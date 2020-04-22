Snap: Q2 2020 Is Marked For A Dramatic Slowdown For This Red Hot Stock

Q2 2020 is likely to grow its revenues at less than 15% year over year.

Investment Thesis

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) pulled its guidance amidst business uncertainty. On the one hand, its user numbers are growing at a rapid clip by 20% year over year to 229 million. Indeed, Snap notes that its users were growing rapidly even before the lockdown, through January and February.

On the other hand, the advertising sector has taken a dramatic hit starting in March, and it has continued into April. Meanwhile, its shares continue to soar higher, as investors hang onto the idea that Snap's revenue growth rates are only temporarily slowing down.

Nevertheless, this unprofitable company remains substantially overvalued at more than 10 times trailing revenues and is best avoided until cheaper prices prevail. Here's why:

Advertising is the Key

Snap is highly seasonal, with Q4 being strong in North America as well as globally. Consequentially, comparing sequential performance year over year is crucial.

However, as readers should beware that the average user in North America is worth more than three times than either in Europe or the Rest of the World. Put another way, how Snap performs in North America mostly dictates Snap's total performance.

Thus, these details matter:

Above, we can see that from Q4 2018 sequentially to Q1 2019 Snap's ARPU dropped 16.9%. Whereas sequentially from Q4 2019 into Q1 2020 ARPUs in North America dropped 19.2% this time around - 230 basis points worse in 2020 compared with the same period in 2019.

Globally, Snap's ARPU fell 21.7% sequentially from Q4 2020, compared with 19.6% in Q1 2019 - a 210 basis point decline in 2020.

Put another way, advertising dropped more in Q1 2020 than in the previous year, both in North America as well as globally. Moreover, without any Q2 2020 guidance from Snap, we can see that the advertising space went cold rather rapidly in March.

Specifically, Snap notes that, in January and February, its advertising was growing at approximately 58%, before declining to approximately 25% in March. Note, this is not the same as ARPU, but its direction would be similar.

Furthermore, Snap notes that,

Thus far in Q2, we estimate year-over-year revenue growth to be 15% through April 19. And our estimated growth rate in the most recent week is 11%.

So, there's a huge decline expected from Snap's Q1 2020 revenue growth rate of 44% to Q2 2020 less than 15% and possibly approximating just 10% year over year growth rates for Q2 2020.

Bull Thesis: Strong User Growth, And Balance Sheet Is Rock-Solid

Snap's Chief Business Officer Jeremi Gorman noted the strong user growth and points out that the growth witnessed in Snap's MAUs increased further towards the back end of March.

However, Gorman states that Snap was already well on the path towards strong growth for the quarter, irrespective of the lockdown.

Furthermore, Snap's management notes that this growth in its user base has continued to increase and that the average engagement went up 20% in the latter weeks of March compared with the last week of January.

Indeed, Snap has been working hard to keep user retention high through strong and rewarding experiences on its platform.

Separately, Snap noted its ability to reach the hard to reach audience of 13-year-olds to 18-year-olds and how advertisers have been keen to collaborate with Snap's main demographic, pointing out that adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) successfully launched a campaign to encourage Snapchatters to stay home and to offer them creative, fit, and fun ways to stay active during the lockdown.

Snap's balance sheet remains rock-solid, with cash and equivalents above $2.1 billion. Snap holds 2026 convertible notes on its balance sheet of approximately $900 million. Consequently, it has a net cash position of slightly more than $1.1 billion.

Valuation - Shareholders Primed for Disappointment

For 2020, we know that Snap's growth rates will be dramatically impaired because, although its user base is rapidly increasing, the advertising market is offsetting that growth at a rapid clip.

On balance, Snap is likely to grow at less 25% revenue growth rates in 2020, and question marks abound about Snap's ability to resume mid-40% revenue growth rates in 2020.

However, even if Snap was able to reach $2.9 billion in revenue by the end of 2021, investors are still paying approximately 6.8 times its revenues nearly two years out.

And given that Snap has not succeeded in showing a clean and sustainable path towards GAAP profitability, investors are left to make assumptions as to what its future profit margin profile could shape up to be.

Will Snap be profitable in 2021, while still aggressively growing faster than the more mature Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)? Indeed, will Snap be able to command 10% operating margins at some point in the future?

If that was the case, Snap would be already priced at north of 60 operating income before taxes, presuming future best-case operating margins.

In summary, despite a large number of bullish assumptions and mathematical acrobatics, it is still too difficult to justify paying more than $20 billion for Snap's market cap.

The Bottom Line

Snap's Q1 2020 was a tale of two stories, with plenty of evidence for both bulls and bears.

Although Snap's MAU continues to increase at a rapid pace, this is being painfully offset by the weak advertising sector, which is culminating together, and Snap's revenue growth rates are now pointing to grow Q2 2020 at less 15% compared with 44% seen in Q1 2020.

Ultimately, given Snap's lack of visibility, together with its red-hot stock, leaves new shareholders with no margin of safety and primed for disappointment.

