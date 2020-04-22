ConocoPhillips Is Looking Better After The Latest Update

ConocoPhillips (COP) has taken the bold decision of significantly reducing this year's capital budget, cutting production from its key growth areas, and suspending buybacks. The Houston, Texas-based oil producer has moved more aggressively than many of its peers, which is the smart thing to do considering ConocoPhillips, unlike some other oil producers, has no downside protection with hedges. But the company has now improved its cash flow profile. ConocoPhillips also benefits from having a low-cost asset base, including conventional oil assets in the international markets that can generate decent returns at low oil prices. With ample liquidity and an under-levered balance sheet, I believe the company can navigate this tough landscape.

Oil prices have slipped around 70% from more than $60 a barrel at the start of the year to below $18 at the time of this writing. The spread of the novel coronavirus and the ensuing lockdowns have pushed the global economy towards a recession and triggered the largest ever decline in oil demand. The demand shock has been so severe that even the record levels of supply cuts promised by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have failed to push oil prices higher. OPEC has now forecast a 6.9 million bpd drop in oil demand for 2020 in its latest monthly report. That's equivalent to roughly 6.9% of the global demand. And the group has warned that the commodity continues to face significant downside risk. The weak demand outlook will likely keep oil prices subdued.

The US oil producers have responded to the oil price crash by cutting capital expenditures and reducing drilling activity. ConocoPhillips, which is the largest independent oil producer in terms of output, has not only cut capital investments but also suspended its massive buyback program which was its primary method of returning cash to shareholders. The company now expects to spend $4.3 billion this year as capital expenditures, down from its previous estimate of $6.6 billion and a similar amount spent in 2019. The company was working through a $25 billion share repurchase program under which it bought $9.6 billion in shares during 2016-19 and planned to buy back $3 billion in shares in 2020.

The massive cut in spending will be accompanied by a major reduction in drilling activity, particularly in the Lower 48, Alaska and Canada areas. The company will make wholesale cuts to production at Surmont in Canada and the Lower 48 region in the US of around 200,000 bpd from the next month. In the Lower 48 states, which represent the company's shale oil operations in the US, ConocoPhillips will halt all fracking operations. The company produced a total of 732,000 boe per day from North America (Lower 48, Alaska and Canada) in 2019 but its output will drop significantly this year, considering the forecasted cuts are equivalent to 27% of the company's North America volumes.

ConocoPhillips has also said that it will make production curtailment decisions on a monthly basis for the Lower 48 states. As a result, the company can make even deeper cuts to production if the oil price environment remains challenging. I think if the oil price picture continues to remain bleak for an extended period, with WTI trading close to or below $20 per barrel, then ConocoPhillips can further cut spending to less than $4 billion and bring drilling activity even lower. Remember, the company has previously said that its maintenance capital requirements are around $3.8 billion, which indicates that it still has room to make further cuts.

For ConocoPhillips, shifting into maintenance mode would mean reducing output to 2019 levels and it can then hold that production flat for 10 years while spending an average CapEx of $3.8 billion annually. ConocoPhillips hasn't gone down this route yet but I believe the recently announced cuts could still make it nearly impossible for the company to hit its 10-year target of growing production at a CAGR of around 2%-4% through 2029. But a large chunk of the company's production growth was supposed to come from the Eagle Ford and the Permian Basin areas in the US and the liquid-rich Montney shale play in Canada. ConocoPhillips will scale back drilling activity in these regions, which could lead to a drop in production.

ConocoPhillips has moved more aggressively than other oil producers in cutting CapEx which, in my view, was the right thing to do. The oil producers in the US and Canada have so far reduced capital budgets by a total of $37 billion, or roughly 30%. The oil major Exxon Mobil (XOM) has slashed spending by 30% but hasn't announced large production cuts. ConocoPhillips, however, has cut CapEx by 35%, stopped all fracking work in the US, and suspended buybacks, as indicated earlier.

In my view, investors will likely reward those oil producers who can demonstrate their ability to conserve cash flows and self-fund a majority, if not all, of their capital expenditures in a down market. The cash flows will likely matter more to investors than anything else. Some other oil producers, such as Concho Resources (CXO), have hedged a large chunk of their future oil volumes using derivatives which minimize the exposure of their cash flows to weakness in oil prices. Their solid hedge books put them in a good position to face this challenging period.

The majors don't hedge as a rule but they run a diversified operation with non-E&P businesses (such as refining and chemical) which reduces their direct exposure to oil prices (although non-E&P businesses will also struggle as we head towards a global recession - but that's off-topic). ConocoPhillips, however, hasn't hedged any of its oil production and is fully naked to the oil price swings. Since the company has virtually no visibility into its future cash flows, it is justifiably being more cautious than some other oil producers by making above-average cuts to its spending levels.

I think ConocoPhillips is now looking much better heading into what could be the toughest period the shale oil industry has ever faced. The company will end up saving more than $5 billion this year by reducing CapEx and suspending dividends. This will shore up the company's liquidity and help it in sustaining the dividend expenditure of $1.5 billion.

ConocoPhillips benefits from having a diversified and low-cost asset base, some of which can continue generating decent returns and free cash flows even in an oil price environment of around $20s a barrel. For instance, ConocoPhillips holds around 2 billion barrels of conventional oil resources in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions where its average cost of supplies is less than $20 per barrel. These low-cost conventional oil assets will provide critical support to the company's earnings and cash flows in 2020.

Furthermore, ConocoPhillips is also in great financial health, marked by low levels of debt and robust liquidity. The company ended last year with $14.18 billion of debt, which translates into a decent debt-to-equity ratio of 40.5%. That's lower than the large-cap peer median of 57%, as per my calculation. The company also doesn't have any significant debt maturities coming up in the near term. The company, therefore, has the capacity to raise additional debt if it faces a cash flow shortfall. The company also has more than $14 billion of liquidity, consisting of more than $8.1 billion of cash reserves and $6 billion available under the revolving credit facility. If the company faces a cash flow deficit, then it can also use its liquidity to meet its funding needs.

For these reasons, I believe ConocoPhillips is well-positioned to face this difficult situation in the oil market. The company's shares have fallen by 47% this year but have fared better than the broader E&P space (XOP) which tumbled by 57% in the same period. The stock is currently trading at 6.7x in terms of an EV/EBITDA (fwd) multiple, above the peer median of 6.12x. I think ConocoPhillips is a high-quality oil stock that investors should consider buying on weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.