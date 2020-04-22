IDEXX Laboratories: A Best-In-Breed Growth Company

The company has great fundamentals and I would be willing to invest if shares return to their March lows around $175.

IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) has achieved a long history of growth, and 2019 was no exception. The company reported diluted earnings per share of $4.89, a 14.8% increase over 2018. They issued 2020 earnings guidance of $5.42 to $5.58 per share in their Q4 earnings release, representing at least a 10% improvement on 2019 earnings. IDEXX is scheduled to report Q1 earnings before the market open on April 30, and investors will be interested to find out how the company is being impacted by the COVID-19 economic slowdown.

IDEXX - A One-Stop-Shop For Vets

IDEXX has three main operating segments, but the business is dominated by the Companion Animal Group (CAG). CAG offers a suite of products to veterinary practices, ranging from in-house testing instruments and supplies, reference lab services, and software. Software offerings include instrument support as well as products for managing general tasks, such as charting and billing. Software products can be purchased, but IDEXX is moving many customers to a cloud-based subscription service. Offering a full suite of integrated hardware and software puts IDEXX in a good position to maintain customer relationships for a long period of time.

The diagnostic business follows the razor-blade business model, selling instruments at low margins in order to secure recurrent sales of higher-margin consumables. The company is even willing to provide the machines for free towards the end of a product cycle in exchange for a multiyear commitment to purchase consumables. For example, essentially, all of the revenue from the VetTest product line comes from consumables. Between consumables and services, recurring revenues represented 89% of IDEXX's total revenue in 2019.

Graph made by author based on Raymond James Investors Conference Slide

The company achieved 55.7% gross margins on their CAG business in 2019, which was a 50 basis-point improvement over 2018. That improvement wasn't a one-off occurrence, as IDEXX has been able to improve overall gross margins by more than 4% over the last decade. The focus on recurring revenue has also resulted in greatly improved returns on invested capital; depending on how your calculations, the company has ROIC of somewhere in the 40% to 46% range.

Data by YCharts

In addition to growing profitability through higher-margin recurring revenue streams, the company is also poised to benefit from placing a larger number of instruments in the hands of veterinarians. IDEXX has almost doubled the install base for the Catalyst product line in the last three years. Customers who upgrade to a Catalyst system from IDEXX's VetTech line end up spending more on consumables, so the company can drive revenue growth even when the total number of installed systems is unchanged.

Data from Q4 snapshot, chart by author

IDEXX has already placed 41,000 catalyst systems in the market, and they believe that there are over 70,000 additional placement opportunities in the market. Over 20,000 of these opportunities represent clinics with no existing analyzer in place, which should offer a lower barrier to entry than having to displace a competitor's machine. Lab testing represents an attractive opportunity for veterinary clinics to increase revenue, and it can be done with little upfront cost when IDEXX is offering units under various low-cost arrangements.

The company's analysis of the market indicates that only 17% of visits to a veterinarian include bloodwork and there is a broad distribution of use among practices. The bottom decile performs blood tests at 5% of visits, whereas the top decile uses testing on 30% of visits. IDEXX believes that they can continue to grow test utilization at an 8% compounded rate for the next 24 years by educating veterinarians about the value of testing.

Slide from company's presentation at Raymond James Investors Conference

Higher testing rates are also being driven by the introduction of eight new diagnostic tests in the last eight years. IDEXX is investing in R&D to continue the rapid rate of innovation. They spent $133MM on R&D in 2019, or 5.5% of revenue.

The increased instrument placement and higher testing rates have led to a large increase in revenue and income. IDEXX revenue and operating income have both more than doubled over the last decade, and the company has stated they have a multi-year goal to generate greater than 10% organic revenue growth and 15% to 20% EPS growth per year.

Data by YCharts

The diagnostics business faces competition from larger conglomerates like Zoetis' (ZTS) Abaxis and Antech Diagnostic, owned by privately held Mars. Mars will be an increasingly important force in the animal care industry, as they own over 2,000 veterinary hospitals in the U.S. and Europe and will have control over an increasing number of lab referrals in the future. Their Antech subsidiary has over 65 reference laboratories, making it the largest reference laboratory network in North America and a serious threat to IDEXX's reference laboratory business.

Potential COVID-19 Impact

The majority of IDEXX's revenue is generated from companion animal diagnostic testing, most of which is paid on a cash basis by pet owners. In their 10-K, the company indicates that customer approval of testing may be dependent on economic conditions, and we are certainly heading into rough economic times.

Survey data from 2016 shows that 98% of people believe that their pets are an important part of their family, and 95% couldn't imagine giving up their pets for any reason. The same survey found that 41% of Millennials are willing to make financial trade-offs to pay for pet products and services, so there is some reason to believe that spending on pets during an economic downturn will be more resilient than some discretionary spending categories.

Approximately 38% of revenue in 2019 came from international markets and approximately 22% of revenue is generated from products that have a dollar-cost basis but are sold in local currencies. The net result is that a significant strengthening of the dollar could have a negative impact on IDEXX's reported earnings. The company has been able to mitigate most of this risk through currency hedging activities. However, consumers in emerging markets might not be willing to make financial compromises to the extent that consumers in more affluent countries will during a downturn.

The company's Livestock, Poultry and Dairy business may have the most exposure to a COVID-19 downturn. Dairy farmers have been dumping milk due to oversupply resulting from restaurant closures, and many farmers are expected to reduce headcount in order to reduce expenses and balance the milk supply. A declining livestock population will likely reduce demand for certain IDEXX products. Fortunately, the Livestock, Poultry and Dairy business only represented 5.5% of company revenue in 2019.

