This Time It Will Be Different

What is a bear market?

Google’s dictionary definition is: “a market in which prices are falling, encouraging selling.” Investopedia describes one as follows: “A bear market is when a market experiences prolonged price declines. It typically describes a condition in which securities prices fall 20% or more from recent highs amid widespread pessimism and negative investor sentiment.” And finally, Merriam-Webster defines a bear market as: “a market in which securities or commodities are persistently declining in value.”

There are as many definitions for a bear market as there are sources. At least a 20% fall from top to bottom seems to be widely accepted as evidence. As does the term “prolonged”. The recent decline where the S&P 500 topped (at an all-time high no less) at 3393 on 2/19/20 and bottomed at 2191 on 3/23/20 certainly meets the 20% definition but not so much the “prolonged” part. I suppose the word “prolonged” is open for individual interpretation, but in relation to the stock market I think few would define “prolonged” as merely one month. Personally, I think of a bear market as a prolonged downtrend with “prolonged” being more than one month for sure, and time being more important than price. I think many traders use a similar description and the reverse for a bull market. One thing is for sure, if you would describe the recent downtrend as a bear market then you must describe the recent uptrend as a bull market. The decline was 35.4% from top to bottom over 23 trading days. The uptrend has been 31.1% over 18 trading days through Friday April, 17th. To summarily dismiss the rally as a bear market rally or a sucker’s rally as I have heard on television and read in various articles is in my view intellectually dishonest. After all, the common definitions for bull markets are usually exactly opposite those for bear markets. Even if the market rolls back over, as many seem to think it will, it would still have been a mistake to have sat out this rally. This is the point I made in my last article: Ignore The fortune Tellers. It just does not matter what kind of rally it will be described as with hindsight. It was/is a money maker.

So, was that really a bear market?

I think the above is a more than fair question to ask at this point. Was that a bear market or not? If your definition is a 20% decline or a strict break of trend then it was, undoubtedly. But, not very prolonged was it? So, what do we make of it if the trend break was only fleeting. Like, is there a five second rule? If the index in question only breaks its trend for a moment before being recaptured is it still safe to eat... err, I mean, buy? Let me posit you this. What if someone was on their annual vacation to Antarctica from February 15 – April 18? When they got home and looked at their index fund did they see a bear market? What if, instead, our world traveler dialed up a chart of the S&P 500? She is a long term investor so, appropriately, she perused a long term chart. Would she describe what she sees as a bear market?

It is a more than fair question, I think.

To further belabor the point, Bloomberg has a pretty cool list of bear market rallies. The criteria they use, however, makes defining what a bear market rally is pretty easy. “Assuming a bear market continues until the index either doubles from a post-peak low or climbs above its pre-bear high,…..” Wow.... That’s a tall bar to hurdle there! They even list a bear market rally that started on November 24, 1937. It lasted 223 days and rose 62.2%. If that’s a bear market rally sign me up!

Let’s look at some past declines for clues about what we might divine about the future.

1987

Late August the market corrected about 9% then quickly retested the low before rallying about 7%. Then it totally crashed, falling about 34% in less than 3 weeks. It re-tested that low 6 weeks later. Then, a new bull market started. The whole thing was over in about 3 months. There are many theories but no clear consensus as to why this crash happened.

1998

Nobody calls this a bear market even though the S&P 500 fell 22.4% top to bottom. I suppose the reason nobody calls it a bear market is because it only lost 19.4% based on daily closing values. It lasted from mid-July to early October and made a very nice double bottom re-test. That was the Long Term Capital Management Crisis. LTCM was a massive hedge fund. Highly levered, it had to be bailed out by about a dozen or so global banking giants.

It sure felt like a bear market to me at the time. I had a big bet (worth more than I was) that Creative Computer would skyrocket after completing a spin-off of U-Bid. The situation with LTCM put a freeze on all IPO’s. That’s when my headaches started (they have never fully gone away). Finally, eBay broke the ice and IPO’d in October. The spin happened. CC did skyrocket. It was my first major stock payday. Aahhh, The late 1990’s. The good old days! I’ve had some spectacular trades like that over the years but I have also had some spectacular losses. I don’t trade that way anymore, though. I just surf the trend. More reliable outcomes, smaller draw downs, fewer headaches.

