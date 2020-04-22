Teladoc: COVID-19 Boosts Stock, Likely Increases In Long-Term Growth

The recent run-up in price has the stock at an overbought level, so investors should wait for a better entry point.

Teladoc (TDOC) provides virtual health care services 24/7 every day of the year. The company offers online video meetings with health professionals along with telephone interactions. The COVID-19 situation brought the importance of virtual health/telemedicine to the forefront.

Teladoc has the potential to be a strong long-term investment in the 2020s as patients may opt for convenience and safety over the burden of securing a doctor's appointment and waiting in crowded rooms with others. Teladoc is projected to grow revenue above 20% annually in the coming years (consensus).

Services that Teladoc provides can be appropriate for doctors to evaluate and recommend treatment for cold, allergy, flu, and COVID-19 symptoms. If you have something that is potentially contagious, you probably don't want to put others at risk nor would you want to catch something else from a crowded doctor's waiting room.

Teladoc's services go beyond evaluating coughing and sneezing symptoms. The company also provides services for behavioral health, various chronic conditions (diabetes, hypertension, etc.), common skin conditions, etc. The company's services can be an important first screening alternative to going to a primary doctor in-person for certain conditions/symptoms.

Teladoc's Strong Revenue Growth

What makes Teladoc attractive as a long-term investment is the company's ability to grow at an above-average pace independent of the economy's health. People will need medical care whether the economy is expanding or contracting. The current fears of contagion regarding COVID-19 actually helps virtual medical services like Teladoc as it brings more awareness to this platform. Therefore, the company is likely to get a long-term positive boost from the current pandemic situation.

Teladoc secured relationships with over 50 health plan clients, 70 insurance/financial services companies, 300 hospitals/health system clients, and 50,000 clinicians on a global basis. There is still plenty of growth remaining because telehealth services are still in its infancy. So, Teladoc demonstrated a strong ability to secure clients which will help the company continue its growth over the next decade.

The global telehealth market is expected to grow at about 27% annually through 2025 to reach a market size of $22.7 billion. Teladoc is positioned well to benefit from this because they have a first-mover advantage. Teladoc is the largest telehealth provider globally. This can help the company accelerate growth by attracting new clients in new regions by demonstrating what they've accomplished thus far.

Teladoc is expected to grow revenue at over 20% annually through 2023 according to consensus estimates. This should help drive the stock for above-average gains over this time period.

Expansion Strategy

Teladoc is working to expand the types of clinical services that the company currently offers. Mental health services are an example of an area that can be expanded on. About 1 in 5 adults in the United States are affected by mental health issues. The company sees this as a key opportunity for the expansion of Teladoc's virtual health care. Approximately 96.5 million Americans live in areas that lack sufficient mental health services.

The company is also driving efforts to increase engagement among existing members. Teladoc is doing this by investing in their mobile app to be optimally user-friendly for positive experiences, investing in marketing to increase awareness, and by using surveys to measure progress. The company is also using its partners such as CVS/Minute Clinic (CVS) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH) to help increase engagement.

Other expansion plans include more penetration into existing distribution channels and increasing business globally. Acquisitions are another avenue for growth that Teladoc has implemented in the past and which is being planned for the future.

Look at Valuation, But Growth Matters More

Since Teladoc is not yet profitable, there are many valuation metrics that can't be effectively applied to the stock. We can use the price to sales ratio since it is based on sales and not earnings. Teladoc's trailing price to sales ratio is 18, while the forward price to sales ratio is 14.4. This is significantly above the S&P 500's trailing P/S of 1.9. However, Teladoc is still a young company with expected revenue growth of 33% for 2020 and about 21% in 2021.

Companies in their young stages like this typically trade at above-average valuations as investors bid up their stock prices for their strong revenue growth and future prospects. Teladoc established itself well in the industry, which should help them leverage their growth for the long term. Telemedicine is still in its infancy - so there is plenty of room for further growth.

What's a potential investor to do? The stock may pullback after the COVID-19 boost wears off. The stock recently reached an overbought level on the weekly chart. So, it is possible that the COVID-19 boost in the stock price might be priced in for the short term. A pullback might take the P/S ratio back into the single digits (see chart below), where it was trading before the COVID-19 crisis hit. That would be a better entry point for the stock.

Source: Ycharts

Watch for a Pullback

Teladoc's stock had a strong run-up this year. It is now showing some weakness, declining from an overbought level according to the RSI indicator on the weekly chart. As a result, I don't think it is time to jump in just yet.

Source: stockcharts.com

Not including the market correction at the end of 2018, Teladoc's stock had a couple of sizable pullbacks of between 20% and 30%. The stock never reached an oversold level. However, the RSI did dip below 50 both times. It can be difficult to get the ideal entry point. So, using previous pullbacks can be used as a guide.

Therefore, I would wait for a pullback in the stock of about 30% from the 52-week high. This would take the stock down to about $123. I would also look for the RSI level to dip below 50 on the weekly chart, then turn back up, indicating a return of new price strength. We should keep an eye on TDOC's stock and the rest of the market for a better entry point.

Long-Term Investment Outlook for Teladoc

Young fast-growing companies like Teladoc can experience a lot of volatility. This volatility can be magnified during markets like the one we are currently in. However, investors should think about where Teladoc is likely to be five years from now. The short-term volatility won't matter if the stock price rises along with revenue growth over the long term. That's what companies with strong revenue growth in growing industries tend to do.

Teladoc is striving to expand the business over the long term with multiple strategies. This positions the company well to benefit from the strong expected growth of telemedicine. The company is building a good track record of acquiring new businesses. That along with other strategies should help maintain Teladoc's status as the largest telemedicine provider in the years ahead.

With revenue expected to grow at strong above-average double-digit rates annually for multiple years, Teladoc's stock looks poised to achieve above-average gains over the next 3 to 5 years. The company has a recession-proof business and the COVID-19 situation helps bring awareness of avoiding medical office waiting rooms when possible. The COVID-19 crisis is likely to help drive growth in the use of Teladoc's services.

The 2020s will see the transformation of the economy during the 4th Industrial Revolution. We are also running headfirst into a wave of demographic and debt-driven problems that will need solving. A cautious, but forward-looking approach, will be required to thrive in what could be a lost investing decade for many, much like 2000-2009. Benefit from the insights of Kirk Spano, Dividend Sleuth, and David Zanoni. Get exclusive investment ideas based upon in-depth and up-close research that few others do. Sign-up now for a free trial and 20% first-year discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: The article was written by David Zanoni for Kirk Spano's Margin of Safety Investing service [MoSI].

Additional disclosure: The article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). David is not a registered investment adviser. Kirk Spano is an RIA. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial adviser to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate. Investing in stocks involves risk and could result in losses.