The biggest risk for IDEXX in the short term appears to be their liquidity position. They have $556MM in contractual obligations for 2020 and $72MM in accounts payable, but a cash position of only $90.3MM and accounts receivable of $269MM at the end of 2019. Contractual commitments for 2021 and 2022 are less significant at $249MM.

Financial obligation schedule from page 64 of 2019 10-K

The company has been taking steps to improve their liquidity position in recent weeks. IDEXX issued $75MM of 10-year notes with a 2.5% interest rate in April for general corporate purposes. The company also extended the maturity date of their revolving credit and increased the size of the credit facility by $150MM, with the option to increase it later by an additional $250MM.

The company might have to pull back from their initial capital plan for 2020, which anticipated spending $140MM to $155MM. A large portion of the capital expenditure is going towards expansion of the corporate headquarters and relocation of the German reference lab. The headquarters expansion is primarily intended for work and meeting space, so it may be the easiest place to slow capital spending given it will not help to generate cash flow in the near future.

OPTI Medical May Need to Go

The OPTI Medical point of care testing products for human clinical use is a minor component of the IDEXX business. It is a logical extension of the pet health product lines, but it seems to be a neglected business. The newest blood gas and electrolyte analyzer was approved seven years ago, so there isn't a lot of innovation to drive new sales. Competitors like Abbott Laboratories (ABT) have a significant size advantage in the space, with Abbott reporting $1.8B of diagnostic sales in Q1. As a comparison, IDEXX as a whole generated $2.4B in revenues overall in 2019.

The business plan for OPTI Medical is to focus on small to mid-sized hospitals (10-K, page 41); however, small hospital closures have been increasing in recent years. The OPTI Medical line reported lower sales volume in 2019 (10-K, page 57). Revenues for the line are lumped in with licensing royalties and reported as Other business, so it is hard to get exact numbers for the business. The company reported $4.9MM in income from operations in 2019 for OPTI Medical and royalties, so it is not a significant part of the business and may be too much of a distraction to justify keeping in the long run.

Can Great Share Appreciation Continue?

IDEXX's rapid growth has rewarded shareholders for years, with shares appreciating over 5x in the last decade. Unfortunately, the share price might have to take a rest to catch up to underlying cash flow generation. The share price grew along with cash from operations for several years, but the share price began to outpace cash generation in the last three years (see chart below).

Data by YCharts

Share buybacks have provided a tailwind for shares, with the company purchasing 1.2 million shares during 2019. The diluted share count has dropped by 6.5% over the last four years. IDEXX more than offset various stock incentives issued to employees in 2019, but $42.7MM in share incentives is a rather large amount considering the company generated $459MM in operating cash flow for the year.

The executive compensation plan uses both cash bonuses as well as equity. The cash bonus is determined by both quantitative financial metrics as well as qualitative metrics based on business objectives. The two categories were evenly weighted in 2019, but the split will shift to 60% financial and 40% qualitative metrics for 2020. The equity incentive plan is weighted 75% options and 25% restricted stock units. Overall, the compensation plan looks like it aligns management with shareholders' interests and will help drive future growth.

Price Matters

IDEXX provided guidance that they intended to convert 75% to 80% of net income to free cash flow in 2020. Assuming per share earning are at the low end of their original guidance, this would equate to around $4.06 of free cash flow per share and would represent a 17% increase in free cash flow per share over 2019. Shares are currently trading at $265, which would be a hefty 65x forward free cash flow. A discounted free cash flow model will have to be used to account for the rapid growth IDEXX is experiencing.

In one bearish scenario, we might assume that free cash flow will be flat versus 2019 and growth will be limited to 10% for the next five years, followed by a gradual decline to 3% growth.

The neutral scenario assumes the company can maintain their prior guidance and growth is towards the low end of their desired EPS growth at 15% before declining to a terminal rate of 3%.

A bullish scenario entails hitting both the high end of the EPS earnings guidance and the high end of free cash flow conversion with a 20% growth rate in the first five years before gradually declining. The table shows the results of these projections, assuming a 6% working average cost of capital discount rate.

At $265, shares are trading near the neutral scenario projected value, while the bearish scenario price was briefly breached during last month's lows. The bullish scenario leaves significant upside from the current share price, and the assumptions are not out of line with what IDEXX has been able to deliver.

Discounted Free Cash Flow Valuations Based on Different Scenarios

FCF Growth Rate Years 0-5 FCF Growth Rate Years 5-10 FCF Growth Rate Years 10-15 FCF Growth Rate Years +15 2020 FCF per share Discounted FCF Share Value Bearish Scenario 10% 8% 8% 3% $3.47 $176 Neutral Scenario 15% 10% 8% 3% $4.06 $275 Bullish Scenario 20% 10% 8% 3% $4.46 $371

Worse scenarios might be realized given the current uncertainty in the economy. With shares seemingly fairly priced, I am willing to wait for another market dip before initiating a position in order to secure a larger margin of safety. The margin of safety is particularly important in the current market, when even Charlie Munger indicated that the key is just to make it through safely to the other side. Otherwise, IDEXX appears to be an outstanding company with great growth potential.

Summary

IDEXX Laboratories has a sticky business model that provides robust margins and high rates of return on capital. The company has achieved stellar growth over a sustained period, and there is no reason to believe that the growth cannot continue. The discounted free cash flow analysis indicates that shares are fairly valued if the company can continue to hit their growth targets in the coming years. I have added the company to my watchlist and will strongly consider initiating a position if the price gets near the March lows around $175 in the coming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IDXX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to stimulate thought and discussion, and should not be considered investment advice. Please carry out your own research and take your personal situation into consideration before investing.