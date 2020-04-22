Glu Mobile: Kardashian To The Rescue

The weak start of Disney Sorcerer's Arena is being overshadowed by the sudden rebound in Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

Despite some analysts fear mongering on weak new game launches, Glu Mobile (GLUU) is poised for a breakout above $8. The mobile game company has seen a resurgence in an old franchise while disappointing results for a new Disney (DIS) game isn't shocking. Other gaming sector stocks of hit recent making my investment thesis very bullish.

Image Source: Sorcerer's Arena website

Kim Kardashian To The Rescue

While a couple of new games have struggled, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood has seen a major resurgence. Disney Sorcerer's Arena hasn't reached a top 100 iPhone grossing rank as of yet and MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2020 is struggling with MLB baseball season still on pause, the old Kardashian game has suddenly become a top 25 grossing game.

Source: ThinkGaming

In Q4, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood saw revenues dip 11.6% from Q4'18 levels. The game was a distant 5th in quarterly bookings for Glu Mobile and the company had appeared to move on from the game in favor of the growth games. Last Q2, the Kardashian game wasn't even on the radar as the company spent aggressively on user acquisition for Design Home and the seasonal baseball game causing the top three growth games to generate nearly 85% of revenues.

The Kardashian game saw revenues collapse 39% in the quarter to only $4.8 million. Possibly, the failure of WWE Universe encouraged Glu Mobile to reconsider the lack of investment in Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.

Source: Glu Mobile Q2'19 presentation

The key to the bookings boost in Kim Kardashian: Hollywood is likely the greatly reduced user acquisition costs in an environment where mobile advertising is plummeting. Small businesses, restaurants and travel sites aren't advertising in the current environment allowing Glu Mobile to acquire users at a reduced cost in a game first launched back in 2014.

Deep Value

While Disney Sorcerer's Arena appears like another failed game launch, the stock can easily rally without success from the new game. Though, Glu Mobile hasn't publicized the launch to a great extent since the March 25 release, so maybe SunTrust Robinson is correct that the game still has some hope.

Both Electronic Arts (EA) and Zynga (ZNGA) have both already hit new 52-week or multi-year highs. As the chart shows, Glu Mobile appears on the verge to following the other gaming stocks with a break of recent strong resistance around $8.

The stock still maintains an extremely low valuation despite a string of games consistently generating strong bookings. Glu Mobile now trades at nearly half the forward P/S multiple of the once hated Zynga. EA leaves both of the mobile gaming stocks in the dust pushing back towards previous highs of 6x sales estimates.

Data by YCharts

The stock is only worth $1.2 billion here and analysts have bookings topping $500 million next year. The company was once struggling to even grow bookings and now the market still over looks Glu Mobile despite the constant shift upwards in bookings.

The company has long projected the ability to generate 15% EBITDA margins at this bookings level. The current economic environment sure doesn't hurt the long-term fundaments in mobile games. More consumers stuck at home are more likely to play more mobile games.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors continue to focus on new games while Glu Mobile has the ability to pull multiple levers with existing games. The stock remains a major bargain in the mobile gaming sector and Glu Mobile appears set to break the strong resistance around $8.

At the previous $11 highs in early 2019, the stock would still trade at a cheaper for P/S multiple than Zynga. Investors should definitely buy Glu Mobile on a break above $8.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLUU,ZNGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.