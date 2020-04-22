Karuna Therapeutics: A Chance To Buy Into KarTX Promise At A Discount

Against that the stock can be considered high risk. KarTX is the sole clinical candidate and there are no guarantees it will perform as well with larger sample sizes over a longer period.

At current price of $78 there is a persuasive case to acquire some stock - Karuna is rated a strong buy by most analysts with a price target >$117.

Karuna will push for phase 3 trials when it meets with the FDA in Q220. Efficacy data is strong but safety remains a potential concern.

Investment Thesis

Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) was the most successful IPO in the US in 2019 in terms of percentage share price gain delivering a 420% overall gain after joining in July in an IPO priced at $16.

Karuna 1-year share price performance. Source: TradingView.

The catalyst for the gains was straightforward - the performance of Karuna's lead product candidate Karuna-xanomeline-trospium chloride ("KarXT") in a phase 2 trial of schizophrenia patients suffering from acute psychosis.

KarXT is a combination of 2 separate treatments. The first is xanomeline, a novel muscarinic agonist that the company has in-licensed from from Eli Lilly in exchange for a $100,000 upfront payment plus up to $54m in commercial milestone payments and tiered royalties on global sales in the low single digit percentages should KarTX secure approval for commercialisation from the FDA.

Xanomeline has been proven in extensive trials conducted by Eli Lilly to reduce instances of psychotic and related behaviours in patients suffering from Alzheimer's Disease and Schizophrenia by statistically significant amounts, comparable or even exceeding current standard-of-care treatments, however the trial results also revealed high levels of cholinergic side effects caused by the stimulation of muscarinic receptors in peripheral tissues outside the central nervous system ("CNS").

This caused Eli Lilly (LLY) to abandon their research efforts before Karuna made its move in 2012, combining Xanomeline with a widely approved treatment for overactive bladder - Tropsium - which has the effect of limiting the negative side-effects of Xanomeline, since Tropsium and Xanomeline compete for the same muscarinic receptors but have the opposite effects.

How KarXT neutralises peripheral activation of muscarinic receptors. Source: Karuna 10K submission 2019.

Tropsium also has the advantage of not crossing the blood brain barrier meaning that Xanomeline remains able to preferentially stimulate the M1 and M4 receptors in the brain which play a key role in cognitive, behavioral, sensory, motor and autonomic processes and which tend to be under-expressed in patients with Schizophrenia or Alzheimer's.

KarXT is a departure from existing commercialised anti-psychotic treatments such as Zyprexa, Seroquel and Abilify which tend to work by inhibiting D2 dopamine or 5HT-2A Serotonin receptors rather than stimulating muscarinic receptors. All three of these treatments made peak sales of >$5bn but have suffered sharp declines in recent years in the face of generic competition. Despite its saturation and lack of innovation, the market for anti-psychotic drugs was worth $11bn in 2015 and is expected to grow to a value of $14bn by 2025.

Data from Karuna's 182-patient phase 2 trial of KarXT released in December last year showed a clinically meaningful 11.6 point improvement in patient condition as measured by the widely used Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale ("PANSS") over a 5 week period using a flexible dose design. This gives a Cohen's d effect size of 0.75 which is superior to any anti-psychotic drug currently on the market Karuna says.

Meta-analysis of Cohen's d effect size, KarXT vs currently available treatments. Source: Karuna investor presentation.

As such, if KarXT can reproduce similar results in a phase 3 trial that Karuna expects to initiate towards the end of this year after first meeting with the FDA to discuss phase 2 results, outperforming current standard of care treatments, then it seems reasonable to think about global sales in the single-digit billions for KarXT. There is a long way to go before thoughts can turn to blockbuster sales however. Many treatments that show early promise are unable to reproduce the same results in lengthier trials with larger patient samples.

Karuna CEO and founder Steve Paul M.D. spent 17 years at Eli Lilly working on anti-psychotic blockbusters Zyprexa and Cymbalta as well as Xanomeline. Besides Karuna Paul also founded Voyager Therapeutics and Sage Therapeutics - also focused on developing neurological treatments. Sage saw its market cap fall by half - from $8bn to $4bn - following the high profile failure of its lead candidate SAGE-217 (for treatment of major depressive disorder) in a phase 3 trial despite promising early data readouts - Sage's share price fell 157% on the news from $149 to $58 and today the stock trades at $32.

Whilst I am not suggesting that KarXT might experience the same fate as SAGE-217 (since I believe the KarXT trial data is more impressive than SAGE-217 at a comparable stage in its development) it serves to highlight the risks of investing in a biotech that relies heavily on a single candidate as Sage did and Karuna does.

