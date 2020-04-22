Groupe Bruxelles Lambert: Diversified And Discounted

The coronavirus outbreak has been anything but positive for the global economy, but for value investors it has offered a number of opportunities that were not previously available. One such opportunity is Belgium-based investment firm Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. (OTCPK:GBLBF) (OTCPK:GBLBY), a diversified player that I believe is currently undervalued.

Founded in 1902, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert is a holding company with sizable stakes in many of Europe's industry-leading firms. German athletic apparel firm Adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDDF) (OTCQX:ADDYY), German food processing industrial GEA Group AG (OTCPK:GEAGF) (OTCPK:GEAGY), Paris-based minerals specialist Imerys S.A. (OTC:IMYSF) (OTC:IMYSY), Swiss construction firm LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCPK:HCMLF) (OTCPK:HCMLY), Belgian consumer staples company Ontex Group NV (OTC:ONXXF) (OTC:ONXYY), Spanish leisure park operator Parques Reunidos Servicios Centrales S.A. (OTCPK:PARQF), French wine and spirits producer Pernod Ricard S.A. (OTCPK:PDRDF) (OTCPK:PDRDY), Swiss quality tester SGS SA (OTCPK:SGSOF) (OTCPK:SGSOY), French oil major Total S.A. (TOT), and Belgian chemical specialty provider Umicore SA (OTCPK:UMICF) (OTCPK:UMICY). The sheer diversity of these holdings would alone be sufficient to ensure that Groupe Bruxelles Lambert is a profitable firm.

Founded in 1902, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has built up an incredibly diversified portfolio. Image provided by RTBF.

In addition to the listed investment portfolio, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert also owns Sienna Capital, which invests in many global fund managers and alternative investments. One recent example was an investment in technology fund Marcho Partners, which Sienna put €155 million ($168.56 million) as of 12/31/2019. Another was an investment alongside the Carlyle Group (CG) in Cepsa, a Spanish energy firm.

This extremely diversified portfolio affords Groupe Bruxelles Lambert a degree of steady profitability, as is evident from its 15.63% operating margin and the revenues that the firm has reported over the past five years.

Year Revenue (€) Revenue ($) 2015 5.23 billion 5.69 billion 2016 4.01 billion 4.36 billion 2017 5.07 billion 5.51 billion 2018 5.67 billion 6.17 billion 2019 5.68 billion 6.18 billion

Figures collated from annual reports available on Groupe Bruxelles Lambert's investor relations page.

Investors have benefited from holding Groupe Bruxelle Lambert as well - this is not so evident from the 3.95% return on equity, but very much in evidence from the dividend record. Groupe Bruxelle Lambert pays steady or increasing dividends, and has more than doubled its dividend per share over the past 15 years from €1.50 ($1.63) per share to €3.15 ($3.43) per share. The payout ratio of 68.38% and reported free cash flow of €700.7 million ($762.01 million) both suggest that these steady or increasing dividends will continue to be distributed.

Over the past 15 years, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has more than doubled its dividend per share. Chart generated by Groupe Bruxelles Lambert.

The balance sheet also suggests that the dividend is secure as long-term debt of €5.37 billion ($5.84 billion) is offset by a net worth of €21.34 billion ($23.21 billion), cash-on-hand worth €331.7 million ($360.72 million), and short-term investments worth €889.6 million ($967.44 million). However, revenue growth over the next five years is only projected to be 3.26%, so a prospective investor will need a discount to fair value before parking money here. In valuing the stock, I will be looking at the primary exchange shares, as the ADRs trading on the Pink Sheets are not sponsored.

Currently, Groupe Bruxelles Lambert trades on the Euronext exchange under the ticker GBL at a share price of €71.52 ($77.78) with a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 23.69, and the current dividend yield of 4.29% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 3.55%. It seems, then, that Groupe Bruxelles Lambert is trading at a discount to fair value - is that the case?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.07 (15.97 / 15 = 1.07) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $72.69 (77.78 / 1.07 = 72.69). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.67 (15.97 / 23.69 = 0.67) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $116.09 (77.78 / 0.67 = 116.09).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.83 (3.55 / 4.29 = 0.83) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $93.71 (77.78 / 0.83 = 93.71). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $94.16, or €86.58 (72.69 + 116.09 + 93.71 / 3 = 94.16). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is presently undervalued by 17%.

To summarize, Groupe Bruxelle Lambert is a very well-diversified investment holding company that generates steady revenues, a dependable dividend, and has a solid balance sheet that can sustain that dividend and withstand the current economic turmoil wrought by the coronavirus outbreak. The low growth rate is a concern, as is the 30% dividend withholding tax, but if you are prepared to cope with this, a 17% discount to fair value is on offer here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.