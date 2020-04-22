PLTM Weekly: Substantive Platinum Mine Disruptions In South Africa

For Q2, we see PLTM trading between $5.50 and $9.50 per share, implying juicy opportunities for swing traders.

We do not believe that the rebound will be sustainable due to the equally significant negative impact on platinum demand, which will keep the platinum market in a solid surplus.

The rebound in platinum has been driven by a change in investor focus from the bearish demand shock to the bullish South African supply shock caused by COVID-19 lockdown measures.

PLTM has rebounded powerfully since it crashed to an all-time low of $5.76 per share on March 19.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Platinum Weekly report, in which we discuss platinum prices through the lenses of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM).

The rebound in platinum prices has been driven by a change in investor focus from the bearish demand shock to the bullish supply shock caused by COVID-19 lockdown measures, especially in South Africa where most of the platinum supply is concentrated.

While current supply disruptions in PGMs could push PLTM strongly higher in the second quarter, we do not believe that the rebound will be sustainable due to the equally significant negative impact on platinum demand.

In addition, platinum’s correlation with safe-haven assets like gold/silver has declined recently, suggesting that financial demand for platinum (through ETF/futures positions) could remain weak, capping the price upside for PLTM.

In this context, we maintain our trading range forecast of $5.50-$9.50 per share for PLTM for Q2, implying juicy opportunities for swing traders.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the Funds physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of the GraniteShares Platinum Trust is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official Graniteshares’ website.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. PLTM competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

The speculative community slashed by the equivalent of 61 koz (2% of open interest) its net long exposure to NYMEX platinum in the week to April 14, according to the CFTC.

This was the 6th straight week of decline in platinum’s net spec length. The NYMEX platinum price was unchanged over the corresponding period.

Speculators have cut massively their net long position in NYMEX platinum since the start of the year, by the equivalent of 2.218 million oz, representing 27% of annual supply.

Platinum’s spec positioning is now neutral, with a net spec length at 33% of open interest, markedly below its all-time high of 74% of open interest.

Implications for PLTM: Although spec positioning in NYMEX platinum is now healthier than at the start of the year, the purge could continue further. This would be negative for PLTM.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors continue to liquidate their platinum holdings, highlighting an increasingly bearish sentiment.

They sold around 7 koz in the week to April 17, marking a 4th straight week of outflows.

They have sold 164 koz over the past month and 211 koz since the start of the year.

Platinum ETF outflows are consistent with the declining correlation of platinum and traditional safe-haven assets like gold/silver.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

This means that platinum behaves increasingly less like a safe-haven and increasingly more like a base metal. As a result, platinum does not receive any positive safe-haven flows. This also explains the de-grossing in platinum’s spec positioning.

Implications for PLTM: The decline in investment demand for platinum will deepen the refined market surplus of the platinum market, thereby exerting downward pressure on the NYMEX platinum price and PLTM.

A recap of PGM supply disruptions

Supply disruptions in the PGM industry have been substantive since the start of the year, as South Africa – accounting for 70% of platinum production – imposed a 21-day nationwide shutdown from late March. To wit from JPM:

While refineries and open-pit mines were given a reprieve from total shutdown, we still estimate the supply losses as a result of the SA lockdown could amount to around 320 k oz of platinum and nearly 180 k oz of palladium for FY 2020. Source: JPM (Precious Metals Quarterly, April 15, 2020)

This comes on top of the force majeure announced early in March by Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), triggered by the shutdown of its entire processing plant caused by a high risk of explosion following an initial explosion on February 10.

JPM forecasts a contraction of 13% in platinum mine production in 2020, the largest contraction since the major strike in 2014.

Source: JPM

Closing thoughts

The rebound in PLTM could run further in the second quarter considering the impactful consequences of the COVID-19 lockdown measures on supply dynamics in South Africa.

That said, we do not believe that the rebound will be sustainable because demand is as much impacted by the COVID-19. As such, the platinum market is likely to post a solid surplus this year, especially considering that safe-haven demand for platinum is absent due to a shift in investor sentiment, as evident in the declining correlation of platinum and traditional safe-haven assets.

In Q2, we expect PLTM to trade between $5.50 and $9.50 per share, suggesting some juicy opportunities for swing traders.

We believe that long-term investors should not rush to buy PLTM at these levels as recent lows are likely to be re-tested by the end of 2020.

