Alteryx: A Long-Term Investment

There is still room to buy due to the recent pull back, although larger deals may take longer to close now.

Alteryx is a hyper-growth business that is undervalued for its combination of growth and efficiency.

Thesis

Alteryx (AYX) is a hyper-growth enterprise SaaS company that is undervalued based on fundamentals. Looking at the chart below, we see a lack of equivalently growing companies, combined with the business trading below the trend line.

I have highlighted Alteryx with a circle to show that it is trading below the trend line of ~100 SaaS businesses on an EV/2020 basis compared with efficiency. Efficiency is measured as revenue growth + LTM free cash flow.

Given an R-squared of 0.40, 40% of the variation in the Y-axis (multiple) is explained by the efficiency. This is a fairly high number for any distribution in a stock pattern given the number of variables that can affect the multiple and valuation.

Source: Public Comps

Because of a lack of equivalent comparables and the recent sell-off, the market has not yet fully priced in the growth that Alteryx offers. The nearby comparables on a growth basis include CrowdStrike (CRWD) and Zoom (ZM), which both have traded well above their fair value and are benefiting from work from home trends. Alteryx is yet to experience such a publicly stated spike in usage, but its valuation has not yet reached fair value based on this trend line. My thesis is because Alteryx does not immediately benefit from the new work from the home trend, its valuation has not come in line where it should be. This is a good time to start a position in the name for a long-term investment.

Customer Moat

Source: Brands

Alteryx improves how companies make decisions by allowing them to use their data more effectively and easily. From their recent 10-K:

our users leverage our end-to-end analytic platform to quickly and easily discover, access, prepare, and analyze data from a multitude of sources, then deploy and share analytics at scale".

To give a sense of customer scale, Alteryx primarily drives revenue from large customers (Global 2000). Per the 10-K:

As of December 31, 2019, we had approximately 6,100 customers in more than 90 countries, including over 700 of the Global 2000 companies. Our customers include All Nippon Airways, Chevron Corporation, Federal National Mortgage Association, Nasdaq, Inc., Netflix, Inc., salesforce.com, inc., Siemens AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Twitter, Inc., Uber Technologies, Inc., Viking Cruises, and Xerox Corporation."

Given this large-scale adoption combined with their strategy of land-and-expand, the company has built a customer moat that allows them to scale in big brands and grow ARR.

In addition to this customer moat, customers drive more value from the platform the more they use it. The platform becomes more embedded and institutional knowledge builds around it. This business model design shows up in the company's key indicators like renewal rates and upsell.

Upsell Strategy

Alteryx has divided their platform into open and modular cores to make it easy to expand the product. This makes upselling a natural process where the customer feels pain and can easily upgrade. Per 10-K:

this enables the introduction of new HTML5 UI, Server-side JavaScript, and JSON/REST APIs to all fuel the innovation being driven from our platform.

Alteryx leverages value-add resellers and partners to sell their software, which allows them to keep control on sales and marketing costs. Further, it has built strategic integrations with large players to give them the motivation to show Alteryx to customers. These integrations include:

including Microsoft Azure Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc., leading robotic process automation, or RPA, solutions, and solutions offered by Google, LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, salesforce.com, inc., SAP SE, and Snowflake Computing, Inc, machine learning and artificial intelligence applications" per the 10-K.

Competition

The company considers its competition as "Dataiku Inc., MicroStrategy Incorporated, Paxata, Inc., Talend S.A., Tableau Software, Inc., TIBCO Software, Inc., and Trifacta, Inc." per the 10-K.

Digging in a bit deeper, many of these are legacy players who Alteryx is actually disrupting with new technology like JSON and REST APIs.

For a long-term investment like this, I consider the customer moat and technology advantage as a durable edge over these legacy players.

World-Class Growth

Alteryx grew to $417 million in top-line revenue in 2019, a growth rate of 64% YoY. Combined with disciplined spending and a positive EBIT of $6 million, it is operating in the rarefied air of companies like Zoom.

This combination of revenue growth and profitability deserves the premium multiple the company trades at, but the key is relative valuation in a stratosphere like this. We can see from the trend line above that it has not fully been backed in.

Source: 10-K

Fair Value

Building on the trend line analysis above and relative valuation, I dove deeper into the comparable valuation on a number of metrics. We can see from the analysis below that Alteryx, currently, trading well below its fair value. Even if we remove ZM as an outlier, we still see 20%+ upside on a comparable basis to hyper-growth peers. I conducted analysis across a number of relevant tests, as you can see below.

Source: Public 10-K data

Conclusion

Alteryx is a high growth business that showed signs of profitability last year. Because it does not directly benefit from work from home, its valuation has not run in line with other equivalently growing businesses like Zoom, CrowdStrike, and Adyen. Looking at a number of relative value metrics as well as the internal valuation, I come to a fair value that is 20%+ above its current price. This is a good time to start a long-term position in this name.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AYX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.