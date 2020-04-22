Mexican Airport Operator ASUR: Wide-Moat Business With Entry Opportunities On The Horizon

As a toll booth-like business, ASUR is believed to survive the crisis in good shape. The current setback is creating an entry opportunity for discerning investors.

Such strong growth is now truncated by the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing worldwide lockdown.

ASUR was able to grow revenue at 14.8% in the last 15 years, thanks to rising air traffic and strong pricing power and in spite of suboptimal management.

ASUR operates nine Mexican airports, including the flagship Cancun airport. The company also expanded to Puerto Rico and Colombia in recent years.

Commercial airport operators usually command a sustainable competitive advantage thanks to their monopolistic rights to operate, manage, and develop airports, the critical infrastructure that facilitates modern air travel. Such a monopoly is sanctioned by the government under long-term concessions. There is little direct competition among airports thanks to the distance between them. The government, as the ultimate owner of, and the earner of concession fees from, an airport, naturally prefers maintaining and expanding the existing facility to building a competing one nearby, thus erecting formidable barriers to entry and making the airport a toll booth-like business.

In this article, let's have an under-the-hood look at Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V., aka, ASUR (NYSE:ASR). This article follows my previous coverage of the Beijing Capital International Airport (OTCPK:BJCHF) and Beijing Daxing International Airport (see here and here).

ASUR: an overview of the business

In February 1998, the Mexican government issued the Investment Guidelines for the Opening of Investment in the Mexican Airport System, taking steps to privatize 35 of 58 main airports, which are divided into four groups, including ASUR.

The Mexican government sold a 15.0% equity interest in ASUR in 1998 to Inversiones y Técnicas Aeroportuarias (aka, ITA) México D.F., for MXN (Mexican pesos) 1,165.1 million (or US$120 million). The remaining 85.0% of ASUR outstanding capital stock, originally held at a Mexican trust, was subsequently sold to the public, making ASUR a 100% private-owned entity.

The original partners in ITA were Mexican construction company Triturados Basalticos y Derivados (Tribasa), S.A. de C.V., Danish company Copenhagen Airports A/S (KBHL.CSE), Spanish company Ferrovial S.A. (OTCPK:FRRVY), and French construction company Groupe GTM which was acquired by Vinci S.A. (OTCPK:VCISY) in 2001 (see here).

The 25.5% originally held by Tribasa was acquired in 2004 by Fernando Chico Pardo (see here). From April 2004 to October 2010, through a series of deals, Pardo took a 100% stake in ITA, 49% of which he sold to Grupo ADO in January 2012. Another series of transactions since then led to each of Grupo ADO and Pardo currently holding half of ITA (see here). Pardo remains the chairman of the board of directors at ASUR, with the current shareholding structure shown in Fig. 1.

Fig. 1. The shareholding structure of ASUR. Source.

Mexican airports: ASUR operates nine airports in the southeastern states of Mexico (Fig. 2). Cancun airport alone accounts for 45.8% of its traffic in 2019.

Fig. 2. ASUR airports. Source.

Overseas expansion: ASUR has expanded to the Puerto Rico and Colombia market since 2012:

In July 2012, ASUR became the operator of the Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico (aka, SJU) in a partnership with private equity fund Highstar Capital IV (see here). In May 2017, ASUR acquired an additional 10% from Highstar (now part of Oaktree Capital Management), becoming a 60% interest holder (see here).

In October 2017, ASUR acquired a controlling stake (92.42%) in Sociedad Operadora de Aeropuertos de Centro Norte, S.A., aka, Airplan, starting to operate six airports in Colombia (see here). In May 2018, ASUR became a 100% owner of Airplan.

Revenue streams: ASUR has the following streams of revenue:

The aeronautical services include passenger fees and airline fees for landing, apron parking, overnight parking, use of boarding bridges, airport security etc., all subject to the maximum rate regulations.

