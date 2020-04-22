Australia's Attack On Google And Facebook Is A Nothingburger

The counterblast to this is that there's no rational division of the income different from the one that exists.

Some will think that this poses a significant problem for the business model of the platform giants, near entirely reliant as they are on their cut of advertising revenues.

Australia has demanded that, by law, Google, Facebook and the rest must give media creators a fair share of the money from advertising.

Fairness is a difficult economic concept

Actually, fairness isn't a difficult economic concept at all, it's one that doesn't actually exist within economics. We can and do talk about efficiency and all that, but equity, that's over in morals. Another way of saying the same thing is that economics is normative, describing what is not positive, describing what should be.

So, the idea that the law should make economic arrangements fair has its problems. It's just not something the subject is suited to. Despite that people still try.

For example, there's an awful lot about how wages should be "fair" to which the economists' response is no, they shouldn't be. They should be efficient. If you want certain people to have more money, then tax others and hand the cash over, rather than changing prices and thus creating inefficiency.

Australia's fair deal for media creators

Australia has decided that the big platforms, Facebook (NYSE:FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) especially, should be handing over more of the advertising money to the people who actually create the media that people look at. So, more money should be flowing from the platforms to the newspapers essentially.

It's a nice idea but it's not going to work:

Australia will force social media companies to pay for content shared on their networks and disclose details of the algorithms that determine what their users see.

You can see the argument. The newspapers hire all the journalists who write all the stuff - at times I'm one of them - and then it's the platforms that gain all the ad revenue. Hah! and even Tchah!

One set of problems

The first set of problems is that it doesn't actually work that way anyway. Google News, for example, doesn't even carry advertising. So any revenue goes to the newspapers who gain the free traffic - and yes, it's substantial, I see the numbers for some of my own writing for other people.

It's also true that the numbers being bandied about aren't really about that anyway. When people say that Google gets 60% of a set of ad revenues of whatever they publish, this isn't the revenue from the ads that appear on the Google page, the page which includes those snippets which the newspaper must now be paid for. They're including the google ads which appear on the newspaper page itself, which Google takes a cut of for organising the entire system.

The real numbers are entirely different from those being thrown around in the conversation. And when they get to negotiating properly, it'll be the real numbers they use, don't you doubt that for a moment.

This news is all over but

There has been simply no effect on the stock prices:

(Google/Alphabet stock price from Seeking Alpha)

AND:

(Facebook stock price from Seeking Alpha)

Yeah, me too, I see both those stocks fleeing in terror from the righteousness of the Australian Government. Which is, of course, entirely unfair because it's a minor, trivial even, market for the two companies. 30 million people living upside down isn't make or break, or even really material, for either of them.

However

At heart though this is an important argument. Maybe Australia doesn't matter much but who gets what slice of the advertising revenue does, that matters a lot. A basic economic precept being that the money is going to flow to whoever it is that has the rare thing. Doesn't matter what that rarity is, could be skilled labour, could be water, copper, a brand name, whatever, but the person who controls a necessary scarcity gets the money.

If Australia shows that it's possible to gouge more out of the platforms then other places are going to try it too. In fact, both Spain and Germany have already tried it and any hint of success in Oz will lead to media groups in every other country insisting those other places follow suit.

So, it is in fact important.

So, what's the real argument here?

The underlying argument is that the media wants more of the ad revenue. They've not really got any leverage in arguing that Facebook or Google should be enjoying a lower margin on what goes on the newspapers' own pages. They'd like it to happen, for sure, but there's no great logic other than the desire to aid them in getting there.

So, they're pointing to the advertising that appears on FB or Google's own pages alongside those snippets from the media. Then claiming that at least some, more certainly if not all, should be flowing to the media companies. Effectively, they're asking that copyright law be changed concerning the matter of snippets and extracts.

The platforms are saying that the media get lots of traffic from this, thus get to sell their own ads on their own pages - why isn't that enough for them?

If the media wins in Australia then, as I say, this will spread and that will make a difference in the future to the platforms.

But who controls the rare thing?

This is the nub of the argument. In a market economy those revenues flow to whoever controls the rare thing. The money currently flows to the platform companies - we must assume that they control that rare thing. That is, it's the audience which is the valuable thing, not the newspaper article. Our proof being that that's the way the market economy is allocating those revenues.

We can go further than this though

The Treasurer noted that in two other nations that have tried similar laws – Spain and France - Google respectively closed its News service and refused to comply. Australia will proceed regardless.

This has been tried and it didn't work. Google did indeed close down its G News in Spain and boy, didn't the newspapers complain about the lost traffic. In Germany, it just said that it wouldn't include in the index anyone who asked for payment - everyone stopped asking for payment.

The traffic is of more value to the news media than the revenue from the ads on the platforms themselves. Therefore, the current allocation of revenues is the correct one and little if anything is going to change.

My view

People will undoubtedly continue to try to change this market allocation of the revenues. But traffic is worth more so the leverage, the power, is with the platforms. Thus, change isn't going to happen.

The investor view

Sure, none of us have worried very much about how the Australians might change to globe-bestriding colossi. But it is possible to muse on what might happen if this experiment is successful. For if it is, then it will spread and that will make a difference.

The answer here is that it's not going to be successful. There will be no major change, not even a modest one, in the allocation of advertising revenues between the media and the platforms as a result of this. Therefore we can continue to ignore it, it's a nothingburger.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.