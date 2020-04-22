Own Apple Heading Into Q2 Earnings

I would be especially long Apple (AAPL) shares heading into the upcoming results announcement. For one, the slew of Street downgrades over the last week underestimates the long-term outlook on iPhone and Services revenue, in my view, both of which should continue to support growth, driving upside to the earnings growth algorithm. Thus, Apple's transformation into a services-oriented growth model, coupled with the continued expansion in its installed base, more than warrants the current multiple of ~22x, in my view. With additional optionality around the capital return likely to drive double-digit earnings growth potential, I expect further upside from here.

Rolling Out the SE Refresh

Apple's long-awaited iPhone SE refresh updates the 4.7-inch iPhone 6/7/8 TouchID form factor with internals from the more recent iPhone 11, including the current A13 chipset. This was largely expected - recall the 2016 SE saw the internals of the newer iPhone 6s similarly stuffed into the body of a 5. The SE pricing in the $399-549 range fits within the low-end of the portfolio, again matching the 2016 SE. FaceID models are priced higher at $600, following the discontinuation of the iPhone 8.

Source: TechRadar

Gauging the Post-SE Financial Outlook

The release of a $399 iPhone SE is timely - it gives Apple a more competitively priced offering at a time when consumer incomes are likely dropping. Thus far, shipment times have notably extended from the initial April 24th date into the first/second week in May in the US (at the time of writing). Ordinarily, I would readily attribute this to strong demand, though with the ongoing stay-at-home period, it is hard to pinpoint exactly how much of the delay is due to high demand (vs. delays with delivery couriers). For now, all signs point toward ample availability for the China launch as well - as Apple had pushed the SE's launch into mid-April, it is unlikely to be supply-constrained at this juncture, in my view.

Source: Apple

To gauge the post-SE impact, the 1st generation iPhone SE (launched in early 2016 and discontinued in 2018) may be worth looking at. Like the current generation, the 2016 iPhone SE was also priced at $399 for 16GB ($499 for 64GB). Notably, when the 2016 iPhone SE was released, iPhone units declined ~21% sequentially in the June quarter. Unit sales subsequently experienced a sequential expansion in the September and December quarters, displaying above-average growth even accounting for the seasonal norm associated with a new product launch.

Source: Company Filings

However, margin-related concerns remain despite Apple's relatively disciplined margin framework with regard to new product launches. While it is difficult to validate the 2016 iPhone SE's impact on the margin profile, it is worth noting that the Jun-'16 quarter (i.e., the quarter which best captures the initial SE impact) saw a gross margins decline of ~140bps QoQ.

Source: Company Filings

Subscription Growth is Tracking Well

Paid subscription growth has been a key bullish point thus far, crossing 480m last quarter, prompting management to set a new 600m target for CY20. Apple looks on track to beat this target, in my view, given subscription services could benefit from the increased indoor activities. Apple's growing new services offerings (e.g., Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade) coupled with its growing installed base points toward continued services growth, in my view - even following a record 2019.

Sources: Company Filings

Apple Arcade (launched in 150 countries for $4.99/month) has enjoyed positive initial feedback for its service and games and should benefit over the near term, with more people staying home. Traction at the App Store also remains strong - the recent end-of-year holiday season saw a record App Store spend of ~$1.4bn, with a record ~$386m on New Year's Day. Alongside Apple's other offerings such as News+, Apple Card, and Apple TV, the new services should drive further Services momentum, with the 600m subscriber target clearly within reach.

Source: iMore

Don't Count Out a Mac Surprise

The recent work-from-home trend could also serve as a short-to-medium-term tailwind to Mac sales for the June quarter, assuming limited supply disruptions to PCs. This would be incremental to management's commentary on its last earnings call when it highlighted strength across business lines prior to the COVID-19 impact. The Mac and iPad, for instance, posted solid results for the December quarter, with their respective installed bases reaching all-time highs.

Source: Company Filings

With more businesses and students working from home for the next several months and Street estimates largely on the downtrend, I think Mac and iPad estimates could prove conservative going into the 2Q print and help offset any anticipated softness in iPhone sales.

Valuations are Inexpensive

A common pushback by Apple bears is the expansion in Apple's average PE multiple to ~23x today. However, the transition toward Services (~18% of FY19 revenue and ~30% of gross profit) more than warrants the multiple expansion, in my view. Not only does it reduce the cyclicality of the business but it also enhances the overall margin profile (services carry ~64% gross margins vs. ~32% for the product).

Source: Company Filings

Further, Apple's ~$60bn in annual FCF generation, coupled with ~$100bn in cash on the balance sheet, means Apple has the flexibility to not only sustain but also grow its dividend through a recession while re-investing in the business. Pre-COVID, Apple spent ~$67bn in share repurchases and ~$14bn in dividends, though for now, Apple will likely suspend its share repurchases instead, opting to accelerate the buyback in the coming years as it moves toward its net cash neutral target.

Source: Company Filings

Thus, while Apple's PE multiple represents a premium to both the broader market and its historical multiple, I believe the current Apple more than merits its multiple. In sum, I think AAPL is a buy with a $300 price target based on ~20x fwd FY21 diluted EPS of $15. Key catalysts include the F2Q results on April 30th, with a beat likely to re-rate Street expectations following the pulled guide for the March quarter.

