adidas Likely To See Further Decline

Even with assistance from the German government, sales are likely to remain depressed for quite some time.

In a previous article last December, I made the argument that Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) had been seeing a dip in earnings growth due to supply chain issues negatively impacting sales.

As such, I stated that the subsequent quarter may mark a good entry point into the stock, subject to reassurance that the company is able to effectively tackle supply chain issues.

Naturally, the COVID-19 pandemic has become a far greater issue since then, with Adidas having seen a sharp drop in its stock price due to the contagion caused by this crisis:

Source: investing.com

While earnings for Q1 2020 will not be released until May, it is a foregone conlusion that Adidas will see a large drop in earnings, as the company has had to close stores on a worldwide scale – previous concerns regarding supply are irrelevant under the current circumstances.

For instance, Adidas has had to close all stores in the United States, Canada and Europe last month, after having previously attempted to keep stores open throughout the crisis. The original date for store re-openings was meant to be March 29, but this has been extended indefinitely.

Moreover, Adidas has a strong presence in China – the center of the outbreak. Specifically, it was estimated last month that the company could see a $1 billion drop in sales in the region as a result of the outbreak, and this is saying nothing of the large sales losses that will now be accrued as a result of store closures across Europe and the United States.

When one looks at the retail landscape more broadly, companies that have a strong online supply chain such as Amazon (AMZN) have been thriving in this crisis.

Source: investing.com

Apparel is in quite a different position, with the in-store experience and ability to physically try on apparel before buying an integral part of the buying process. Adidas has made some attempts to make this process more online-friendly, with customers having the ability to virtually “try on” the Alphaedge 4D Running Shoe through the Adidas app in order to ensure a good fit.

However, it is important to remember that as well as being a sports apparel provider, Adidas is also catering to the premium end of the fashion footwear market. With countries around the world now in lockdown and major sporting events such as euro 2020 having been cancelled, the current climate simply does not facilitate demand for the company’s products at this time.

Earlier this month, Adidas was granted a €3 billion loan from the German government to attempt to soften the damage to sales as a result of this pandemic. With that being said, the highly uncertain nature of this pandemic means that the future for the footwear market in the short to medium-term looks less certain. For instance, sporting events – by their very nature – are not accommodating to social distancing measures. As countries around the world attempt to ease restrictions on movement and get their respective economies moving again, sporting events are likely to be one of the last types of activities to be reinstated. This greatly weakens opportunities for companies like Adidas to market their products to potential audiences and this is likely to result in an extended period of weaker sales – even with government assistance.

We can see that EV/EBITDA for both Adidas and competitor Nike (NKE) are hovering at 5-year lows:

Source: ycharts.com

While both companies would likely prove to be significantly undervalued if market conditions were to return to normal, I do not see this happening for at least a year – market conditions remain far too uncertain and governments around the world will be very cautious in reinstating sporting events – with events facilitating large crowds having been blamed as a key facilitator in spreading the coronavirus. This, coupled with ongoing social distancing measures, make it very difficult to justify apparel demand for the immediate future.

Prior to this crisis, Adidas had been seeing gains as its products were being well received by the market, and the company had been proving a formidable competitor to Nike. The main issue the company had been facing was that of supply chains – i.e. Adidas had been experiencing difficulty in producing sufficient products to meet demand.

However, the coronavirus crisis is a new ball game for Adidas – if you’ll pardon the pun. Demand is likely to be subdued for the foreseeable future and for that reason, I would not be a buyer of the stock at this time.

Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.