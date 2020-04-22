Oil Price Recovery: Buy USL And Sell Calls, Forget USO

USL is a much better instrument for this market and is available for a smaller premium. Buy USL if you want to bet on a oil recovery.

But I don't think USO will recover. It sold out June contracts near the bottom and is now selling at an insane 36% premium.

Even with near term headwinds for the oil market, I believe the supply reductions and some demand improvement will eventually push crude prices higher from current levels.

The oil selloff intensified on April 21st, not only impacting the near month contracts but pushing the entire 12 month strip down.

If the growth of the United States Oil Fund (USO) holders on Robinhood is any indication, there is a big interest in positioning for an eventual recovery in the price of WTI crude oil.

But as I described in my last article where I predicted USO will go below $2 in the next 3 weeks, the structure of USO is value destructive when there is a steep contango like now. This was a bolder prediction when I wrote the article with USO at $3.75. USO's share price has already dropped to $2.70 while its NAV has cratered to $2.06. The share price is being held higher due to a temporary restriction on USO creating new shares which will likely be resolved next week.

Update on USO

Yesterday was nothing short of incredible. USO issued an 8k mid day where they announced a departure from the funds stated objective of tracking the front month contract, and instead spread out into July and August as well. Further, they've decided that going forward, they're going to mostly do whatever they want in terms of which contracts to buy.

But they validated what I predicted in my last article, that the extreme number of contracts they hold would make it difficult to roll without negatively impacting the contract they are selling. Indeed, in moving from June to July and August, it seems USO "sold at the bottom". Why anyone would try to move this much money in a half a day seems insane to me; my guess is that someone was extremely nervous about the front month going negative and wiping the fund out and they were forced to.

As a result the NAV has taken a massive hit and even after with share price dropping 25% yesterday, the fund now trades at an incredible 36% premium. Typically the NAV and Trading Price are only a few percent apart.

Part of the reason this huge premium is possible is detailed in the other 8k USO filed today, that they've run out of registered shares. Typically, when USO has inflows, it just creates additional shares and the price continues to track the underlying WTI contracts. That's not possible right now, so USO price is being driven by both supply and demand for USO shares as well as the price of the underlying contracts. USO has filed with the SEC to register another 4 billion shares, but this has not become effective yet. They've also filed for a 1 to 8 reverse split set to happen in 6 days on April 28th. When either of these events happen, I expect USO to be able to issues shares again and it will converge towards its NAV in short order.

I recommend everyone avoid USO entirely and instead consider the its sister fund, the United States 12 Month Oil Fund (USL), as a play for the rebound in oil prices.

USO versus USL

Rather than owning just the front month contract (June in the below example) or a few of the front month contracts like USO, USL owns a 12 month strip of crude oil futures contracts. So 1/12 of the fund is invested in each of the first 12 months below.

While it is still subject to negative roll yield, it is only moving 1/12 of the fund each month, making it far less exposed, and lowering transaction costs.

It is also tiny in comparison to USO, holding just $55 million in assets versus $4 billion+ like USO, making it much more nimble and less prone to move the market itself like USO. While it is also trading for a premium, it is nothing near as extreme as USO's (this premium is significantly reduced as of early on the 22nd, but this market is moving very quickly.)

While not perfect, this is a much more reasonable vehicle to play a recovery for those that can't trade (or don't want to trade) futures directly.

But is this the bottom for oil prices?

We now have sub-$30 oil all the way through March of 2021, and the front months have already taken a big hit. I think we are close to a bottom if not there, for a couple of reasons.1. Barclays is liquidating the iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL). The United States Oil ETF (USO) abandoned their strategy to trade the front month contract, opting to spread it across several near term months. This sure seems like capitulation, which tends to mark bottoms, and there was a lot of forced selling yesterday that I don't think will be repeated.

2. Wellhead spot prices are dropping below marginal costs to produce in many areas.

WTI delivery pricing at Cushing gets headlines, but different grades of crude oil are priced regionally, and usually lower than the headline WTI price. Below you can see Western Canada Select and Mars (a sour medium crude from the Gulf of Mexico) priced far lower. Many shale oils are also near their marginal cost to produce (even with take-or-pay pipeline contracts, there are still costs to treat shale oil.)

We may have some more near term downside, but production is going to shut in at these prices if they persist. I also expect additional action from OPEC+ on any continued weakness. Almost everyone in the world wants to see crude oil prices higher from here, and I believe demand can only get better from here.

How I'm positioning for a mild crude recovery

Because the price of crude has been so volatile, the premiums offered on some funds are very high. In addition to buying USL, I am also taking advantage of the volatility by selling a call option against it and capturing a large premium. In this market, I will trade away a bit of upside for the downside protection, because I believe oil prices are set to recover, but modestly.

I structured my trade as follows:

Buy 100 USL at $11

Sell 1 USL July 12 Call at $2.50.

This provides me downside protection and my break even price on USL is $8.50. If USL is over 12 by July 17, I make 41% in three months. I'm happy with that. You should be too!

Disclosure: I am/we are long USL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also short USO