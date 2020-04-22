Summary

Jumia's "Amazon of Africa" long-term thesis remains intact. However, the near-term outlook is not as exciting.

The stock has been beaten down due to lackluster low-twenties top-line growth rate and inflated orders scandal.

The turnaround initiative in Q4 is expected to drive healthy growth through increasing purchase frequency and scaling back promotional categories.

The stock seems to have bottomed at ~$3.3 level at the moment. The risk is still quite high nonetheless.