Bear Market Thoughts: Closed-End Fund Bankruptcy Discussion

Even in the extreme case of MLP and energy related funds this month, we still didn't see any go "bust."

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist

Throughout the massive COVID-19 selloff, Stanford Chemist and I have received several inquiries relating to the bankruptcy of closed-end funds or funds going "bust." As we aren't out of the woods yet with selloff pressures, now might be a great time to put this discussion in one place. In addition to this, it can also serve as a reminder for future selloffs that we will experience. Unfortunately, with investing it is a fact of life that there will be both bull and bear markets. So we will inevitably experience another time in the future where we see the markets selloff 20-30%, perhaps more.

The Short Answer

The short answer to "can a CEF go bust?" is; not really, at least it is incredibly unlikely.

Here is what Stanford Chemist had to say in our main chat:

1. Regarding CEFs not "making it", the good news it that it is highly unlikely for a fund to actually go bankrupt, for an unleveraged, diversified fund it is nearly impossible. For a fund that is 50% leveraged, we would need the entire value of the portfolio of the fund to drop by 50% a single day for this to happen, which is highly unlikely given how diversified they are. I could see a situation where a hedge-fund like CEF suddenly had one of its biggest holdings marked down so severely that fund assets no longer exceeded liabilities...but if one sticks to diversified funds the chance of fund bankruptcy is basically nil. Of course, what often happens with underperforming funds is that the manager merges them into another fund to hide their poor performance... but shareholders do get something out of it

Stanford Chemist made several excellent points here, we can expand a bit on this. I additionally wanted to share my take on the same question:

As far as a fund going bust, that really isn't possible. This relates to the fact that a CEF is pooled money from shareholders into other investments. In order for a fund to go all the way to $0, all the underlying holdings would have to go to $0. A fund can liquidate and pay out the remaining NAV to shareholders, possibly at a very disadvantageous time. To better understand this it might be easier to understand that shareholders are the owners of CEFs and mutual funds, they are their own separate company - away from a fund sponsor or manager. Those entities can file for bankruptcy but the underlying assets are still separate and their creditors can not go after those assets held in the funds.

I believe it was important to highlight that even if a fund sponsor or advisor to a CEF files for bankruptcy, that a CEF is its own entity. That means that creditors cannot go after the assets held in the CEF.

(Source)

The Long Answer

The first point of discussion is the fact that in an unleveraged fund, every single position would have to go to $0 overnight. It is important to note that CEFs are not an asset class in itself. CEFs are merely pooled money from shareholders to buy other various investments that fall into different asset classes. Some funds do have a nondiversified structure and invest in specific sectors, which we will discuss. This is an important distinction since the CEF itself isn't in the 'business of being a business.' Simply put, they don't produce products or services themselves.

In a diversified portfolio, the chances of every single position within the CEF going "bust" is unheard of. Though I suppose it can't be ruled out 100%.

However, there are many nondiversified and leveraged funds out there too. And this is likely where the question of going "bust" stems from as the MLP funds came into focus. MLP and energy-focused funds were completely blindsided by not only the COVID-19 crisis but then the Russia- Saudi oil war that was sparked during this whole event.

What we saw here was every fund in this sector coming in with very sharp drops. We will highlight just some of those funds below to see just how terrible of a selloff this was since February 19th, 2020.

Data by YCharts

Even our more 'conservative' energy picks that we entered the year with were not prepared for this amount of pressure.

However, even in these names, we didn't see any fund go to $0. I believe the closest to get there was Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (CEN).

Data by YCharts

What we did see in this whole event was that many of these funds had to deleverage.

Alpha Male's recent article on the upcoming events in the CLO world explained a very important point about leverage:

It’s important to understand the two main categories of leverage that are subject to ‘40-Act regulations: Preferred Shares and Debt. With preferred shares a fund must maintain a 200% asset coverage ratio, meaning they need $2 of assets for each $1 of leverage taken on. It means through preferred shares a fund can achieve a maximum leverage ratio of 50%. With debt, the required asset coverage ratio increases to 300%, meaning a fund can achieve a maximum leverage ratio of 33.3%. Debt leverage also usually comes with stipulations from the loaning party for collateral which is why preferred stock, while more expensive, is nice to have during times like this.