Based purely on the early data readouts and the somewhat stagnant yet large market that KarXT has been designed to address - besides psychosis and cognitive and negative symptoms related to Schizophrenia KarXT is being trialled as a treatment for dementia-related psychosis, pain, and potentially Alzheimer's - I believe that at current price of $78 Karuna represents a stock worth keeping a close eye on and perhaps investing in.

Shortly after my last note on Karuna in November last year the company completed its share issue raising $250m at a price of $96 per share. This initially depressed the share price which fell to $71 in January before mounting a comeback to ~$117 then steadily losing value during the coronavirus crash.

Had it not been for coronavirus I believe that Karuna would trade at or above $110 therefore I would expect to see a short term gain in the stock price over the coming weeks as, with luck, markets return to normality.

Over the longer term investors may have to be patient since phase 3 trials have not yet begun, but given the body of evidence behind Xanomeline and the improvement of its safety profile in tandem with Tropsium I believe a steady diet of positive newsflow can keep the stock price buoyant in the short term, and the size of the addressable market and potential for KarXT to replace current standard of care treatments also makes Karuna a potential buy in my view despite the risk of late-stage trial disappointment.

KarXT - an old but effective treatment re-engineered

Early trials of Xanomeline conducted by Eli Lilly were blighted by heavy side-effects and patient withdrawals but did show that Xanomeline achieved dose-dependent decreases in multiple psychotic symptoms and related behaviours in patients.

In a randomised phase 2 trial of 343 patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's Disease ("AD") in the high dose arm of the trial (75mg Xanomeline administered 3 times daily over 24 weeks) 9 of 17- or 53% - of patients experienced a remission of symptoms as compared with 1 of 17 patients (6%) in the placebo arm. The cognitive symptoms of patients also improved when measured by the ADAS-Cog and CIBIC+ scales (from 1-7 where 1 means markedly improved and 7 markedly worse) by a mean score of 2.84 units for the 225mg Xanomeline arm of the trial over the placebo arm (despite multiple patient withdrawals) which is comparable to approved treatments such as blockbuster Donepezil, Karuna says.

In a second trial involving 20 patients with schizophrenia with acute psychosis using the PANSS as a primary endpoint a clinically meaningful and statistically significant 24 point difference was observed between Xanomeline and placebo after 18 days of treatment which also compares favourably to currently approved anti-psychotic drugs which tend to report a 9-10 point difference to placebo, Karuna points out in its 2019 annual report. A six-point improvement in negative symptoms was also observed in this trial.

Karuna began phase 1 trials of KarXT in 70 healthy volunteers evaluating it against Xanomeline plus placebo at a dose regimen of 225mg and observed clinically meaningful reductions in common treatment-emergent cholinergic adverse events, or ChAEs.

ChAE incidence rates KarXT vs Xanomeline plus placebo. Source: Karuna 2019 10K Submission.

No instances of syncope - fainting or passing out - were recorded in the KarXT arm of the trial against 2 in the placebo and rates of postural dizziness were also reduced by 57% with KarTX as opposed to placebo.

A second phase 1 trial was completed to evaluate dose-size, concluding that 100mg or 125mg doses of Xanomeline were well-tolerated when paired with Tropsium with 16 of 18 volunteers experiencing either no ChAEs or mild to moderate symptoms with the longest duration being 15 hours over the course of the treatment. At this tolerability level Karuna says it is confident that KarXT can provide a substantial improvement on current anti-psychotic medicines.

The subsequently launched (in September 2018) phase 2 trial used the recommended 100/20 mg and 125/30 mg BID dosage and enrolled 182 patients with schizophrenia with acute psychosis. The primary endpoint in this trial was the change from baseline in PANSS total scores for KarXT versus placebo treated patients at week five. This was achieved with KarTX (-17.4) showing a clinically meaningful 11.6 mean reduction in total PANSS scores over placebo (-5.9) at the end of the period. Additionally, statistically significant reductions were observed from baseline in both the PANSS-positive and PANSS-negative subscales at every assessment during the trial.

KarXT was also observed to be well-tolerated with a discontinuation rate marginally lower than placebo (21% vs 20%) with no patients withdrawing with ChAEs and 91% of patients voluntarily escalating to the higher dose treatment. The overall treatment emergent adverse event rate was 54% on KarXT and 43% on placebo.

These are the results that have got investors excited since they allow Karuna to push for phase 3 trials of KarTX treating psychosis in Schizophrenia, as well as a phase 1b trial for treatment of cognitive and negative symptoms, a phase 1b trial evaluating KarTX in healthy elderly patients to assess dosage ahead of a trial to assess efficacy and safety in a Dementia Related Psychosis ("DRP") patient population, and a phase 1b trial - launched in December 2019 - to evaluate the effect of KarXT on experimentally induced pain.

Karuna portfolio of muscarinic receptor-targeted programs. Source: Karuna investor presentation.

