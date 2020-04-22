IBM Is Ready For The Post-COVID World

Although the high debt levels are unfortunate to be saddled with in the current environment, quality of earnings are high and IBM is well-positioned for the long term.

A few weeks ago, Arvind Krishna took the reins as IBM’s (IBM) CEO. As already mentioned in our previous article, he was the driving force behind IBM’s acquisition of Red Hat. He realised the marriage between the Red Hat platform with IBM’s incumbency and expertise, allowing for a migration of customers onto the cash-generative hybrid cloud. Even if Red Hat accounts for a small part of the company revenue, the merger is a landmark shift in strategy that significantly enhances the company’s fundamentals and paves the way for sustained revenue growth ahead. This remains an underappreciated narrative, with most sell-side analysts and investors still looking at IBM as a legacy company facing a secular top line decline.

Of course, now, companies are tackling the challenge of assuaging investor fears about the earnings power of their business models in the COVID-disrupted environment. A flight to quality is justified, and although IBM is unlikely to be the most resilient business around, we think that the current environment is actually a boon to the symbolic changes that IBM is going through. The current quarter exceeded our expectations, and we think that along with securing a credit facility of $900 million, IBM will be able to come out of this situation unscarred as a more valued vendor than ever with the smart-working megatrend taking hold.

Customer Base Still Growing

For the first time since 2013, revenue was in line with the consensus estimate, a strange time to pick for achieving priced-in performance expectations. Nonetheless, the stock price declined, mainly spurred by comments that customers are in a cash-conservation mode.

(Source: Q1 2020 Presentation)

This change in client philosophy hasn't affected the current quarter numbers much though. GBS managed to generate revenue growth this quarter, on-boarding more customers to the ecosystem of hybrid cloud solutions. This continued onboarding of clients is critical for realising the synergies intended with the Red Hat acquisition, and is an avenue by which IBM improves quality earnings. Both IBM Z and Red Hat's middleware and infrastructural products rely on the GBS unit to maintain revenue synergy momentum.

Indeed, IBM Z, a solution more infrastructural and not cannibalised by the Red Hat suite has been a huge beneficiary of continued strategic progress, acting as a chief driver of the revenue growth achieved in the Systems segment. Inducting customers into this ecosystem has meant that now more than 60% of their client base are recurring customers, which checks that quality-of-earnings box and assures reliability of this aristocrat's dividend.

Public Cloud Surge Materialises

Earlier this year, a surge in public cloud usage was observed by Microsoft Azure (NASDAQ:MSFT). Although IBM's cloud is not nearly as popular as Azure, it's clear that similar trends should be observed in IBM's cloud business as smart-working became necessary. Indeed, IBM's public cloud saw substantial revenue increases, and would have been a driver for a substantial revenue beat if it were not for the drag coming from the transaction processing business, which has quite a lot of exposure to retail activity.

(Source: Q1 2020 Presentation)

Although this bump in activity is nice in the short term, what really makes IBM attractive is that the megatrend of smart-working could easily persist even in a recovery environment. Now that the potential impact a pandemic can have in the western world is appreciated, with COVID acting as a precedent, workplaces will have to be more ready to deal with people working from home, even if not all at once. Flexibility to work from home is likely to become afforded to all employees, and the idea of not coming into office should become more destigmatised and appreciated as a matter of preference and an option for maintaining workplace health.

The hybrid cloud will be key with this new model of workplace organisation. Companies that have not properly implemented a hybrid cloud option are likely to see how heavy reliance on capacity provided by public clouds can impact the bottom line, especially when capacity is scarce from simultaneous and global demand of remote working facilitation. With IBM positioned as a premier provider of a full range of software solutions and infrastructure to support a hybrid cloud, new company policies should produce a much larger and more enthusiastic market.

Risks And Concluding Remarks

The final thing to note about IBM is their liquidity situation. Their debt situation continues to be worrying, although based on IBM's capacity to generate recurring revenues, and the recent small credit facility, this debt should be serviceable. This is perhaps the main problem that IBM has going into this crisis. Having liquidity on the books is very valuable now because the pressure being placed on businesses means that all sorts of attractive assets could hit the market at desperation prices. Given that the strategy is portfolio optimisation and leveraging internal projects, having the option to make acquisitions right now would command a premium in our eyes.

Nonetheless, IBM had what we would consider a successful quarter, and we continue to believe in the value-add of hybrid cloud and packaged SaaS solutions put together by IBM that can run on it. With the recent declines in price, we would be ready to pounce on it for more shares if the price continues to dip.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.