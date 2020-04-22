3M: An Opportunity During Crisis

The company is a defensive stock and considered to be a good opportunity for investors.

Our valuation implies that the stock is likely to bounce back with a 15% growth from its current level when this crisis calms down.

The stock price decreased by 16% compared to a decrease of 11% in S&P since the beginning of 2020.

CEO Mike Roman announced on March 23 that the company doubled the monthly production of its N95 masks to almost 100 million.

Many analysts are trying to estimate the fair value of 3M(MMM) given the COVID-19 outbreak and the increasing demand on major healthcare products manufactured by the company due to change in consumers way of life.

Others, are trying to estimate the negative impact of the crisis that will follow after containing the pandemic in addition to the recession that already started in many countries since mid 2019.

The above main factors combined, have led to high volatility on 3M's stock price. Analysts are not able to price both shocks combined and assess their impact on the future performance of the stock.

We are going to value 3M based on the Free Cash Flow Model and try to estimate its fair value after accounting for several conservative assumptions which might directly impact the business environment of the company in the coming years.

The decrease in global growth which was taking place since mid 2019; The increase demand for medical products manufactured by 3M especially medical masks; The probable recovery which may take place after 2 years if we take the 2009 financial crisis timeline of recovery;

By calculating and discounting the estimated free cash flow of the next five years, we were able to recommend buying 3M at current levels with a potential profit of 17% and a target price of $173 based on certain conservative assumptions.

Source:www.3m.com

New Business Segments

Last year, 3M announced the realignment of the company from five to four business segments detailed below:

Safety & Industrial,

Transportation & Electronics,

Health Care,

Consumer.

As per management, this restructuring will revamp 3M's business lines.

This new segment structure strengthens the company’s four strategic priorities – Portfolio, Innovation, Transformation, and People and Culture – and positions 3M for long-term growth and value creation.

Global Recession and Low Demand

Between 2018 and 2019, 3M's revenues decreased by 1.92% from $32.8 Billion to $32.1 Billion. On the bottom line, net income decreased by 14.5% from $5.4 Billion to $4.6 Billion during this same period. It was clear that global sales and demand decreased sharply which had a direct impact on the stock price which fell from $218 in April 2019 to $155 in August 2019. Thus, the market adjusted the stock price directly and assessed the impact of expected global recession that was being introduced after the trade war and the negative rates of many countries.

Source: created by author

This year, the stock price of 3M decreased from $176 in January 2020 to yearly low levels near $117 and currently trading at $147 per share, thus approximately a decline of 16% compared to a decrease of 11% in S&P since the beginning of the year.

Free Cash Flow Valuation

We will start our valuation by projecting the sales of the four segments.

We checked the impact of the financial crisis in 2008-2009 on the revenue of 3M, and we assumed that the company's revenues will decrease similarly in 2020 (-8.5%) for each of the operating segments except the Healthcare segment.

For 2021 and in order to reflect the impact of the crisis expected to emerge after COVID-19, we assumed another 5% drop in revenues for these segments. After 2021, we assumed that the economy will start to recover and revenues will increase by 2%, 3% and 4% for 2022, 2023 and 2024 respectively. After 2024, we assumed a perpetual growth of 2%.

For the Healthcare segment, we estimated a 5% increase in revenues for 2020 and 2021, and for the remaining years we considered that it will increase in accordance with the other business segments of the company.

Source: created by author

We assumed that the Corporate & Unallocated revenues will be zero while they were positive in recent years, and the Reconciliation line will remain at the 2019 level despite the decreasing revenues during our projection period. Based on our conservative assumptions, it will take the company 5 years to reach again the revenues of 2019.

To calculate the operating income for each segment, we calculated the operating margin for years 2018 and 2019. We assumed that each segment will operate at the lowest operating margin of these two years over the coming five years. We reached the below operating margins noting that we neglected any innovation being in progress by management to increase those margins and increase its profitability and efficiency margins.

Safety & Industrial: 22.81%

Transportation & Electronics: 23.13%

Health Care: 25.07%

Consumer: 21.06%

Source: created by author

For Corporate and Unallocated and Reconciliation segments we took the average of 2018 and 2019 and assumed it will remain the same over the projection period.

Depreciation and Amortization increased by 7% from $1,488 Million in 2018 to $1,593 Million in 2019. Accordingly, we assumed this increase to be stable over our valuation period.

For the Change in Working Capital, we assumed it will be 1.2% of revenues each year. This figure is the average of the percentage change in working capital relative to revenues for the three recent years.

According to the company's financial statements recently published, tax rate is expected to be between 20% and 21%. In our model, we assumed a tax rate of 20.5%.

Finally for computing the Free Cash Flow, we assumed that Capital Expenditures will remain stable for 2020 and grow by 3% from 2021 till 2024, noting that during recent years capital expenditures registered more than 7% growth per year.

Source: created by author

Discount rate

To find an appropriate discount rate for 3M, we computed its weighted average cost of capital.

Based on the above figures, we will assume a risk free rate of 1.10%, an equity risk premium of 6.39% and a beta of 1.10. By applying the capital asset pricing model formula, we can conclude that the required return on equity is 7.10%.

According to the company's financial statements, the cost of debt is on average 3.85%, and the long term debt is $17,518 Million. The current market cap of the company is $84,116 Million which implies that equity contributes to 82.7% of the company's capital structure and debt accounts for 17.3%.

Based on this capital structure, the weighted average cost of capital is 6.15%, which will be used in our valuation model as the discount rate.

Terminal Value

To compute an appropriate terminal value for 3M, we assumed a long term growth rate of 2%.

By applying this rate, the Free Cash Flow of 3M in year 6 will be $4,654 Million. If the company manages to decrease their long term cost of capital to 5.50% due to the buyback program or by issuing more debt to fund its activities, 3M may reach a terminal value at 2024 of $132,983 Million.

By discounting the Free Cash Flows in our projection period along with the terminal value at the cost of capital of 6.15%, we will reach a present value for the Free Cash Flows of $116,630 Million.

We will apply the below formula to find the value of equity:

Value of Equity = Value of Operating Assets + Cash - Debt - Value of Minority Interests

According to their most recently published financial report, 3M had a cash position of $2,353 Million, a long term debt outstanding of $17,518 Million and a diluted weighted average common shares outstanding of 585.1 Million.

Regarding minority interest, it was $63 Million on 3M's balance sheet. If we assume a P/B of 7.24 which is the average ratio for comparable companies, the value of minority interest is estimated at $456 Million.

As such, we can reach a fair value of $173 for each share of 3M.

Sensitivity Analysis

We tried to apply a sensitivity analysis on the terminal growth rate and the cost of capital by adjusting our assumptions higher and lower than the rates applied in our model. The average price remained above the current stock price. If we apply a terminal growth rate of 1%,we may find that the price is overvalued, which is not reasonable even for companies in matured industries.

Source: created by author

Conclusion

Shares of 3M appear to be a suitable investment option for the current crisis situation. Based on our assumptions, we expect the stock to rise despite the fear and uncertainty that is emerging in the global financial markets. The company is a defensive stock that is considered to be a good opportunity for investors at today's distressed prices. The potential gain is 18% with a price target above $173 without accounting for excessive growth opportunities that are expected to be experienced in 3M's Healthcare business segment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.