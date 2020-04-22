Why This Recent Rally Is An Opportunity To Trim Positions

We have seen record job loss of 22 million jobs wiping out almost all the jobs gained since the Great Recession.

As the financial markets have rebounded strongly in the past few weeks, I believe selling pressures will return in the near-future.

As we continue to navigate through this pandemic that has affected almost every industry, bringing global economies to a standstill with “shelter in place” restrictions put in place by government officials, yet financial markets have bounced strongly. From the highs in mid-February to the lows at the end of March the S&P 500 plugged 35% as coronavirus fears began to mount. Since hitting those lows four weeks ago, the S&P 500 has strongly rebounded 30%.

As I write this, the three major indexes, Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the NASDAQ are down 15%, 11%, and 4%, respectively, year-to-date. This is astonishing to me given how this pandemic has almost completely shut down entire economies across the globe. Bars, restaurants, gyms, hotels, and many other have all seen their businesses shutdown or severely reduced. As investors are still light on receiving actual economic data, I believe this is an opportunity for investors to trim their exposure to riskier securities or positions that have rebounded sharply.

What Is Fueling The (Short-Term) Rebound?

Let’s take a look at a couple of reasons for the strong rebound we have been seeing in the financial markets. The Federal Reserve and the government have been trying to do everything they can to keep the economy afloat during these trying times.

The Fed Moves Into Action: The fed began to put the wheels in motion with an emergency interest rate cut on March 3rd, which was quickly followed by slashing rates to zero. As the markets bottomed out in March, the Fed also announced plans to “continue its asset purchasing program in the amounts needed to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions and the economy.” The fed has an ever growing balance sheet that will only increase further during this pandemic.

The fed also launched an array of various other monetary plans focused on helping the economy during this pandemic by providing assistance to small and medium sized businesses as well as local governments. These plans included buying corporate bonds, which was a first for the Fed, and investment-grade securities along with plans to assist small and medium sized businesses.

This plan to help small and medium sized businesses was dubbed the “Main Street” facility. The plan positioned $600 billion in funds to provide loans of at least $1 million for businesses with up to 10,000 employees or less than $2.5 billion in revenue. The fed has literally poured billions of dollars to help fight this pandemic, and does not have much left at its disposal at this point.

Congress Sprung Into Action: Congress also was pressed into action as they witnessed the coronavirus pandemic impact businesses and consumers all over the country. As the US economy came to a standstill as “shelter in place” restrictions came into action, more businesses began to feel the squeeze which has resulted in millions of workers be furloughed and laid off, which I will discuss further below.

On March 27th, the President signed into law a historic $2 trillion stimulus package approved by the US Congress. This is the single largest emergency aid package ever put into law in American history. The package included the following:

Direct payments of $1,200 to all Americans under AGI of $99,000 with an additional $500 added for every child

Boost unemployment insurance by adding an additional $600 per week for up to four months

Add an additional 13 weeks to unemployment benefits

$500 billion pool of taxpayer money to make loans, loan guarantees or investments into businesses damaged by the crisis

Offer up to $350 billion by way of small business loans (which has since been completely allocated)

Delay payroll taxes for employers up to 50%

$100 billion directed at aiding hospitals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic

These are the major points of the bill that has been pushed into action by government. This is another example, similar to the Fed, of the government attempting to keep the economy afloat during this pandemic.

Stay At Home Stocks Power The Rally: During this volatile rebound we have experienced the past few weeks, the so-called “stay at home” stocks have largely powered the market forward. The S&P 500 is heavily weighted towards the FAANG stocks in addition to Microsoft (MSFT). Here is a look at these stocks weighting within the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Company Symbol SPY Weighting Facebook Inc. (FB) 1.86% Amazon.com (AMZN) 3.77% Apple Inc. (AAPL) 4.93% Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) 0.83% Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) 3.23% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 5.59% % of Total 20.21%

As you can see, these six technology names make up over 20% of the entire S&P 500 ETF index (SPY). Amazon and Netflix have thrived in this new stay at home workplace we are going through, which have largely powered forward during these uncertain times. Let’s take a look at how these six stocks have performed since the market wide lows of March 23.

Company Symbol % Gain Since 3/23 Facebook Inc. (FB) 21.0% Amazon.com (AMZN) 24.8% Apple Inc. (AAPL) 26.0% Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) 17.4% Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) 21.3% Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 31.3%

As you can see, these six stocks have averaged a gain of roughly 24%, which is largely a reason for gains in the S&P 500 because of the weighting these stocks have. This continues the recent trend of large-caps outgaining small-caps by a wide margin. The recent gains we have seen in the S&P 500 seem to be a little misguided considering these top heavy technology companies have largely pulled the index higher.

