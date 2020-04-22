Goodrich Petroleum: Weak Liquidity Could Stop Goodrich From Making You Rich

Although the potential upside seems attractive, due to the risks associated, I believe that a neutral rating is appropriate for all investors, baring those with a very high risk tolerance.

More concerning is their weak liquidity, which has collapsed in recent years and is further complicated by their high effective interest rates and depleting credit facility.

Introduction

There has been discussion recently surrounding the prospects for higher gas prices as a by-product of lower oil production following the unprecedented demand destruction from the coronavirus and associated severe recession. This would be a very welcome development for Goodrich Petroleum (GDP), whose production is almost entirely comprised of gas instead of oil. Although the potential upside if gas prices actually increase may be enticing, it is important to counteract this bullishness with a reality check regarding their financial position and thus the associated investment risks.

Cash Flows & Debt

Thankfully, the graphs largely speak for themselves, with the first two graphs included below summarizing their cash flows and debt from the last seven years:

Image Source: Author.

It should come as little surprise that they have previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy upon reviewing their free cash flow, or rather, the scant lack of it during the last seven years. Throughout this period of time their free cash flow totaled negative $707m, with $90m of that during 2017-2019 after emerging from bankruptcy.

When looking towards the future they have significantly reduced their capital expenditure guidance for 2020 to only $42.5m at the midpoint, which represents a decrease of massive 57.20% when compared to 2019. They believe that this will allow them to generate between $15m and $20m of free cash flow during 2020, with gas prices averaging $2.00MMBtu to $2.50MMBtu. This would certainly be a welcome change and would likely lead to significant upside, as their current market capitalization is only approximately $74m as of the time of writing and thus gives them a massive forward free cash flow yield of approximately 27% at the midpoint.

Although this all sounds very promising, since half of their production is unhedged, the weak Henry Hub natural gas prices from the first quarter of 2020 will make these targets more difficult to achieve; see the table included below. The longer gas prices stay below their assumed levels, the further their free cash flow falls and thus higher the gas prices have to rise later in the year to reach their targeted free cash flow. Since commodity prices are virtually impossible to predict, only the future will tell, but given the world is currently experiencing a pandemic and a severe recession, the risks are certainly elevated.

Image Source: Author.

Date Source: Index Mundi.

Although it sounds promising that despite these capital expenditure reductions their annual production is still expected to increase 6% at the midpoint in 2020 compared to 2019, this is partly due to choosing a favorable comparison. They experienced rapid production growth during 2019 of 85%, with it weighted towards the end of the year as more investments became operational. If their new production guidance of 139,500mcfe at the midpoint is compared to where they ended 2019 in the fourth quarter, they are actually guiding for a decrease of 3.80%. Given this, it appears that their recent capital expenditure reductions may be cutting down to the bone and thus have negative long-term impacts to their production if maintained.

Image Source: Author.

Since emerging from restructuring during their Chapter 11 bankruptcy, their net debt obviously decreased massively, which after all was the point of the Chapter 11 proceedings. Although in absolute terms their net debt at the end of 2019 pales in comparison to their pre-bankruptcy days, it still increased a staggering 894.52% since emerging from bankruptcy at the end of 2016. Whether this is a reason for concern will depend on the financial metrics subsequently discussed; however, their cash balance shrinking to a near invisible level is certainly not an ideal situation. This indicates that without a pivot towards generating free cash flow, they will continue relying on credit facilities to provide liquidity, which is never an ideal situation and thus further increases associated investment risks.

Financial Position

Since their free cash flow has been non-existent, it is especially important to consider their financial position. The graph included below summarizes their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

After reviewing these financial metrics, it becomes apparent that since emerging from bankruptcy their financial position has taken two paths. On one hand, their leverage when measured against their earnings through net debt-to-EBITDA and operating cash flow has improved and now sits at modest levels, although with interest coverage of only 1.01, servicing their debt is still very burdensome. On the other hand, their liquidity has collapsed, aside from their aforementioned virtually invisible cash balance, their current ratio of only 0.54 is very concerning. Given the aforementioned performance of gas prices during the first quarter of 2020, these financial metrics would have very likely worsened, and once they report their next results within the next month, this will become clearer.

This collapsing liquidity is further worsened by the funds available within their credit facility depleting; as of the end of 2019, their $125m 2019 credit facility only had $32.1m undrawn. To put this into perspective, their average free cash flow during 2018-2019 was negative $39m. Whilst their recent capital expenditure reductions will certainly assist in stemming this cash outflow, it further highlights their limited financial capacity to weather further turbulent times and thus the investment risk associated with their shares.

Admittedly, they may possibly either increase the borrowing base of their credit facility or take other action in the debt markets to raise additional funds, although given their very high effective interest rates (see below), it would be dangerous to assume that this will always be possible. Given these funding costs, it comes as little surprise that as they have exhausted their cash balance and credit facility, they have significantly reduced capital expenditure to preserve cash. I doubt that borrowing at even half these costs would generate worthwhile returns for shareholders.

Image Source: Goodrich Petroleum’s 2019 10-K SEC Filing.

Conclusion

Although they may not be heading towards a second Chapter 11 bankruptcy, their weak liquidity is nonetheless very concerning and significantly increases the associated investment risks. When assessing investments in capital intensive industries with volatile earnings, such as oil and gas, I believe that the overall strength of the financial position is the most important aspect. Deciding on a rating was quite difficult; on one hand, there appears significant potential upside if gas prices rally, although their weak liquidity is very concerning and creates significant risks. Ultimately, I believe that this in turn means that a neutral rating is appropriate for any investor without a very high risk tolerance.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Goodrich Petroleum’s SEC filings, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.