Procter & Gamble: You Can Do Better, They Can't

With no immediate growth prospects, there are better valued "defensive" plays out there.

Thesis Summary

The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) has enjoyed recent success due to improved performance and fear over the state of the economy. However, I believe that most of the gains that P&G has achieved through divestitures and cost-saving are coming to an end. Furthermore, as the fears over the market begin to dissipate, we will see a return to a more "normal" P/E. This makes now a great time to take profits. If you are looking for similarly defensive plays, there are better-valued options out there.

Seeking safety in P&G

Investors have sought refuge in PG as it is regarded as a "safe" consumer staples company. The stock has by far outperformed the market in recent months as we can see in the chart below.

Source: YCharts

The increased growth expectations due to recent performance, combined with increased defensiveness in investment portfolios, have led PG to have one of the highest valuations in recent history. This poses a risk in terms of capital depreciation and reduces the attractiveness of the dividend yield.

But, to be fair, P&G hasn't only outperformed in terms of price. 2019 was a stellar year for the company, recording a strong revenue growth of 4.85%. The growth is even more impressive if we look at EBITDA, but the picture becomes less attractive as we move further into the past.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Over 10 years, Procter & Gamble's revenues have decreased by 1.04%. Looking at the trajectory and balance sheet as well as the product portfolio of the company, we can see a before and an after.

PG was targeted in 2017 by activist investor Nelson Peltz. Since then, the company took a swift and investor-friendly change of direction. Amongst other things, P&G reduced the size of its portfolio and focused on the most profitable and established brands. The company also initiated cost saving restructurings. The evidence of this is in higher profitability and reduced assets.

It is undeniable that P&G has transformed itself, but the transformation seems to be close to complete, and with little more the company can do, I do not expect the company to keep surprising as it has.

Headwinds

As mentioned above, the company has managed to perform well thanks to internal restructuring, but, looking at the broader market and competition, there doesn't seem to be much room for P&G to continue to grow. First off, let's look at how the company's segmented sales have evolved.

Source: 10-Q

Above we see the five segments for PG products; Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. Looking at Net Sales growth, we can see that Beauty and Health Care stand out as the highest growth. Health Care, however, only contributes 13% with earnings, while Beauty is one of the largest segments, at 23% of net earnings. Some of the Beauty products include H&S, Pantene and Gillette.

However, I see an overall flaw with P&G products, and that is that they stand in the middle of the market. The products are well-known brands, but they are far from luxurious, and at the same time they are far from cheap. To this extent, if people become more price-sensitive due to an imminent recession, it is likely we would see customers move towards lower-cost store brands, or outlets like Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST).

The other imminent shortcoming is the concentration of P&G's revenues domestically, which have been slowly sliding away since 2005.

Source: Statista

Unlike other companies, P&G does not enjoy the success worldwide as it does nationally. This will certainly hamper its long-term growth prospects, at a time where the valuation is getting very rich.

Valuation

In the section below, we will compare PG's valuation to some of its main competitors/similar profile companies.

PG JNJ KO P/E Non-GAAP (TTM) 24,64 17,12 22,78 Revenue 5 Year (CAGR) -0.95% 2.37% -4.12% Dividend Yield (TTM) 2.43% 2.54% 3.35% Price/Cash Flow (TTM) 18,43 17,12 19,71

Data source: Seeking Alpha

In the table, we have PG, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and The Coca-Cola Company (KO). Looking at the P/E, it is clear that the company is well overvalued compared to JNJ, and even trades at a higher valuation than KO, and, nonetheless, the company offers the lowest dividend yield out of the three.

More recent performance would indeed show higher rates of revenue for P&G, but looking at the last 5 years JNJ still comes out on top, and KO shouldn't be compared as they have divested much of their bottling services in that time.

Without a compelling argument as to why P&G would continue to grow at above 5%, I simply don't see why one would pick the company over JNJ, which I have also covered. The latter has the best of both worlds, with the consumer staple side and a much more developed and potential growth coming from healthcare.

Takeaway

There is a limit to how much P&G can do with divestitures and cost savings, and we are pretty much getting there. The current valuation reflects very high expectations and fear over the overall state of the market. Both will, in time, dissipate, and P&G will remain a solid, yet unspectacular company. You can do better, but I don't think they can.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.