This helps explain exactly why the MLP and energy-related funds had to deleverage, as they were over their maximum leverage ratios. Once these are breached a fund cannot declare a distribution on common stock shares. Additionally, I believe it is important to note that most managers will not sit idly by and let the fund sink further and further into the chance of debt overtaking the actual assets in the portfolio. Meaning that they are likely either selling off assets or getting "margin calls" long before this happens.

As Stanford Chemist mentioned above, if a fund had 50% leverage, we would have to see the NAV drop 50% in one day. This is while at the same time the managers of the fund sitting there and not doing anything, like selling off assets for their margin calls. We also know that when debt is involved that a fund can only have a maximum of 33.3%. In order to go higher to the 50% mark, it would have to involve preferred shares being utilized as leverage. Therefore, furthering the unlikelihood of a fund having the 50% leverage and dropping 50% in one day, and also means the fund managers not reacting at all.

At the beginning of March, we did start to see the announcements come through to deleverage. From Tortoise funds on March 11th, 2020, about their deleveraging. One interesting note is that they discussed Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opportunities Fund (GMZ) in there too. GMZ took their leverage all the way down to zero. In the case of Tortoise, they are deleveraging in a "prudent manner," which they describe as a more "conservative approach." So far, the price of oil and their funds has just drifted lower so it isn't exactly paying off for them. However, it has only been a short amount of time and a more "conservative approach" to reducing leverage might just pay off in the end.

As far as the MLP space is concerned, I remain "cautiously optimistic" but I'm certainly not adding any new money to work in this space. That is, not in a pure-play type of fund anyway. I will add on a case by case basis to infrastructure and utility funds that generally involve energy exposure as well. At the same time, I also haven't reduced any of my energy-related exposure.

Leverage is great when markets are rising, but we are definitely seeing the ugly side of it now. It is also important to understand that CEFs deleveraging does not have a direct impact on the NAV of the fund. What it does do, and the real downside is that when assets start to bounce back they will have less of an asset base to bounce back from. Therefore, basically guaranteeing the fact that they will not reach a prior NAV amount - at least not likely in a very quick manner.

This is the real downside of forced deleveraging in the fund. In addition to this, the fund manager can merge the fund with another or completely liquidate. The liquidation means that investors would receive the NAV per share amount of the day of liquidation. This could, and most likely, would be at a very disadvantageous time and likely result in significant capital losses for a shareholder. In the case of the fund merging with another fund, this isn't terrible as it allows an investor to stay invested if they choose.

We see the worst-case scenario playing out in UBS ETN's throughout this month. A lot of their accelerated liquidations are taking place and leaving investors with the payout of what value there is left, with no chance to remain invested for possibly better prices. For those that might have held these in a taxable account, I suppose they won't have to worry about deciding what tax-loss selling they might have wanted to do later this year. Although accelerated liquidations were/are unique characteristics of the UBS ETNs specifically.

Conclusion

There has also never been a CEF that has gone bankrupt either, according to CEFAdvisor. This is definitely reassuring for us investors in CEFs.

It is very unlikely that a CEF will go completely "bust" or all the way down to $0 value. Even in the worst sector in March, the MLP and energy sector, we didn't see this. We did see extreme losses in the space for the month though, and this might feel like a bust to most investors.

The real downside to forced deleveraging, I believe, is that when it comes time for a fund or sector to rebound, they will have an impaired base from which to recover. The other factor here is that many funds relied on the leverage amount being invested to generate distribution coverage. Of course, it should come as no surprise that we are likely to see coverage drop dramatically in space and distribution cuts to be announced.

We aren't out of the woods yet, as far as the latest crisis is concerned. This leverage and bankruptcy discussion should remain relevant!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally published on April 1st, 2020 to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory.