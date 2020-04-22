Exxon Mobil: Doubling Down As Oil Trades At Negative Prices

The attractive value of their shares is further supported by their relative valuation and can also be easily justified with a simple contrarian rule of thumb approach.

Even if they never increase their dividend again, the intrinsic value for their shares is nearly 15% higher than their current share price.

Introduction

Upon checking the markets I was stunned to see that the May futures for WTI oil prices were trading at negative levels, after a couple of refreshes and subsequently checking the news I quickly realized that it was not a glitch and for the first time in history, oil prices were actually negative. Naturally as an investor who loves high dividend yields, this is an attractive opportunity to double down on a once in a lifetime investment in Exxon Mobil (XOM), whose dividend yield is around an impressive and historically high 8.50%.

Background

By this stage it seems a guarantee that all investors have heard of the financial pressure that they face from falling oil prices, despite reducing their capital expenditure for 2020 by 30%. Whilst this is certainly not an ideal situation, if everything was going perfectly, then investors would not be offered the opportunity to acquire their shares with such a high dividend yield. Thankfully these tough times will disappear once the market rebalances and their medium-term earnings outlook is very supportive for sustaining their dividend.

The midpoints for their guidance for 2025 across all their business segments amount to earnings of approximately $32b, see the graphs included above. Whilst the future is always uncertain, I strongly believe that these midpoints provide a realistic scenario as they are based upon recent history that was neither a boom nor a bust on average.

When using this as a reference point to estimate their future dividend coverage, there are reasons to be optimistic. At the end of 2019 their outstanding share count was 4,232,190,744 and thus their annual dividend payments of $3.48 per share will amount to $14.728b. Even if they only achieved a low free cash flow conversion rate of 50%, this would still produce approximately $16b of free cash flow and thus be capable of covering their dividend payments. Since this is a very conservative assumption, it stands to reason that their free cash flow would be higher and thus they would also be capable of deleveraging and supporting a higher dividend simultaneously.

Until conditions recover they will be forced to continue drawing upon the strength of their financial position to cover the gap between their free cash flow and dividend payments. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years.

Even though it is no longer as strong as the years before the 2015-2016 oil price crash, their financial position still retains adequate strength to hold out for a recovery within the next one to two years or possibly even longer. Whilst their liquidity may normally appear concerning, with their very low cash ratio and current ratio that is materially under 1.00, this is not the case in this situation due to the unbeatable access to debt markets afforded by their massive scale.

Discounted Cash Flow Valuations

The discounted cash flow valuation assumed that their quarterly dividend remains unchanged perpetually into the future at $0.87 per share or $3.48 per share on an annual basis. This was selected to provide a conservative base line valuation that incorporates a significant margin of safety, in case the medium to long-term secular transition away from fossil fuels eliminates their growth.

The valuation produced a result of $47.23 per share, which indicates that their intrinsic value is 14.69% higher as of the time of writing, even if they never increase their dividend again. Obviously any scenarios that foresee more significant dividend growth would also produce a higher intrinsic value, however, I believe that an attractive investment is one that can be justified without assuming any future growth.

Even if they were forced to temporarily suspend their dividend completely for the next year, their intrinsic value would be $43.99, which is still slightly above their current share price. If they were to take this path and thus incur less additional leverage, it stands to reason that they would be capable of providing more growth in the following years. This would likely compensate for this small setback and thus have minimal overall impact on their intrinsic value.

This valuation used a cost of equity as determined by the Capital Asset Pricing Model that utilized a 60M Beta of 0.98 (SA), expected market return of 7.50% and risk free rates as per the United States Treasury Yield Curve on the 20th April 2020, which reflects that risk free rates are higher in the long term than the short term. Since the discount rate is arguably the most contentious assumption, I have provided a Monte Carlo Simulation. This demonstrates that even with a wide range of 122 different costs of equity assumptions, the majority of the results are still positive and the few negative results are only small, see the graph included below. These different scenarios include expected market returns from 5% to 10% and risk free rates from 0% to 5%, both of which used 0.5% increments.

Another aspect to consider when reviewing their dividend stream is the payback period, both in nominal and inflation adjusted terms, with inflation assumed to average 2.50% per annum. The sooner an investment has been repaid the better and ultimately, the less risk it poses from a qualitative standpoint as uncertainties and thus risks grow with time.

After reviewing the graph included below it can be seen that it only takes 12 and 14 years for their dividends to repay the initial investment in nominal and inflation adjusted terms respectively. The example was included to provide context of what to expect from a more standard investment with a 3% dividend yield that grows at 5% per annum. It can be seen that despite its significantly higher growth rate, its inflation adjusted payback period is significantly longer at 25 years, which is significantly less attractive than 14 years.

Relative Valuations

Since this analysis has primarily focused around their dividends, the first relative valuation compares the spread between their dividend yield and that of alternative income producing investments. To keep the interpretation of these graphs simple, the lower the spread, the lower their relative valuation. Thankfully these graphs largely speak for themselves, at no other point in decades has their dividend yield exceeded that of the selected alternative income investments to such a significant extent. This indicates that relatively speaking their shares are significantly undervalued and thus represent attractive value.

Meanwhile, the second relative valuation compares the spread of their price to book ratio to that of their largest United States based peers, Chevron (CVX) and ConocoPhillips (COP). Throughout the last few decades there has seldom been better value offered, similar to previously, a lower spread indicates a lower relative valuation. Unfortunately there was insufficient data available to include other metrics such as the price to earnings ratio across a suitable length of time. Although after reviewing all of the other considerations outlined thus far in this analysis, it hardly seems necessary.

Contrarian Rule Of Thumb Valuation

Even though I find exploring different quantitative valuations quite interesting, when a situation such as this one eventuates I believe that an investment can also be easily justified with a basic contrarian rule of thumb approach. Everyone has heard the phrase of buying when there is "blood in the streets", well thankfully the streets are figuratively filled with oil instead of blood. Whilst volatility will almost certainly persist, I believe that an investor should consider their shares an attractive investment opportunity at the moment if they answer yes to each of these three questions:

One - Do you believe that global economic activity will at least moderately recover from this coronavirus crisis within the next three years?

Two - Do you believe that during this period of time Brent oil prices will increase as the market rebalances and thus at least average around the mid $50-$60 per barrel range in the future?

Three - Do you believe that they will take the appropriate decisions to avoid any value destructive equity raisings and thus be capable of reinstating their current dividend in the future if temporarily suspended?

If an investor answered yes to all three of these questions, then their current share price offers a very attractive opportunity to lock in a historically high dividend yield on cost. Once conditions even moderately recover and they are able to organically fund this dividend with free cash flow, it would be very difficult to imagine their share price not trading at significantly higher levels. Based upon their trading history, even a dividend yield of 5% would still not be considered particularly high historically, yet with their current dividend of $3.48 per share this would indicate a share price of $69.60, which is a massive 68.04% higher than their current share price.

Conclusion

Although the worst of this crash may not yet be over, considering WTI oil prices fell deep into the negative territory, it certainly seems as though that the worst point is approaching, if not already passed. Nevertheless their current share price offers attractive value and thus I will be doubling down on my initial investment and maintaining my bullish rating.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Exxon Mobil's 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

