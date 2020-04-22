Zuora: Flying Under The Radar

There are little signs that its growth factor will improve in the coming quarters as enterprises trim their IT budget to stay nimble.

Zuora (ZUO) is a project that requires a lot of OPEX to drive near term growth. In a bear market, adoption of SaaS platforms like Zuora will be mixed as enterprises delay new IT projects. Zuora's growth and EPS factor will not be accretive to its valuation in the near term. While valuation is attractive at 3x P/S, there is no sufficient evidence backing the massive adoption of its products in the near term. As a result, investors should be wary of getting lured by its suppressed valuation. Overall, Zuora remains a long term hold at best.

Demand (Rating: Neutral)

Zuora is an obscure SaaS player that provides subscription services to businesses to optimize payment collection, subscription pricing, and efficiently perform other accounting activities. Like most SaaS players, demand for its product is rife within enterprises who understand the importance of its solution with the budget to afford its services. Other enterprises will need some education and nudging as businesses across the globe continue the gradual adoption of digital tools to drive business efficiency.

Zuora has disappointed the street in the past, and the stock has been summarily punished. Going forward, management is hoping to accelerate growth while leaving its sales execution and product integration issues behind. While this is achievable, the impact of COVID-19 on enterprises across the globe will slow the acceleration of lesser-known products like Zuora's. There hasn't been a noticeable spike in pipeline build, which could result from companies' last-minute adoption of its platform. As a result, I remain neutral on the demand for its products in the near term while maintaining a long term bullish outlook only if COVID-19 does not cause a long term economic recession.

Business/Financials (Rating: Neutral)

Management has made the necessary steps to fill its sales execution gap. Its product integration issues have also been fixed. Zuora's offerings sit in the middle of cloud subscription activities. This means its offerings will be helpful to businesses making adjustments to their subscription packages during this period in an effort to build their sales pipeline.

It isn't clear that Zuora won't be impacted by slow business activities. Zuora has been unprofitable as it spends heavily on sales and marketing to educate and convince enterprises to adopt its products. I anticipate enterprises will still be using Microsoft (MSFT) Office and other paper-based processing formats for their accounting work if business activities slow. Since Zuora isn't profitable and it isn't cash flow positive, investors have to be wary of picking a bottom if volatility spikes. I expect new growth initiatives to slow; this will affect Zuora's ability to meet its near term growth target. I expect EPS to be inline as OPEX % of offline growth initiatives declines. I expect operating cash flow to be impacted by slow growth driving lower deferred revenue and stock-based comp if hiring doesn't ramp. This might weaken Zuora's momentum factor.

Lastly, Zuora has enough cash on its balance sheet to weather a short term recession. Therefore, I'm not worried about its balance sheet.

Macro/Competitors (Rating: Bearish)

Macro headwinds will be strong this period. The impact of COVID-19 on the stock market will continue to manifest in the form of huge return volatility. Zuora's SMB business and international forays will continue to be impacted until economic activities return to normal.

We have developed our solution to be able to integrate with third-party SaaS applications, including the applications of software providers that compete with us, through the use of APIs. For example, Zuora CPQ integrates with certain capabilities of Salesforce using publicly available APIs. In general, we rely on the fact that the providers of such software systems, including Salesforce, continue to allow us access to their APIs to enable these integrations.

The Gartner magic quadrant for its CPQ application shows strong competition from the likes of Oracle (ORCL) (via the acquisition of Portal) and Salesforce (CRM). Competitors have had better ratings in recent quarters. Though, Zuora also relies on its relationship with these platforms to growth-hack usage. In the case of Salesforce, Zuora has a favorable relationship as its CEO was a former employee of the company. Marc Benioff, Salesforce's CEO was an early investor in Zuora.

Also, its core product is about enterprises abandoning platforms like Microsoft 365 to drive more productivity. This bet is unlikely to play out this period as enterprises build moats around their cash trove.

Investors/Valuation (Rating: Bullish)

Investors have been cautious about Zuora, and this has reflected in its recent price action. The stock has received downgrades from sell-side analysts, and it is trading close to its consensus price target of $12 on average forward revenue growth estimate of 14%. I expect optimism to remain tempered in the near term as its growth factor won’t receive a serious boost until COVID-19 is contained. Its EPS factor will be fairly inline due to less spending on business expansion. Its momentum factor will be tempered as investors remain cautious, heading into the next earnings season. Its value factor will be attractive in the event of another selloff. Therefore, I'll be wary of calling a bottom at this point.

Overall, Zuora only needs to stay afloat this period. As the world exits the current bear market, the adoption of platforms like Zuora will grow.

Risks

Companies may choose to purchase our Zuora RevPro product to comply with Topic 606 in the short-term but may develop proprietary solutions in-house or migrate toward other solutions developed by our competitors in the future

Zuora is involved in lawsuits. These might impact its cash flow if it doesn't prevail. Also, its retention rate was impacted by the slow integration of RevPro and Billings. Since RevPro plays into ASC 606, companies might choose to stick with their existing solution until it integrates more features into its offering to justify their return on investment.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Neutral)

Zuora's profit margin suggests its growth will come at a huge cost. In a bear market, this could even be tougher to achieve. As a result, investors need to adopt a long term strategy to profit from Zuora. While its product sits at the center of the growth of digital subscription services, needle-moving growth will mostly come from large enterprises. These enterprises are expected to delay non-essential IT spend in the near term. As a result, Zuora remains aa hold at best due to its suppressed valuation.

