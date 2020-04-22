Fund Report: The Mercator International Opportunity Fund Q1, 2020

The Mercator International Opportunity Fund (MOPPX) Quarter 1, 2020 Report

Following very strong performance in 2019, the Mercator Fund was cruising nicely in January. Performance peaked in mid-February when global markets were hit by yet another Black Swan event. By definition, this was unpredictable and investors were taken by surprise. Stock prices plunged. The S&P ended the quarter down 21%. The Mercator International Opportunity Fund was down 23.16%, in line with its benchmark the Morgan Stanley EAFE index which dropped 22.83%.

In moments of crisis, it is important not to overreact and to focus on a simple question: what is the mission? The Mercator Fund seeks capital gains over time by investing in the most promising public companies outside of the United States. The valuations of these stocks fluctuate, often for reasons beyond management's control. With time, however, superior companies deliver real value for their investors.

Market gyrations can only delay secular growth. That is, if the world does not end. The next question we ask ourselves is: what will the world be like in three months or six months from now? Once the summer comes, are we still going to be quarantined in our living rooms hoping for more helicopter money to drop from the sky? Chances are the world will not end and that we will have to work again to make a living. Economic activity will resume. Investors will again be looking for opportunities. In our opinion there will be plenty of opportunities to be found.

Although we do not know when animal spirits will come back, we need to make sure we are positioned appropriately for the coming recovery. The challenge for long-term investors is not to try to time a bounce - that is impossible - but to understand how the world has been changed by a temporary global economic shutdown. Your portfolio should reflect expectations for a post-COVID-19 world. Here are some of the fundamental changes we anticipate and what we have been doing in response.

1. We sold stocks in companies whose future has considerably deteriorated due to the crisis. We sold the companies with weaker balance sheets, including Aston Martin (OTCPK:AMGDF) (AML:LN) or the Welsh semiconductor wafer manufacturer IQE Plc (OTCPK:IQEPF) (IQE:LN).

2. Not unlike what happened in Japan three decades ago, but for different reasons, China's economic miracle has come to a crashing end, we believe. Today's crisis should reveal the weakness of China's political and economic system. Deng Xiaoping unleashed Chinese entrepreneurial spirits four decades ago. Xi Jinping is muzzling them today. As a result, companies that disproportionately depend on demand from China will struggle to hit expected growth targets. For this reason, we sold Australian commodity producer BHP (NYSE:BHP) (BHP:US), Italian fashion company Moncler (OTCPK:MONRF) (MONC:IM) and PVA Tepla (OTC:TPLKF) (TPE:GR), the German maker of crystal growing systems for the semiconductor industry. Global demand for commodities over the past decades has been fueled mainly by Chinese demand. With the end of the economic miracle, as we see it, supply and demand for most commodities will be in imbalance for a long time. Luxury goods and fashion companies benefited from the large appetite of newly rich Chinese consumers. German engineering and technology companies have similarly benefited disproportionally from demand coming from the Middle Kingdom.

3. On the buy side, we increased our holdings in companies that are well positioned for a new world of cocooning. British company Ocado (OTCPK:OCDGF) (OCDO:LN; 2.42% of the fund at quarter end) is a world leader in the automation of online food retailing warehouses. Another likely beneficiary is video gaming. Recently the management of British Frontier Development (FDEV:LN; 2.36% of the fund) admitted, somewhat sheepishly, that demand for their video games has grown since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

4. We added to our position in the French company Eurofins (OTC:ERRFY) (ERF:FP; 2.38% of the fund). We anticipate their testing laboratories for the food, environmental and pharmaceutical industries around the world will see even stronger demand after the outbreak of the COVID-19. We also added to our position in Dutch company ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) (ASML:NA, 2.51% of the fund). A sharp drop in price gave us a nice opportunity to add to this first class blue chip company. ASML has a virtual global monopoly in the production of lithography machines for the production of semiconductor chips.

5. We always liked Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (SHOP:CN; 1.5% of the fund), but sold it when valuations were excessive. The current sell-off allowed us to repurchase it at a reasonable price. We were similarly able to take advantage of sharp correction in two other long-term favorites: Dassault Systemes (OTCPK:DASTY) (DSY:FP; 1.19% of the fund) of France and Japan Elevator Service Holdings (6544:JT; 1.29% of the fund). Chances are the world will not end. Economic activity will resume. Investors will again be looking for opportunities. There will be plenty of opportunities. Since we do not know when animal spirits will come back, what we need to do is make sure we are positioned appropriately for the coming rebound.

Q1,2020 1Y 2Y annualized* MOPPX -23.2% -8.5% -8.58% EAFE -22.8% -14.4% -9.21%

Q1, 2020 1Y Annualized Since Inception (4/2/2018)

*Inception of MOPPX is 4/2/2018

Important Disclosures: MOPPX Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses before waiver for Class I shares is 2.81%. MOPPX Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses before waiver is 2.60%. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

MOPPX Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses before waiver for Class I shares is 2.81%. The Advisor has contractually agreed to waive fees and/or reimburse expenses of the Fund to the extent necessary to limit total annual fund expenses (excluding brokerage costs; underlying fund expenses; borrowing costs such as (A) interest and (B) dividends on securities sold short; taxes; and extraordinary expenses) to 1.40% which is set to expire on March 31, 2021.

MOOPX Total Annual Fund Operating Expenses before waiver is 2.60%. The Advisor has contractually agreed to waive fees and/or reimburse expenses of the Fund to the extent necessary to limit total annual fund expenses (excluding brokerage costs; underlying fund expenses; borrowing costs such as (A) interest and (B) dividends on securities sold short; taxes; and extraordinary expenses) at 1.55%. This waiver is set to expire on March 31, 2021.

Investing in mid or small cap companies can be considered riskier than investing in large cap companies. In addition, the size of companies comprising an Index, although midcap by some country standards, could be considered small cap in the U.S. Currency risk involves the chance that the value of a foreign investment, measured in U.S. Dollars will decrease due to unfavorable change in currency exchange rates.

Positions reported as of March 31, 2020. Arbor Court Capital, LLC serves as the Distributor for the Fund and is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOPPX, MOOPX, OCDGF, ERFSF, ASML, SHOP, DASTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.