I Believe The Market Will Reverse Course And Head Lower

As I have mentioned above, I believe investors have become too complacent and too focused on merely the so-called “flattening of the curve.” The focus should not be merely on the slowing curve and a possible vaccine in the works, but as an investor you should also be focused on the economic impact this pandemic will have, not only here in the US, but across the globe. I believe the impact will be much more than investors are even thinking about right now.

Just to be clear, I am normally an optimists, but right now I am being a realist. This recent rally has once again put stocks in overvalued positions. Investors are underestimating the actual recovery time from this.

Here are a few reasons for why I believe selling pressures will come to the financial markets in the near-term.

Unemployment At Record Levels: As we saw last week in the most recent weekly jobless claims report, another 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits bringing the four week total to 22 million workers. The amount of jobs we have lost in the last four weeks has almost entirely wiped out all the jobs we have gained since the Great Recession, which was 22.4 million, according to the Department of Labor.

Once we receive data from the next report, we will most likely exceed those jobs created. As I pointed out in a recent article of mine, “JP Morgan (JPM) predicts unemployment levels to reach 20% in the second quarter.” In terms of unemployment, Goldman is predicting “unemployment levels to reach 15% by mid-year.”

With Americans losing thousands of jobs per day, it is astounding to see the stock market rally despite this. Some have been upset with a recent photo that has gone viral showing how upside down this rally has been.

Some politicians even weighed in on this, and Jim Cramer (can’t believe I am quoting Jim Cramer in an article) himself described the move higher as “messed up,” but this is just the nature of the beast right now.

For those of you that may be unemployed during this time, this is not meant to discourage you. I do believe a large portion of these jobs, which have been furloughed, should regain their jobs once the economy is back open and companies are operating with some sense of normalcy. How long that will take, will remain to be seen.

However, the flip side of this could lead to many companies taking a fresh look at their operations to determine if specific jobs that had been furloughed are still necessary, which could lead to some of those lost jobs being extinguished. These higher levels of unemployment will certainly put pressure on the economy here at home and abroad, as the consumer makes up 70% of GDP through consumer spending.

How long things take to get these unemployed workers back employed will largely determine how quickly the economy can recover.

US GDP Contraction Will Be Large: As I touched on above, this pandemic is going to have a large impact on the US economy in 2020, as many businesses have had to pause operations with some companies even being pushed to the brink of extinction. I have already heard of some major brands that have begun bankruptcy talks, the likes of Neiman Marcus and 24 Hour Fitness are the two latest.

As I pointed out in a recent article of mine, Goldman Sachs predicts the US economy will see “GDP contract by 20% in the second quarter.” JP Morgan is expecting an even more dire slowdown with second quarter GDP expected to drop 40%.

Actual Data Will Show The Effects: Now that we have entered earnings season, we will finally get to hear from executives in terms of the impact for at least the end of March and what they are seeing through April as well. Trading these past four weeks have not come with much economic data points or earnings results from many sources. The major banks released earnings last week that largely missed results and painted a dark picture moving forward.

However, now that we have completed March, we will begin to see more economic data, which started last week with the release of retail and industrial data. Retail sales for the month of March decreased 9%, which was the single largest drop in US history.

Industrial production fell 5.2% in March, which was the largest one month drop since mid-1940s.

These negative data points will continue to flood investors’ computer screens in the coming weeks, which I believe will turn investors focus away from just managing the curve and thinking the economic stimulus will save everything, to more true data points from government departments as well as company earnings reports.

Investor Takeaway

This global pandemic we are facing is unlike anything we have seen in many of our lifetimes. It has created a sense of uncertainty, which has caused high volatility within the financial markets, but of late, markets have surged higher despite the economy being in shambles.

Though when looking at a COVID-19 graph tracking the number of cases above, the line is beginning to flatten, yet numbers continue to increase and some states are still experiencing record one-day deaths, meaning the impact continues to move forward.

How this virus will subside is still unknown, especially without a working vaccine that will likely not be around until 2021 at the earliest.

As the economy has been forced to shut down almost entirely, businesses have been severely impacted, which has led to record number of layoffs, which will impact consumer spending for the remainder of 2020. As negative news will continue to roll in, I am suggesting investors take a real look at their portfolio to lesson risk exposure and possible trim some of their big gainers of late, as I believe we will see a market downturn in the near future.