The regulated non-aeronautical services include complementary services (access fees charged on third-party providers), airport services, office rentals, ground support services, catering, etc.

Nine non-regulated, commercial business lines, including retail (duty-free and others), food and beverages, advertising space, banking and forex booths, car rentals, car parking, ground transportation, telecom services, and others (Fig. 3).

Fig. 3. Revenue streams of ASUR, excluding construction services, shown with revenue (expressed in nominal pesos as of December 2019) per passenger (excluding transit and general aviation passengers). Operations in Puerto Rico and Colombia are excluded. Source.

Revenue growth

From 2004 to 2019, ASUR grew total revenue at a CAGR of 14.79% (Fig. 4). The Mexican GDP on average expanded at 4.21% per year on US$ PPP terms during this time. Such revenue expansion was driven by rising airport throughput and price increases for services rendered, as described by the following equation:

[Revenue] = [Traffic] X [Revenue per Pax].

Fig. 4. Annual revenue, EBITDA, gross profit, operating income, and net income of ASUR. Source: TIKR.

Airport throughput: In the 15 years between 2004 and 2019, ASUR's domestic passengers increased at a CAGR of 7.94%, international passengers rose at 4.84%, and the total passengers grew at 6.18% (Fig. 4). With net throughput at its Puerto Rico and Colombian airports considered, the total passengers increased at a CAGR of 9.18%.

Fig. 4. The Mexican traffic of ASUR by year. Source.

Pricing power: In Mexico, ASUR was able to raise the price for aeronautical services at a CAGR of 4.06%, that for non-aeronautical services at a CAGR of 9.22%, and that for commercial services at a CAGR of 9.96%, thanks to the strong pricing power that comes with the government-sanctioned monopoly (Fig. 5).

Fig. 5. Aeronautical, non-aeronautical, and commercial revenue per terminal passenger, Mexico only. Source: Laurentian Research based on ASUR data sourced here.

Margins and profitability

Margin improvement: ASUR seems to have struggled in containing the costs of service (aka, COGS), which consists primarily of labor, utilities, maintenance, and safety, security and insurance costs. Increasing at a CAGR of 19.48% from 2004 to 2019, COGS outstripped revenue growth, resulting in a decrease in gross margin.

However, ASUR has done a better job of keeping the overhead flat in those 15 years. Consequently, the operating margin improved from the 40s to the 50s in percentage. The net margin more or less followed that general uptrend except for the last couple of years (Fig. 6). Going forward, it would be interesting to watch if ASUR can accomplish any substantial margin improvements if the COGS trend continues.

Fig. 6. The historical gross margin, operating margin, and net margin of ASUR. Source: TIKR.

Free cash flow: Cash flow from operations steadily increased from MXN 1,207 million to MXN 8,502 million, resulting in free cash flow expanding at a CAGR of 14.58% in the 15 years from 2004 to 2019 (Fig. 7). However, ASUR is in another Master Development Program (or MDP) cycle with MXN 10,787 million committed between 2020 and 2023 (Fig. 8). It looks like FCF expansion may suffer at least in the next couple of years.

Fig. 7. The free cash flow of ASUR. Source: TIKR.

Fig. 8. Investment commitments of ASUR. Source.

Dupont analysis: The net margin expanded between 2007 and 2017, although it weakened in the past two years. Asset turnover has quickened from 0.15X to around 0.30X. ASUR levered up considerably since 2017 due to the acquisition of Airplan. As a result, the ROE has generally improved from lower single digits in percentage to 15-22% (Table 1). Judged alone, ASUR appears to have made laudable improvements in ROE; however, ASUR actually lags its peers Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, i.e., GAP (NYSE:PAC) and Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro-Norte or OMA (NASDAQ:OMAB), as will be discussed elsewhere.

Table 1. A Dupont analysis of ASUR between 2004 and 2019. Source: Laurentian Research.

