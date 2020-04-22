The Snowballing Of Retained Earnings

This compounding is further enhanced by stock buybacks (if done at the right price).

Compounding of Retained Earnings in the central concept in investing. It's the key ingredient in the secret sauce of outstanding results.

Tell you the truth, I never paid too much attention to the Retained earnings line in the balance sheet when evaluating stocks. My main focus as an investor has always been on earnings, free cash flow and dividends. As my sophistication as an investor grew and response to some major blow-ups in my portfolio, I now also pay attention to debt and liquidity. It's only recently I have started to dig into the equity side of the balance sheet. The following are my notes and thoughts on this interesting topic.

Retained earnings represent the accumulated earned capital of a company, while capital stock and additional paid-in capital represent contributed capital. Retained earnings come from the operations of a company or a sale of an owned asset for a profit, which is the net income for the current year and income retained from prior years. Retained Earnings resides in the Equity side of the Balance Sheet as represented in the diagram below (Chart 1). In short, income not paid out to shareholders as dividends and reinvested is retained income.

Beginning Retained Earnings + (Profits or Losses) - Dividends = Ending Retained Earnings

It should be noted the Retained Earnings is not a pile of cash sitting inside a company lockbox. The retained earnings line is simply an accounting entry that maintains a running total of all the profits your company has reinvested over the years, less the dividends paid to shareholders. Some of those earnings currently exist as cash, but others are in the form of company assets, both tangible (buildings, equipment, inventory) and intangible (customer loyalty, your good brand name). These assets are recorded on the Assets side of the balance sheet. See Chart 1 below.

The company's board of directors and management decides how that capital is allocated, i.e., invested back into the operations of the company, on acquisitions or paid back to the owners of the company as dividends or return of capital or to buy back company stock.

Other sources that could increase retained earnings besides net income are prior period adjustments for errors or changes in accounting principles and adjustments from a reorganization of the company. Net losses decrease retained earnings, as do the payments of dividends, along with negative prior period adjustments and certain Treasury stock transactions.

Value & growth investors want to see retained earnings that are increasing from year to year, showing that shareholders are benefiting. Technically, the higher the retained earnings, the greater the amount that belongs to shareholders. With increased retained earnings, companies can increase their dividend payments to shareholders, which generally exerts upward pressures on the company’s stock price.

The opposite side of the coin is declining retained earnings or worse, negative retained earnings, which is a red flag to potential investors.

Treasury stock is the company’s own stock that it has repurchased after it has been issued. Treasury stock is not considered to be an asset because a company cannot own part of itself and claim it to be an addition to assets. Treasury stock reduces the company’s shareholders’ equity. Technically its called a contra-equity account.

Following is a snapshot of the balance sheet for The Procter & Gamble Company (PG). Retained earnings are part of the equity of P&G.

Chart 1: Procter & Gamble Company Balance Sheet. (source: Simplywall.st with annotation by the author)

The following chart breaks down the equity section of the balance sheet in greater detail and also shows their progression over time.

Chart 2: Equity Accounts over Time (source: Author)

Over the last 10 years, P&G’s retained earnings have been increasing, (which is good). Retained earnings increase equity (or book value). However, P&G has been buying back a lot of stock, which has decreased total equity (and book value) which is a light blue area on the chart. So, an unsophisticated investor may look at the balance sheet of such a company, see that the total equity is declining and think this is "not good". However, this is not so because P&G has been purchasing its own stock and socking it away as treasury stock. This is showing up as negative equity even though its caused by stock buybacks (a good thing). When a company buys back stock, it's good for existing shareholders as earnings per share and dividends per share rise. P&G as a mature company finds it generates a lot more cash than it can use (even after paying dividends). It uses that surplus cash to buy back its own stock. The chart below shows that P&G has bought back about 600 million shares in the past 10 years. This is about 19% of its outstanding shares.

Chart 3. P&G Shares Outstanding

Chart 4. below showed that P&G's retained earnings and stock buybacks increased dramatically starting from around 2004.

Chart 4. Progression of Retained Earnings and Treasury Stock over 30 years

Data by YCharts

Chart 5: In the last decade, P&G has been growing retained earnings at around a steady 5.1% annualized rate. This is in addition to paying out billions in dividends.

Another quirk of accounting, worth mentioning is that dividends are not paid out of income (or net earnings). All earnings first flow to the equity section of the balance sheet. They are added to retained earnings (or subtracted if its a loss), its only then and from there, dividends are paid out. Dividends paid out are then debited (subtracted) from the running total of retained earnings. Cash Dividends (as opposed to stock dividends) also impact the statement of cash flows and are recorded as an outflow.

Chart 6. (source: Author)

When a company retains part of its earnings it is in effect saying to shareholders that it can re-invest the money better than you. Warren Buffett, for example, does not pay out dividends from Berkshire Hathaway because he can with good reason say that most investors are duffers compared to him (though he never will say that, he too much of a gentleman). He politely reminds investors that if they need the money they can always sell some shares. Compounding of retained earnings in a key ingredient of Buffett secret sauce, which has made him the most extraordinary investor in the world.

Compounding occurs when income from a business is retained and reinvested back into the business and investors are rewarded with the benefits of increasing profits over the long term with increased profits and appreciating share price.

Over the last decade, P&G has paid out $67 Billion in dividends (62% of free cash flow,) retaining 48% or about $41.2 Billion. With that, the company has increased its market capitalization from ~175 Billion to ~307 Billion (as on 1/2/2020) an increase of $132 Billion. So basically management tripled your money. Of course, you may quibble that the stock is over-valued and most of the return came about by a change in investor sentiment and not fundamental improvement (and if so, you may be right but that is another topic) but I think I have made my point.

Chart 7. The snowballing of Retained Earnings over a decade.

Another way of estimating the return on retained earnings with only fundamental data would be to compute the increase in earnings for every dollar in retained earnings over a rolling six-year period. This assumes that it takes 6 years ( about a full business cycle) for a company to fully realize the return on reinvested capital. Of course, earnings can be quite volatile so its more important to get the gestalt of the metric rather than fixate on a specific number ( P&G took a huge non-cash charge in 2019 which tanked the earnings that year).

Chart 8. (Source: Author)

With P&G paying a 3.4% dividend and growing retained earnings at a 5.1% annualized pace, I think this investment should pay me an 8.5% annualized return over the long term. Compare this with a 30-year treasury bond rate of 1.3%.

While most people understand compound interest, many investors don’t fully understand how retained earnings in a company is an even more powerful compounder. This is a key reason why we need to let our winners run. Another second key reason is the non-taxation of unrealized gains. As long as you don't sell the stock, the capital inside retained earnings will keep on compounding on a tax-free basis for the duration of your life. That is why Buffett says that his holding period is "forever", why pay tax if you can help it?

If we choose the right vehicle, most of the big money is made by sitting and watching the magic of compounding take place with retained earnings. Warren Buffett, as usual, said it best, Life is like a snowball. The important thing is finding wet snow and a really long hill.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.