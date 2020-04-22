Diana Shipping Inc.: A Seaworthy Vessel For The Coronavirus Pandemic

Although 2020 will not be a bumper year for profits, the dry bulk shipping sector will come roaring back in 2021 or 2022.

Investors purchasing the common stock at current prices will be purchasing a solid asset base acquired at a steep discount to its cost or future profit-generating capacity.

DSX is operationally and financially solid, with a large cash hoard that should allow the company to weather the coronavirus financial crisis relatively unscathed.

For investors interested in the shipping sector, the market turmoil surrounding the coronavirus pandemic presents some interesting opportunities. Many dry bulk shipping companies are priced for severe financial distress, even bankruptcy. And it is not difficult to understand why.

Charter rates for dry bulk vessels are at deep lows right now. International trade is at a standstill. Here is where the Baltic Dry Index currently stands.

Surely, under current conditions, an investor purchasing the common stock of a drybulk shipping company is looking for trouble? There is absolutely no way of investing in the sector in a conservative manner? The common stock of a drybulker should be regarded as an out-of-the-money option, a crapshoot? And given drybulk shipping's history, should the sector not be altogether avoided right now?

And herein lies the paradox. Could a shipping company be a good place to find shelter from the coronavirus crisis? Maybe, yes.

Some drybulk shipping companies are extremely conservatively run. Sharp volatility has historically characterized the Baltic Dry Index. It has taught drybulk shipping company managers a bitter lesson, time and again. Put simply, they must aggressively manage their risks or face insolvency.

These shipping companies are in an excellent position to sail through the coronavirus crisis relatively unscathed and prosper in better days. They have huge piles of cash, and small debts. Their fleet provides a steady, if variable, stream of cash.

To survive, these companies do not need government largesse (which is unlikely to be extended, anyways) or other immediate sources of liquidity in the cash-strapped capital markets.

They can rely on their own resources and can weather extremely adverse circumstances for a long time.

The companies' underlying business will survive. Whether or not their share prices will blossom in the short term is a different matter. At the moment, these shares are very, very cheap. For the next few months, share prices may well remain depressed.

The market prices these conservative shipping companies as if an insolvency event (or at the very least an underpriced "at the market" (ATM) stock offering) were just around the corner.

Eventually, however, the coronavirus storm will clear. Trade will resume its normal clip. The Baltic Dry Index will continue its volatility. The chronic underinvestment in the industry will make itself felt, probably at some point in 2021 or 2022. The Baltic Dry Index may then spike for a few quarters, until the supply imbalance resolves itself, raining bucketloads of profits on dry bulk shippers.

Current circumstances offer an opportunity for fundamentals driven investors who are willing to stick it out with these drybulk shippers for the long haul. A careful screening of potential candidates for investment is in order.

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is one such company that warrants a closer look.

A Fleet of 41 Dry Bulkers

DSX has a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels, consisting of 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax. The combined carrying capacity of this fleet is approximately 5.1 million dwt. Its weighted average age is 9.58 years.

The company's vessels are employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters. Most of its vessels are chartered through 2020, at modest but sufficiently accretive charter rates.

In 2019, the Company's fleet generated $220.728 million in revenues. For 2020, this amount may be expected to be lower, as some vessels go off charter and are rechartered at generally lower rates.

Even during the pandemic, it is business as usual for DSX, as the company continues to lease ship after ship after ship, albeit at low charter rates only slightly above operating expenses. Still, the fleet is not grounded; it continues to generate millions of dollars of positive cash flow for the company. This is no airline company, or cruise ship operator.

A detailed fleet utilization schedule including charter rate prices and expiration dates may be found here.

Like most drybulk shipping companies, DSX has barely invested recently in expanding its fleet. It bought no ships or invested in newbuildings in 2018 or 2019. It, therefore, has no immediate capital obligations other than routine drydockings.

A Cash Hoarder

The market is pricing severe financial distress into the common stock of DSX. The recent price action can be examined in the diagram below.

Data by YCharts

And yet, the company is financially solid. Even if the company's entire fleet were idle for the few months' anticipated duration of the coronavirus pandemic, DSX should be able to weather the storm on the strength of its balance sheet.

DSX has lots of cash. As of the fourth quarter of 2019 (the company's last reported quarter), DSX had a cash pile of $128.288 million, consisting of $107.288 million in free cash and $21 million of restricted cash. Interestingly, this compares to a current market capitalization for the entire company of $158.91 million.

