, German ZEW

4/21 Home Price Index (Feb), Japan PMI (Apr)

4/22 Markit PMI, Kansas City Fed, Building Permits, New Home Sales, Claims, German Consumer Confidence, Japan Leading Economic Index, Japan CPI

4/23 Michigan Consumer Confidence, Durable Orders, German Ifo

Housing will return a bright spot

Housing data is typically not market-moving given it is subject to huge revisions (I blame the long closing process), but it is even less relevant now as most states are forbidding new construction and Facetime is the new open-house platform. Housing had some of the strongest momentum coming into 2020 and I would expect the sector to rebound once the shutdowns subside. There is sure to be pent-up demand as demographic trends and first-time homebuyers will still be looking to purchase with the average mortgage rate at all-time lows (3.5%).

Dollar not weaker (yet)

Looking to FX markets, the DXY (US Dollar index) is back below the psychologically important 100 level, but its longer-term uptrend appears to be intact. The stronger dollar flies in the face of easy monetary policy and record-low interest rates, suggesting financial conditions are still tight to some degree. The level in the dollar adds to the idea of the effectiveness of monetary policy has hit its limit.

While the DXY is only made up of six cross rates in the developed markets, it is a good signal for EM stress-no surprise the G20 had to suspend debt interest payments for the world's poorest countries last week. 50 central banks around the world have cut rates so far this year, confirming we are very much in an easing cycle, and I believe it is the main driver behind the bottom in markets nearly a month ago. Past easing cycles saw Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) outperform and DXY to fall, though we are not seeing that play out right away this time around- the Fed cannot repair confidence in consumers to go out to restaurants and vacation so business conditions are not as "easy" as central banks would like them to be. Watch for the weaker DXY in the coming weeks to signal momentum for EM equities.

Inflation more likely in long run than short run

Regular readers will know equity prices often lead the data. When looking at every recession since 1929, the stock market bottoms, on average, 4 months prior to the end of the recession. If the market did in fact bottom in late March, this would imply the virus-induced recession would be over by July. Copper is often a reliable cyclical indicator when its performance is compared to gold and it continues to underperform. This is yet another series that was showing signs of weakness well before the virus was ever contracted by a human. Not coincidentally the series is a good forward indicator of inflation, so it tracks the 10yr yield closely (66% correlation).

Negative oil price a long-term signal, not technical blip

As we head into another week where policy-makers are seeking to add onto the $23tn in national debt, we see interest rates near all-time lows and negative commodity prices. Surely interesting times, but not the first for either. Natural gas and electricity suppliers see negative prices on occasion when supply>demand and local storage is at capacity. It is no different in oil here. What it is more indicative of is that deflation is looming. America's cure for its deficit in the 40's and 70's was inflation, not deflation. So either the market is severely discounting the historical precedent (inflation should return) or we have officially moved from a disinflationary to a deflationary regime.

The latter is what Japan has been fighting since they first saw negative interest rates in the 90's. Extraordinarily easy monetary policy, low inflation, high national debt, and an aging demographic can be used to describe more than just Japan…

While hindsight is always 20-20, many of the indicators we watch were already pointing to weakness well ahead of the virus outbreak (Leading economic index, Chicago Fed index, Manufacturing PMI, etc. slowing since 2019). Sure, this was an unprecedented left tail risk, but the data was showing cracks in the economy well beforehand despite the Fed beginning another easing cycle well over a year ago.

It is no surprise that the era of ultra-easy financial conditions led to excesses in areas like private equity valuations, and stock buybacks taking precedent over capex. With many companies now proudly electing to retain employees at the expense of executive pay and shareholder margins, we may be entering a new era of corporate governance (queue the ESG investors?). Corporate raiders are now sitting on their hands as aggressive measures to return capital to shareholders has likely peaked and long-term company and employee investments are taking center stage. I look forward to leaving the era of financial engineering behind us when we come out on the other side.

