Energy Transfer: Positive Signs Coming From Bond Markets

Following the shocking month of March for the unitholders of Energy Transfer (ET), April has been relatively quieter and steadier. Whilst their unit price has increased modestly, their distribution yield still sits around a massive 20%, which indicates that many investors are concerned that a reduction is forthcoming. Approximately one month ago I published an article that analysed the recent developments and insights provided by their bond prices regarding the sustainability of their distribution, with this article subsequently providing an update.

Sinking Bond Yields

Although investors frequently watch share prices or unit prices in the case of Master Limited Partnerships, another aspect that I believe is interesting and useful to watch is bond prices. These prices can provide insight into whether the debt market foresees any issues with their solvency and, by extension, the cost at which they can borrow additional funds if still possible.

Although Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Chevron (CVX) are not the focus on this article, their bonds were still included to once again provide insights into how lower and higher rated companies have been performing. The former is the prime example of financial distress for this oil price crash, whereas the latter is amongst the strongest of the strong.

Thankfully, the graphs included below largely speak for themselves and indicate that the situation has improved for all three companies to a significant extent. Although, relatively speaking, they still sit in broadly the same comparable positions, which indicates that markets are still significantly more concerned about Occidental Petroleum, as these unbelievably low oil prices have a larger direct impact on their earnings.

Although their cost of debt is not nearly as low as prior to this downturn, having their 2021 and 2026 bond yields more than halve to around 5% is still immensely helpful. Unlike one month ago when they were firmly sitting at double-digit levels, this indicates that the bond market is considerably more willing to provide them with additional capital and has more conviction that they will remain a going concern. It also indicates that any subsequent debt can likely be raised at prices that would be below the rate of return for their growth projects.

Notable Recent Debt Raisings

There has been a couple of notable recent debt raisings in the bond markets that further confirm that overall conditions are improving. The first being the recent bond issuance by the now non-investment grade rated Ford (F), which attracted massive interest. Even though they only intended to raise $3b, the interest in their bonds and thus supply of capital was so massive that their order book reached $41b, and as a result, they raised an additional $5b above their intended goal.

Whilst they are clearly a vastly different company than Energy Transfer, this nonetheless still indicates that there is ample capital available to companies who are fundamentally viable during normal operating conditions. Even for those who have lost their investment grade credit ratings and also have economically reliant earnings that are suffering significantly. Considering Energy Transfer has thus far maintained their investment grade credit rating and should see their earnings less impacted than Ford, due to their take-or-pay contracts, this indicates that if nothing else, they should still be capable of raising a modest amount of new debt.

The second notable action in the bond markets has come from Exxon Mobil (XOM), which was able to raise new debt at a materially more favorable spread to the United States Treasury yield than approximately one month ago. This is further real world evidence that not only are the debt markets reopening to companies, but the costs of borrowing are also dropping in tandem.

Future Funding Requirements

These recent developments are very supportive for Energy Transfer and their ability to fund their distribution payments along with growth capital expenditure. Although their distributions are covered almost two times over by their distributable cash flow, this, unlike free cash flow, ignores the capital expenditure related to growth projects.

When looking towards the future in 2020, it was calculated in my previous article that their free cash flow should reach approximately $2.5b. Barring any equity raisings, their distributions should total the same as 2019 at $4.651b, which comprises $3.054b to partners and a further $1.597b to non-controlling interests. This leaves a $2.151b cash flow shortfall that will need to be bridged with either debt or drawing from cash on the balance sheet. Since their cash balance at the end of 2019 was only $291m, which will need to be retained for liquidity, this cash flow shortfall will need to be bridged completely from debt. Although, there are two other aspects to consider, which are their debt maturities and any debt that has already been raised during 2020 (see below).

Image Source: Energy Transfer 2019 10-K SEC Filing.

Image Source: Cbonds.

After all of these factors are combined, they require a total of $5.237b throughout 2020 to meet both their estimated cash flow shortfall and their debt maturities. Early in January, they raised a total of $5.6b, which, along with the $786m undrawn from their ETO revolving credit facility at the end of 2019, should ensure that they have adequate funding for the remainder of 2020. This is very positive and thus provides a margin of safety if their cash flows were to fall shorter than expected due to the current downturn.

Conclusion

It seems as though that their cherished and now truly massive distribution has survived what I believe could be called stage one of this downturn. If they were simply looking for an excuse to reduce their distribution, they would have taken this sudden crash as the perfect scapegoat. Whilst surviving the first stage is certainly a positive development, unfortunately neither I nor anyone else can say exactly how many more stages there are remaining, as it will largely depend on how reopening the economies transpires as well the possibility of further waves of coronavirus.

Thankfully, the recent actions within the bond market provides them an additional margin of safety when sustaining their distribution payments. Since all of these recent developments have been quite positive, it should only be natural to expect that my very bullish rating will be maintained.

