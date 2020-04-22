Tesla Q1 Earnings Preview

All eyes will be on electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) when the company reports its first quarter results after the bell next Wednesday. While the firm did report record first quarter production and deliveries, the release itself was a bit disappointing due to the lack of some key information. Thus, investors will be eagerly waiting to see what progress was made in the new Shanghai factory and how the Model Y start was going before the Fremont shutdown. Today, I'll preview the report and discuss what's most important in the near term.

In the graphic below, you can see where analyst estimates stand with about a week to go until Tesla reports. With deliveries having soared over last year's dead Q1 period, revenues are forecast to rise significantly. Since Tesla also took some big charges in that year ago period, the non-GAAP loss per share is also expected to significantly narrow.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance analyst estimates page)

Now I put the red arrow above there for a reason, and it was to highlight at least one unrealistic estimate. This analyst likely hasn't updated their numbers in a while, and I don't know anyone that thinks Tesla will report more in Q1 2020 revenues than it did in Q4 2019 ($7.38 billion). Thus, it is possible that the average estimate could come down should this estimate be changed to something more realistic.

If we take a look at what Tesla announced for Q1 2020, the 88,000 plus deliveries figure was down from more than 112,000 in Q4 2019. The Model 3 mix rose a little bit, while the S/X lease percentage also rose. Tesla is likely to report more credit sales this quarter due to the Fiat (NYSE:FCAU) pooling deal, but a stronger dollar in a number of key regions should be a headwind to average selling prices. As I've done in the past, I put together a model to show a bear, base, and bull case for the quarter's income statement. Dollar values are in millions, except for per share amounts.

*Diluted shares will vary based on profit/loss scenario.

It will certainly be interesting to see where Tesla is in regards to the flat line on a non-GAAP basis. The start of Model Y production and Shanghai ramp will likely pressure automotive margins in the short term, but will the company offset some of that by recording some full self-driving revenue? Investors will also be looking to see how the total expense structure was impacted by the factory shutdowns during the quarter. As always, items like restructuring expenses and minority interest income/losses could sway the bottom line by tens of millions of dollars, but my base case is zero for both.

The other big item in regards to Q1 is the quarter end balance sheet. Tesla raised more than $2 billion during the quarter from an equity offering, but I expect about a third or so of that to be offset from cash burn during the period. This will all depend on how much Tesla actually spent on capital expenditures during the period, how much suppliers pressed the company for payables due to the coronavirus situation, and what management did regarding its total debt structure.

I actually was surprised when I found out that Tesla is reporting earnings on April 29th. This is because I thought the company would wait a bit longer to see what the status of the Fremont factory would be in early May. Tesla currently expects to resume production on May 4th, but that might not happen if the Bay Area shelter in place order is extended. Tesla did not update its guidance with the Q1 production/delivery report, so investors are waiting to hear from management on that angle. It would not surprise me if the company just suspends guidance like so many others out there are doing. Still, everyone wants to know if Shanghai is over the 3,000 units per week rate for its first phase, and how the Model Y ramp will fare once Fremont gets running again.

Tesla shares have been on a roller coaster ride in recent months as the chart below shows. The stock went from less than $300 in October to almost $970 at their high. The coronavirus situation took shares back down to under $400, but they have rallied back considerably since. With a market cap of almost $140 billion currently, Tesla is worth more than many of its peers combined.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

We're just over a week away from Tesla's Q1 report, which I'm sure will have its usual set of fireworks. While the year over year numbers will show nice improvement, things are estimated to be down quite a bit sequentially. Investors want to hear how the balance sheet is doing after the capital raise, and what the factory situation is in Fremont and in China. With Tesla shares having rallied back towards $800 in recent weeks, investors are placing big bets on the company's future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.