KarXT - addressing a large underserved market

Schizophrenia affects >21m people worldwide and 2.7m people in the US which represents 0.5 - 1% of the population. 8.4m people in the US are living with DRP with an estimated 1.2m of these exhibiting psychiatric symptoms. There are no currently approved drugs available to treat negative or cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia or DRP with patients typically being treated with D2 Dopamine receptors such as Abilify or Zyprexa and acetylcholinesterase inhibitors such as Donepezil galantamine. Within the pain market KarTX would compete against treatments such as Pfizer's (PFE) Lyrica and Oxeota and Reckitt Benckiser's Suboxone which are indicated primarily for treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain - this market is additionally heavily saturated with generics.

Not much has changed in the anti-psychotic treatment market in recent years despite limited efficacy and negative side-effects - in research from a 1,493 person clinical trial 75% of patients reported abandoning their anti-psychotic treatment within 18 months and it is estimated that around half of patients don't respond adequately to treatment despite enduring discomfort including motor rigidity, slurred speech and tremors.

Hence Karuna will hope to capitalise on a significant unmet need for better treatments. Provided KarTX can reproduce its performance in the next set of trials - perhaps being tested over a longer treatment period to see if the positive effects are sustainable and negative side-effects manageable during the lengthy treatment periods most schizophrenia patients undergo - it will be hard for physicians to ignore the superior efficacy (and, potentially, safety) data handing KarXT a real advantage when it comes to being considered as a standard of care treatment.

Arguably then, we can see both rationale for and progress towards a treatment with the potential to command a large market share of a growing market in need of a better solution.

Financials, sales and patents

Karuna income statement 2018 / 2019. Source: Company 10K Submission 2019.

As we can see above Karuna's total spending is quite modest - the company made a net loss of $44m in 2019 - up 152% from 2018 with R&D spending increasing 113% to $24.5m mainly due to the schizophrenia trials and G&A increasing 617% to $20.8m with stock based compensation increasing from $1.5m to $15.75m.

Karuna reported current assets of $392m as at FY19 and total liabilities of just $3.1m meaning the company looks well placed to fund operations throughout 2020 and into next year. It would not surprise me however if the company raised money in the markets before then if positive trial data pushes the stock price higher since Karuna does not presently have a commercial team in place and will be competing against rivals with substantial resources and considerably more experience of the real-world market. Any investment that can narrow this disadvantage ahead of securing approval is probably one worthwhile making by the company if it truly believes in KarXT hence this will be something to keep an eye on going forwards.

Karuna has an intellectual property arrangement with its investor and largest common shareholder PureTech Health whereby Karuna licenses exclusive patent rights relating to combinations of muscarinic activators with a muscarinic inhibitor and as part of the deal will make milestone payments to PureTech Health up to a value of $10m upon achievement of certain milestones.

Conclusion - not without risk but current price is a good entrance point to hold stock in a potential blockbuster.

Fundamentally an investment in Karuna at this time is a bet on KarTX being granted permission by the FDA to undergo phase 3 trials (which seems like a formality) and meeting its primary endpoint - which is likely to be similar to the endpoint set for the successful phase 2 trial - in those trials.

Karuna highlights to look out for in 2020. Source: Karuna investor presentation.

The body of evidence suggesting this is likely is perhaps stronger than usual for a drug entering a phase 3 trial owing to the previous trials of Xanomeline as a mono-therapy (more than 1,000 patients have been enrolled in KarXT or Xanomeline studies across 20 trials) so it may all come down to whether the Tropsium effect can sufficiently reduce unwanted side-effects and again the evidence - albeit from a more limited sample - suggests it can.

Analysts are certainly enthusiastic about Karuna's prospects rating Karuna a strong buy and setting 1-year average price target of $117 for the stock. Paying $78 today therefore represents a discount of 50% to perceived future value of Karuna stock.

The risks are obvious. There is no back up plan should KarTX fail to perform in trials hence negative data readouts would likely decimate Karuna's stock price. We will not have this information for some time since phase 3 trials will not begin until late this year at the earliest, so in the meantime it really comes down to a judgement call on the reliability of the existing trial data and whether the Tropsium / Xanomeline combination is durable enough.

For me, owing to the rare strength of the data and the size of the unmet need - there seems little doubt that an approved KarXT treatment would command significant global sales - I would reiterate my bullish stance on Karuna and believe an early investment may be better as the price is likely to increase as the wider market recovers and we move closer to the next data readout or company update concerning the FDA meeting and upcoming phase 3 trial.

The downside is somewhat protected since, even if a setback does occur during trials, further patience may be rewarded as Karuna can push for multiple indications. The prospect of an acquisition by a big pharma offers further downside protection.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KRTX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.