Aside from its cash pile, DSX has considerable assets. On a book basis, the company's vessels are valued at $882.297 million. The company's equity (i.e., assets net of liabilities) is $570.064 million. Based on current stock prices, the price to book ratio is a measly 0.24.

There may be discrepancies between the carrying book value of the company's fleet and the current market value of comparable vessels. To account for this discrepancy, the company values its fleet on an ongoing basis and tests for impairments. If non-impaired value is found to be less than book value, the company writes off the difference as a non-cash loss.

The reverse is however not true. If charter rates boom and fleet values swell, the accounting principle of conservatism does not allow the company to recognize non-cash gains or reverse prior period non-cash losses.

We are in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic. It can be assumed that given the prevailing uncertainty, the company's book carrying values may not reflect current fair market value. The pandemic has however disrupted the market for ships just as it has disrupted the real estate market in most countries of the world or many other illiquid markets. So, there may be few reliable reference points.

A fellow Seeking Alpha contributor has nonetheless attempted to calculate the current market value of the company's fleet. According to those calculations, the market value of the vessels is approximately $694 million.

Investors purchasing common stock at current prices are acquiring an interest in that fleet at a small fraction of that value.

The Debt Load Is Both Modest and Manageable

There is debt owed on this fleet. It is however in a moderate amount. As of the fourth quarter of 2019, the company had long-term debt of $474.951 million. This debt consists of bank mortgages against the company's ships with variable interest rates at LIBOR plus 1% to 2.5% (4.56% average interest paid in 2019) and $100 million in bonds bearing interest rates of 9.5%.

The amount used by the company in 2019 for loan repayments of all types (interest, amortization, and prepayments) was $100.553 million. The company's true annual debt servicing costs are however a fraction of that amount. In 2019, the company aggressively shrank its balance sheet, reducing its debt load by $58.896 million in the process. Net cash flow over the 12-month period was negative $23.119 million.

The principal maturity schedule of this debt is set forth below. Year 1 in the schedule refers to 2020, and so on. Amounts are in thousands.

The company thus currently has on hand a cash pile that is well in excess of its required debt-related cash outflows (principal plus interest) for an entire year.

With respect to bank loans, it may be expected that banks would roll them over in the normal course of business. Although this would be standard practice, it is of course not guaranteed. In 2021, the company, therefore, does face some refinancing risk.

However, the company's fleet continues to be employed and its charter revenues should be sufficient to tide the company over.

Stock Repurchases

DSX has not paid dividends on its common stock since December 2008. However, DSX aggressively purchases its own shares. In 2019, the company spent $49.679 million in share repurchases.

From the company's perspective, this makes a lot of sense. There is no better business for a cash-rich company whose stock trades at a steep discount to net asset value than for the company to purchase its own shares. It boils down to simple math. In the case of DSX, for example, for every $1 dollar that the company spends on repurchasing its shares, it acquires $4.17 in balance sheet value. Because the company's common shares are priced almost at the company's current cash per share, the share repurchases are from a balance sheet standpoint almost self-funding.

If despite ongoing share repurchases the market price of the stock remains at a constant book value below 1, the accretive effect to net asset value per remaining share will be exponential after each successive share repurchase round.

It is not clear whether during 2020 the company will continue repurchasing its stock at the rapid clip at which it has repurchased its shares in previous years. The company certainly has the financial wherewithal to continue its share repurchase program. Given the company's currently diminished market capitalization, it would then be able to retire a lot of stock.

In that sense, public investors' continuing distrust of the company and its prospects is for the company a blessing in disguise.

Conclusion

It may seem odd to suggest a dry bulk shipper to investors seeking refuge from the market turmoil surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

It is unlikely that DSX will be profitable in 2020. It was not profitable in 2019, after all. That year, the company had a net loss of $10.5 million, which includes a non-cash impairment charge of $14 million and a loss on the sale of a vessel of $6.2 million.

One can reasonably anticipate that 2019 offered a better operating environment than 2020 will offer. In 2020, the company may experience a modest net loss, most of which would again consist of non-cash items. Depending on the aggressiveness with which the company repurchases its shares or pays down debt, cash flow may again be negative.

Still, investors purchasing common stock at current prices are likely to be rewarded in the long run. DSX is financially and operationally solid. It should be able to weather the coronavirus crisis relatively unscathed.

In 2021 or 2022, the business operating environment for drybulkers will probably be much better. Due to persistent underinvestment in the drybulk shipping sector, high charter rates will eventually return. When that happens, investors purchasing the common stock of DSX will find themselves beneficially owning a relatively extensive asset base that was purchased for pennies on the dollar.

But until then, they must be patient.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.