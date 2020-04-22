Johnson & Johnson: The Defensive Stock To Own Through COVID-19

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) stands out. Not only has J&J demonstrated sound capital allocation decisions with its healthcare portfolio, but its fortress balance sheet and dividend yield make J&J a defensive stock to own amid the uncertainty. J&J's strong quarter highlighted the bull case, along with a comprehensive framework for 2020. The outlined range of potential outcomes based on the available facts today was particularly noteworthy at a time when most companies are outright pulling their guidance and should thus, help reduce the level of uncertainty facing JNJ. Overall, at ~19x P/E, a well-supported ~3% expected dividend yield, and the path toward earnings growth intact from 2021, I rate JNJ a Buy.

Encouraging 1Q Results Offset Lowered Guidance

For the quarter, JNJ reported above-consensus sales of $20.7bn (+3.3% YoY) and headline (adjusted) EPS of $2.30, reflecting operational growth (excluding currency impact) of 4.8%. Adjusted for M&A, operational growth would have been even higher at 5.6%.

The top-line strength was broad-based – a result of stronger-than-expected pharma results (particularly Stelara), a more modest 1Q impact on the Medical Device business from COVID-19, as well as strong OTC pharma results. The business mix remains largely geared toward pharmaceuticals, with medical devices and consumer contributing ~24% and ~25% to sales, respectively, on a pre-tax basis.

Consumer Health worldwide operational sales grew ~11%, on the back of strength across the OTC product protfolio, including Tylenol and Motrin. The segment was a net beneficiary of COVID-19, seeing increased demand.

Pharmaceutical worldwide operational sales also rose strongly by ~10%, driven by key drugs such as Stelara, Darzalex, and Imbruvica. Growth was partially offset by increased competitive intensity in the biosimilar and generic space, particularly with international Velcade, Remicade, and Procrit.

The Medical Devices segment was the relative underperformer, with operational sales worldwide declining by 4.8%, as the COVID-19 pandemic led to medical procedure deferrals.

In conjunction with the earnings outperformance, JNJ also hiked the quarterly cash dividend by ~6% to $1.01, payable in May 2020. This represents the second time, over the span of a year, that JnJ has raised the dividend.

Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Dividends / share $0.90 $0.95 $0.95 $0.95 $1.01 y/y growth 7.2% 5.6% 5.4% 5.5% 12.2%

JNJ did, however, lower its 2020 guidance, with the sales guide now in the $77.5bn-$80.5bn range (vs. the prior $85.4bn-$86.2bn range) and adjusted EPS now in the $7.50-$7.90 range (vs. the prior $8.95-$9.10 range. The lowered guide largely reflects the significant COVID-19 impact to its Medtech segment which is $4-$7bn lower (vs. prior operational sales guidance of $85.8-$86.6bn), with minimal to no impact to both the Pharma and consumer segments. JnJ’s effort to guide investor expectations around a potential range of outcomes (JnJ’s base case calls for a Q3 stabilization and a Q4 recovery) was also particularly noteworthy, given most companies are outright pulling their guidance.

Rolling Out a COVID-19 Vaccine

JNJ is also working to commercialize a vaccine by Q1 next year, with a targeted >1 billion vaccines delivered in 2021. Encouraingly, the phase 1 initiation (September) and commercialization (early 2021) timelines remain unchanged. For context, JnJ is behind Moderna (Phase 1 started in March; Phase 2 by late summer), but ahead of Pfizer (April testing; Phase 1 by August).

However, the key lies in J&J's manufacturing capabilities, with management suggesting 600-900m doses in 1Q, with a further ramp up to 1bn by end-2021 on a run-rate basis, which is meaningfully ahead of Moderna (~10-20mn run rate). The commercial basis for the vaccine is debatable (it will not be for profit), so the contribution is nominal on an NPV basis but visibility on the capacity that can vaccinate the at-risk elderly and co-morbid populations at a minimum by early next year is a material positive as it relates to the getting back to work thesis.

Sound Capital Allocation Priorities

JNJ's capital allocation commentary was also consistent with its commitment to the dividend and investing in value-creating M&A, with no plans to announce a further share repurchase authorization at this time. The overall capital allocation priorities remain unchanged with a focus on investment in internal R&D, growing the dividend, and external innovation (M&A/BD), followed by share repurchases. External innovation (i.e., M&A/BD) will likely increase in importance given the current economic backdrop, which should present opportunities to or accelerate the JNJ development portfolio /pipeline. With respect to share repurchases, management noted at this point they do not intend to begin any new repurchase programs in 2020.

The Bull Thesis Remains Well-Supported

In light of the dynamic COVID-19 situation, J&J has emerged as a key defensive stock within the space given its diversified exposure (J&J’s revenue is split between Pharma/Consumer and Medical Devices). While the COVID-19 vaccine in development does not represent a commercial benefit, it does provide an additional benefit from a sentiment perspective, and should help offset the negative ESG perceptions surrounding the company’s talc/opioid litigation. Beyond the defensive insulation evident in 1Q results, underlying pharma acceleration, as well as stability in the consumer segment support the case for JnJ’s resilience. I see a compelling risk/reward profile at the current valuation of ~19x P/E, given receding litigation concerns, an ~3% expected dividend yield, and an improving growth profile for its three franchises.

Downside risks to the JnJ thesis span any unexpected challenges to the pharma pipeline, regulatory challenges around drug pricing, as well as any adverse impact from the talc/opioid litigation.

