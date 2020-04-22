Palladium Weekly: Bearish Demand Shock Largely Offset By Bullish Supply Disruptions

For Q2, we see PALL trading between $170 and $285 per share, implying a risk/reward skewed to the upside.

We expect the palladium market to remain in a deficit in 2020, as the negative automotive demand impact will be largely offset by a contraction in mine supply.

While the bearish negative demand shock was the initial focus among investors, the significant increase in supply disruptions has been the new driver of PGM prices since mid-March.

PALL has stabilized at around $200 per share in recent days after a highly volatile environment in the second half of March.

Thesis

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lens of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

PALL has stabilized at around $200 per share in recent days after a highly volatile environment in the second half of March.

While the bearish negative demand shock was the initial focus among investors, the significant increase in supply disruptions has been the new driver of PGM prices since mid-March.

Although there is still plenty of uncertainty about the consequences of COVID-19 on supply/demand dynamics, PALL seems to have converged toward an equilibrium price of $200 per share.

We expect the palladium market to remain in a deficit in 2020, as the negative automotive demand impact will be largely offset by a contraction in mine supply.

As a result, we expect the uptrend in PALL to continue further in the months ahead.

For Q2, we see PALL trading between $170 and $285 per share, implying a risk/reward skewed to the upside.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust’s expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Non-commercials raised by the equivalent of ~10 koz their net long position in NYMEX palladium in the week to April 14, according to the CFTC. This was the second increase in palladium’s net spec length in the past 14 weeks. The NYMEX palladium price gained 2.2% over the corresponding period.

Platinum’s spec positioning is very light, with a net spec length of just 11% of open interest. This means that the speculative community has not participated in the significant uptrend in palladium prices in recent months. This means, therefore, that fundamentals remain the chief driver of prices.

Implications for PALL: The very light spec positioning in NYMEX palladium suggests that there is plenty of room for speculative buying at some point this year. This is ultimately positive for the NYMEX palladium price and thus PALL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors bought around 8 koz of palladium in the week to April 17, marking the first week of net buying in 7 weeks. That said, this is too early to ascertain a positive change in investor sentiment toward the metal.

ETF investors have sold roughly 45 koz over the past month. Since the start of the year, ETF investors have liquidated nearly 200 koz, marking a 29% decline in palladium ETF holdings.

At slightly below 500 koz, palladium ETF holdings are at a crucially low level and therefore, unlikely to act as a cushion against the structural deficit in the palladium market.

Implications for PALL: Should palladium ETF inflows continue in the next few weeks, the tightness in the physical palladium market could become more pronounced, which, in turn, could push the NYMEX palladium price higher. This is positive for PALL.

A recap of mine supply disruptions

Supply disruptions in the PGM industry have been substantial since the start of the year, as South Africa – accounting for 35% of palladium production – imposed a 21-day nationwide shutdown from late March, which was subsequently extended into the end of April. However, mining operations have been granted the permission to re-open at reduced capacity. Yet, it will take time to ramp up production. JPM estimates a loss of 180 koz of palladium production:

While refineries and open-pit mines were given a reprieve from total shutdown, we still estimate the supply losses as a result of the SA lockdown could amount to around 320 k oz of platinum and nearly 180 k oz of palladium for FY 2020. Source: JPM (April 15, 2020)

Against this, JPM forecasts a contraction of 7% in palladium mine production in 2020, the largest contraction since the major strike in 2014.

Source: JPM

Closing thoughts

Because the negative palladium demand shock will be largely counterbalanced by the bullish supply cuts in South Africa, the palladium market is likely to remain in a deficit this year and record an even deeper deficit next year.

COVID-19 has produced substantial volatility in the palladium market, resulting in great trading opportunities for traders.

We prefer to focus on the long-term picture. We have long argued that palladium’s fundamentals are solid and as such, any price weakness should be viewed as an opportunity to buy the dips.

The extremely low level of visible palladium inventories means that any tightness in the physical market will be felt strongly in the NYMEX palladium price.

For Q2, we see PALL trading between $170 and $285 per share, implying a risk/reward skewed to the upside.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.