2000-2002/3

Let’s look at the COMPQ for dramatic effect. A 40% waterfall was only the beginning. Massive rallies followed by beyond massive declines. By the time the dust cleared the chart shows a 77% decline in about 2 ½ years ending October 2002. No re-test of the lowest low. The S&P drug it out making a triple or even quadruple bottom (the 4th is a matter of opinion) over a span of nearly a year. Loss was about 50% for that index. Most agree this crash was caused by bubble valuations of the dot-com stocks.

2007- 2009

October 2007 – March 2009. Top to bottom -57%. There were some great counter-trend rallies. There were some double bottoms that worked – at least for a while. When it finally bottomed out - no retest. Cause: The 2008 Financial Crisis.

The past bear markets and crashes tell us very little

As frustrating as it is these past events tell us very little about what is to come for our current market. Some declines were short. Some were long. The total losses are completely different from one to another. Some re-tested the ultimate lows others did not. All were caused for different reasons. If pressed, we would have to say that 1987 is most similar to 2020 so far. The 1987 crash incurred most of its losses (34%) over just 13 days. The 2020 crash lost 35% in 23 days. 1987 turned out to be the shortest of the four documented here, although I would be hesitant to draw any conclusion from that. We can be sure of one thing only. This time it will be different. I don’t know how it will be different - just different. Like all the declines above were different from each other.

As traders we can navigate this by using simple charting to control our risk. We want to capture the meat of the move. We will never call the turn perfectly so we don’t try. We will miss the turn but catch the majority of the move. Price action is the final arbiter, not our biases.

If you were watching the charts closely in late February there were multiple signals that would have let you out prior to the majority of the decline. First, the break of support shown on the chart with a horizontal blue line just above 3200. Next, the break of the short term uptrend line anchored at the December 2018 low (pink line). Then, the failed re-test of the same uptrend line (dark green arrow). The time to re-enter was when the index retook the support/resistance line also off the December 2018 low (thick black line).

Right now we are at a similar place. The upper light green line (~ 2900) marks where the index broke down, found support at the lower green line (~2720), rallied back to the upper green line then fell and collapsed through the lower green line. The index is also becoming short term extended. The 50 DMA is also in the mix (red Line). I have raised my cash levels while I watch for consolidation between the green lines. A breakdown below the lower green line would have me doing more selling. Might I get whipsawed if I sell below support and the market reverses to the upside again? Yes, it happens all the time. It’s an occupational hazard. I just buy in again at higher prices. I have no problem with that at all.

Stock picker’s market

Judging from what I see the market is breaking up into several segments of stocks. I think we can expect more of a stock picker’s market and less of an index driven market for the time being.

We have stocks which are expected to do even better during these times such as Zoom Video (ZM), Slack (WORK) Amazon (AMZN) Etsy (ETSY) and Shopify (SHOP). These stocks are as high as or higher than they were before the crash. These stocks are more extended than most and are susceptible to pull back. If you are an Amazon investor, fantastic! Hold on to it. On the other hand if you are trading it consider taking some profits. That’s just prudent risk management.

Then we have stocks where it appears investors expect to do well as the virus accelerates business migration to the cloud. Alteryx (AYX) and Splunk (SPLK) being examples. These two have put in double bottoms and are consolidating nicely above their 200 DMA.

Then we have banks, hotels, casinos, energy names and many others that are languishing. JPMorgan (JPM) Hilton (HLT) and MGM (MGM) being examples. It is possible that this last group has the most upside simply because so much negativity is already priced in. But for now they are not doing anything.

The wrap

Defining bull and bear markets is just human nature. We like to label things. But the truth is that 20% is arbitrary and doesn’t really mean anything. Few bull markets go straight up and few bear markets go straight down. There are few parallels between past bear markets. There are few clues as to how a new one might play out or even if it has already played out. Money can be made on significant rallies during bear markets and if the rally turns out to be a bull market you won’t know it until much later. If you are a trader follow the trend and exit when that trend becomes less clear. Long term investors should stick to their plan.

Stock picking is more important than it has been in years. The most upside may come from those with the most uncertainty. But, they are staying down for a reason. Best to stick with those that have solid but less extended charts. If you do want to play banks, energy or hospitality keep a tight stop. Enter all trades with a plan and stay disciplined.