From the ROIC of 13.63% versus a WACC of 8.91% (adjusted for beta, see here), ASUR clearly has created value in capital allocation, which implies the existence of competitive advantage. However, the Dupont analysis seems to suggest ASUR could have done better in operation.

Dividends: ASUR has been generous in paying dividends. From 2004 to 2018, it raised dividends at 19.44% per year. As of April 2020, the forward dividend yield is 5.52%.

Fig. 9. The net income and dividends per share of ASUR. Source: TIKR.

Risk

Balance sheet: As of end-2019, ASUR had MXN 13.6 billion of debt offset by MXN 6.2 billion of cash and short-term investments. Net debt increased sharply since 2017 due to acquisitions. Accordingly, the coverage of ex-CapEx EBITDA over interest expense collapsed to 2.87X as of end-2019, still not an area to be concerned about (Fig. 10).

Fig. 10. ASUR's debt/equity and (EBITDA-CapEx)/interest expense ratios by quarter. Source: TIKR.

The shock of coronavirus pandemic: From February 2020 to March 2020, traffic through ASUR airports declined by some 32.68%. From March 2019 to March 2020, traffic through ASUR airports dropped 35.89% (Fig. 11).

These are unprecedented declines. March is usually a strong month according to Mexican air travel seasonality; last year, traffic increased by 18.36% from February to March. April 2020 may look even worse than March 2020, considering a national health emergency was not declared in Mexico until March 30, 2020 (see here).

Fig. 11. ASUR traffic data for Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia by month. Source: Laurentian Research based on air traffic data sourced here.

Looking back at its history of coping with exogenous events, I found ASUR actually survived past events in fairly good shape, which I think can be attributed to its wide moat. Traffic continued to decline for 6-10 months after the disaster of 9/11 in 2001, Hurricane Wilma in October 2005, and the H1N1 epidemic in May 2009, but recovered to pre-event levels some 13-26 months after the events (Fig. 12). If history is of any referencing value, we should not expect traffic to reverse its declining course perhaps until the Christmas season, although it is supposed to resume the secular expansion in strength afterwards.

Fig. 12. Evolution of airport throughput in relation to exogenous events. Source.

Among the Mexican trio of airport operators, ASUR has the greatest exposure to international traffic. International passengers account for 51% of its traffic, as compared with only 12% for OMA and 29% for GAP. Because the coronavirus pandemic hit international air travel harder than domestic flights, ASUR may experience greater headwinds in the next few quarters than its peers.

The management: Fernando Chico Pardo took control of ASUR as a major shareholder in 2004. Pardo owned 17.33% of the ASUR shares, giving him substantial skin in the game.

Under Pardo, ASUR pursued debt-fueled overseas expansion to accelerate passenger throughput growth. However, the acquisitions may have diverted management attention from running the Mexican operations at optimal efficiency.

Valuation

ASUR traded at a P/E multiple of 12.4X and EV/EBITDA of 8.0X, both near historically low levels. For a wide-moat business, these multiples point to undervaluation, especially considering traffic through ASUR's airports will eventually recover.

However, ASUR is more richly priced than its peers OMA and GAP, even though during this public health crisis, ASUR is facing stronger headwinds in the next few months due to its greater reliance on international travelers.

Investor takeaways

ASUR is definitely a wide-moat business; it enjoys the monopoly of operating nine Mexican airports, as proven by its track record of consistently raising per-passenger aeronautical services.

In the long run, the Mexican air travel boom and popularity of Cancun as a destination for American, Canadian, and European vacationers will continue to drive ASUR's business expansion. However, in the near term, its business has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, more so than that of its peers OMA and GAP. Passenger throughput in its airports may drop further.

ASUR stock had crashed down by some 60% since late February 2020 and has been fluctuating around $95 lately (Fig. 13). With the anticipatedly dispiriting quarterly earnings reports in the next couple of quarters, investors may get plenty of entry opportunities.

Fig. 13. Stock charts of ASUR. Source.

