Danone Proves Resilience In The First Quarter

Although stocking patterns may not hold up, it seems that Danone's markets are not switching from their regular supermarket purchases, and unless the economy gets a lot worse we can expect continued performance.

Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) has been in our watch-list for a while now. We believed, as detailed in our last article, that the specialty nutrition business would be a source of alpha for Danone, as it is less reliant on sales in supermarkets and is more akin to a healthcare product. We also believed that the stocking patterns of concerned parents would mean that specialty nutrition products would be given a nice bump in the COVID-19 environment. What this quarter proved is that specialty nutrition did stay robust in Q1, even growing at a strong rate, allowing specialty nutrition to stay the linchpin of our sum-of-parts thesis. Moreover, some of the threats to Danone seemed to be more limited than we initially thought, making Danone a buy in this environment. Below we explain our thinking.

Specialty Nutrition

The concerns around the specialty nutrition products were essentially that premium products offered by Danone might be switched out as income becomes tighter, and that the affected and locked-down Chinese market is a pretty significant share of the specialty nutrition revenue. The first of these two concerns seems to be at the moment unfounded. Not only did volumes of the product grow, but marginality improved as well, resulting in overall revenue growth in-line with previous periods.

Regarding the concern around Chinese markets, to an extent they were well reasoned. Indeed, more totalitarian closures had an impact on supermarket activity, seriously disrupting consumer behavior in some areas. However, sales actually posted growth in China thanks to Aptamil's market share increase due to its relevant ecommerce presence. Additionally, the product segments in specialty nutrition directed at older people had tailwinds as feeding tube solution demand rose with higher hospitalization rates globally due to COVID-19.

The Water Threat

The water threat was relevant for whether our valuation in the last article would hold up. Our concern was that the higher margin, small format waters that they sell to the food-service industry, like Evian, would doubtlessly see substantial declines in sales due to the lock-downs. Moreover, China is a substantial market for Danone's water business, with their bottling plant actually being located in Wuhan.

Overall, water revenue fell by a little over 7%, which is not catastrophic. What really impressed us was the fact that almost all of this revenue decline was from margin impact with volumes being flat. This means that the volume lost in higher margin products was offset by lower margin products in larger-formats. Although this is a negative impact from unfavorable price mix, given the uncertainty around COVID-19 it is actually a positive, because these larger format sales are supported by ecommerce and are cheaper, meaning that they are more likely to persist even if economic conditions deteriorate and sanitary restrictions continue longer than expected. We were pleasantly surprised with the ability for the larger format waters to mitigate some of the earnings lost by high-margin water products.

EDP Portfolio

Essential dairy and plant-based (EDP) also performed well, achieving almost a 2% growth rate in sales YoY. Although blockbuster brands like Actimel and Danette in Europe and Horizon in the US were the ones really holding the fort, we were very happy to see performance in the plat-based portion of the portfolio.

Plant-based brands, primarily added to the portfolio through the WhiteWave acquisition, grew in the mid-teens YoY. Although some growth might have been expected since it is a smaller and more vigorous category, the substantial achieved growth was definitely a surprise. We expected that people who preferred plant-based options due to dietary requirements might have phased these more expensive brands out of their usual baskets. Nonetheless, people's conviction to their health and their dietary requirements seems to hold strong against the disruption caused by COVID-19, and we're glad to see results from this more progressive part of the Danone portfolio.

Risks and Concluding Remarks

Although things are looking good for Danone, we need to acknowledge that we cannot predict consumer behavior with regards to developments in the coronavirus situation. Their products could suddenly fall out of favor, and if the economic situation worsens, more of their market could become unemployed or have to resort to budgeting supermarket spend more carefully.

At the moment though, Danone's markets seem to be unaffected by COVID-19 overall. In our last article, we valued Danone and gave a sensitivity analysis. Part of our valuation was assuming terminality for the EDP business. Given the support that WhiteWave products are still getting from their markets, we think that the EDP business should be acknowledged as capable of producing some growth in the next few years. As such, we adjusted our valuation to assume a 1% CAGR over the next five years till a no growth terminal value. The following is the sensitivity analysis, with green cells indicating the assumptions under which more than 20% forecast price appreciation is possible.

Even before the adjustment to the EDP business, Danone was and still is a defensive buy as its markets remain intact in the face of the coronavirus disruptions.

