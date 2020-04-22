Jumia: It's A Long Game

The stock seems to have bottomed at ~$3.3 level at the moment. The risk is still quite high nonetheless.

Overview

As of Q4 2019, Jumia's (NYSE:JMIA) post-IPO woes continued. It is currently trading at merely $3.3 per share, having plunged ~1,200% from the $43 per share level last seen in April last year. Various issues have plagued the company within the same period. There has been an allegation of fraud, while growth has been moderate, and the path to profitability is not seemingly there yet. Having missed all of its quarterly revenue guidance, we view the major turnaround action in Q4 to be a breath of fresh air that should regain shareholders' confidence in both the business and its market.

Catalyst

The long-term thesis in Jumia as the "Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) of Africa" remains intact. Considering the underdeveloped infrastructure and digital ecosystem, Jumia is still the only company with the resources to be the one-stop digital platform for everything in Africa. Since its founding, the eCommerce company has indeed broadened its offering by launching JumiaPay and fulfillment services, both are addressing the problems in payment/fintech and logistics.

The near-term outlook is not as promising. The underperformance and the allegation of fraud in recent times means Jumia has been under a lot of pressure to turn the situation around. Nonetheless, as a shift towards healthier growth indeed came into effect in Q4, we see two catalysts that will drive overall fundamentals and unit economics. The first one is the exits of the Cameroon, Tanzania, and Rwanda businesses, and the second one is the rebalancing of business mix towards higher consumer lifetime value.

It appears that there was never a clear line of sight to profitability in Tanzania and Rwanda, which forced Jumia to shut down operations. Furthermore, despite having one of the largest economies in Africa, Cameroon's growth was hit by the political uprising in the country. In light of these exits, Jumia is now able to allocate its top resources and attention to its better-performing markets such as Nigeria and Egypt.

On the other hand, the major shift towards higher lifetime value in Q4 entails a few initiatives:

Shift away from GMV-driven to usage-driven growth

Promotional discipline and reduction in incentives

Category optimisation that will focus towards everyday products

In Q4, we saw a GMV contraction of 3%, driven primarily by the over 30% GMV drop in the electronics category. This was intentional, given the relatively high promotional activities associated with the category purchase growth. This has signaled a shift away from the focus on GMV growth.

The scale-back of the electronics category was followed by the increased order volume in more affordable everyday products such as FMCG and food. Each of the segments grew by ~80% YoY in terms of total items sold in Q4. From this point, it appears as if Jumia has found the formula to drive usage without extensive promotional activities and incentives. Despite the drop in GMV and average order value, Jumia successfully improved its unit economics. Gross profit increased by 64% to €24.8 million, which means it achieved a positive figure after accounting for the €23.9 million fulfillment expense in Q4.

Moreover, the change of direction to focus on usage-driven growth will drive the adoption of JumiaPay, which is the future of the business. The total transaction volume in JumiaPay grew by 110% YoY in Q4 as the share of its usage as the payment method to pay for the orders also increased by 852 bps.

Increasing the usage of JumiaPay reduces the friction to upsell other services such as lending products. In the future, we indeed consider the NIM (Net Interest Margin) from lending products to potentially drive a good portion of Jumia's revenue once the JumiaPay usage reaches a certain scale.

Risk

At 24% YoY revenue growth, the risk seems to overshadow the opportunity in the stock in the near term. If there is one thing we all can learn from Jumia's post-IPO journey so far, it would be that Africa is a highly challenging market to conquer due to its diversity in growth potential. The fact that Jumia expanded its business into 14 different countries in the region only to scale back in recent times highlights the underestimation of such a challenge. The rest of the region still looks nascent in terms of technology-readiness. Despite the promising early traction of JumiaPay and improving unit economics in Q4, there is a long way to profitability and widespread digital payment. The €124.3 million transacted in JumiaPay in 2019 is still a very small fraction of the total payment transactions in the region.

Valuation

We hold a neutral view on the stock, which can develop either way depending on the management's execution in the next few quarters. Jumia is still in the best position to be the "Amazon of Africa" in the long term. However, the lackluster near-term outlook does not seem to justify going into the investment. A bet on Jumia will ultimately be a long-term bet on Africa's digital economy.

Jumia's stock is very cheap at the moment, and it seems to have bottomed. After going through a series of issues in the second half of 2019, it is trading at $3.3 per share at the time of writing, which is approximately ~7-8x lower than its average price per share in the first half. The company will expect revenue of €198.8 million at the end of 2020 with a P/S of 1.29. Considering a stable increase in usage and profit margin after fulfillment expense upon Q4 turnaround, we see a way back to $5-8 per share. That is the level where the stock was towards the beginning of 2020, and it represents over 130% upside in P/S from this point. This remains the best-case scenario for the stock today. Though there is mostly upside from here on out, the risk is still quite high. In addition to the moderate low-twenties growth rate, there is a lot of work required to restore the broader market's confidence in the stock in light of the inflated orders scandal last year.

