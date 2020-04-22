Eventbrite: Global Shutdowns Will Inflict Heavy Damage

Though the company has laid off 45% of its workforce in a bid to reduce $100 million of annual operating expenses, its liquidity still looks thin.

With events being cancelled worldwide for the foreseeable future, Eventbrite will be among the hardest-hit tech companies, as its primary revenue source takes a cut of tickets sold.

In its most recently reported quarter, revenues grew at only 9% y/y. Its guidance for 2020, which has since been withdrawn, had called for 5-10% y/y growth.

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

It's a make-or-break moment for Eventbrite (EB), the San Francisco-based internet company that facilitates event creation and ticket sales for creators, primarily in the music industry. Ever since going public in 2017 at a heady $23 per share, Eventbrite has only fallen on hard times. Competition was a major concern, as other companies like Ticketmaster encroached in on an incredibly competitive industry. Integrating the purchase of Ticketfly, which Eventbrite migrated into its own platform, was another. But no challenge can match the difficult times brought on by the coronavirus, which has cancelled events worldwide as people shelter in place in their homes. Since the beginning of the year, Eventbrite has lost 60% of its market value; once worth nearly $3 billion, Eventbrite's market cap has sunk to just over $700 million.

Data by YCharts

In my view, Eventbrite will have much further to fall. In addition to having nearly the majority of its sales decimated by event cancellations this year, Eventbrite will be limping along when it recovers, having now laid off about half of its staff. The pace of recovery may also limp along for an extended time (perhaps even into 2021), due both to people shying away from large gatherings as well as a stacked lineup of major events pushing to the late fall driving greater competition for Eventbrite's creators.

Steer clear here - Eventbrite has fallen on hard times with no near-term fixes.

Even before the lockdowns happened, Eventbrite was barely growing

Before we get into the doomsday situation that the global shutdown has inflicted on Eventbrite, it's useful to recall that Eventbrite was already seeing weak growth prior to the virus outbreak.

The table below shows the results of Eventbrite's most recent quarter, ending in December before the impacts of the coronavirus were known. Eventbrite pulled in $82.7 million in revenue, rising just +9% y/y (by comparison, in Eventbrite's first quarter after going public, the company had grown revenues at a blazing 45% y/y pace):

Figure 1. Eventbrite 4Q19 results Source: Eventbrite 4Q19 investor letter

The key issue is that music, Eventbrite's flagship category, isn't generating any growth at all. As seen in the chart below, paid music tickets were flat y/y in FY19 versus FY18, which is only slightly offset by 12% y/y growth in non-music ticket sales:

Figure 2. Eventbrite key sales trends Source: Eventbrite 4Q19 investor letter

Prior to the onset of the coronavirus, Eventbrite had issued FY20 revenue guidance that didn't suggest much confidence in a re-acceleration of growth; with an initial forecast of +5-10% y/y that has since been recanted.

This year, of course, both music and non-music events are facing widespread cancellations - so Eventbrite's actual FY20 revenue will instead show massive declines. Across the majority of the tech sector, investors are still scratching their heads as to what the ultimate impact of the coronavirus shutdowns will be. For internet companies that primarily rely on ad placements like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (GOOG), investors are waiting to see how increased user hours will counterbalance with a sharp drop in ad pricing; for subscription software companies, churn is the big question, especially for software companies with a large percentage of SMB clients. But the situation is less ambiguous for Eventbrite: its business model directly takes a cut of ticket sales on its platform, and so we know that the company is in for a few quarters of minimal sales.

Figure 3. Eventbrite pricing model Source: Eventbrite investor presentation

What's worse is that we don't yet know when the event space will recover. Though we largely expect lockdown restrictions to ease in the short term across the globe (indeed Germany has begun opening up smaller stores in a gradual effort to restart its economy), it's unlikely that people will immediately resume travel and large congregations at the same rate as before.

Fear of a second-wave breakout may keep the events space - concerts, large sporting events, and the like - depressed for quite some time, impacting Eventbrite's FY21 revenues as well. But this isn't the only near-term problem on Eventbrite's horizon. Even if lockdowns lift by this fall, the events calendar is already looking incredibly busy due to the volume of pushed-out events. Headlining music festivals such as Coachella and Stagecoach have pushed to October; the Kentucky Derby has now been moved to September. With so many marquee events unexpectedly clumped together in the fall, Eventbrite's base of smaller event creators have a lot more "competition" from big organizers on the calendar, which may further weaken Eventbrite's recovery.

Liquidity squeeze

The other piece that we're concerned about is Eventbrite's liquidity. Eventbrite has largely been a self-funding operation - that is, prior to the coronavirus hitting, the company has been able to generate moderately positive free cash flow as shown in the table below:

Figure 4. Eventbrite FCF Source: Eventbrite 4Q19 investor letter

Of course, these cash flows are dependent on Eventbrite's revenue stream, which generates a fairly generous ~60% gross margin. With Eventbrite's revenue likely to be choked off for several quarters, the company will be burning cash this year.

Unfortunately, Eventbrite's cash resources are already thin. As of the end of the fourth quarter, Eventbrite held $475.6 million of cash and funds receivable on its balance sheet, but funds held and payable to creators tallied up to $308.4 million, indicating a true liquidity position of $167.2 million.

Figure 5. Eventbrite balance sheet Source: Eventbrite 4Q19 investor letter

The good news is that Eventbrite has no debt, having fully paid off its term loans in September 2019, so this $167.2 million of liquidity comes free and clear. However, compared to the company's expenses, it doesn't provide much cushion.

In FY19, Eventbrite's operating expenses tallied up to $267.6 million; after netting off $37.6 million of stock-based comp and $24.3 million of depreciation and amortization, the company's cash operating expense run rate is approximately $205.8 million per year. This roughly means that, assuming minimal revenues in 2020 and no changes to expenses, Eventbrite would fully deplete its cash by the end of the year.

Of course, Eventbrite has taken steps to mitigate cash burn, in the form of layoffs for 45% of its staff and executive comp reductions. In early April, Eventbrite announced the details of this plan, which it expects to conserve $100 million in annual operating expenses:

Figure 6. Eventbrite cost-cutting plan Source: Eventbrite press release

However, we can't immediately net off this $100 million from Eventbrite's opex and say that the company has bought itself another year of liquidity. For one, the Eventbrite's severance and restructuring charges will cost the company $10-$14 million, with about half of that expected to be "future cash expenditures." Second, with the cuts only taking place in the second quarter of 2020, not the full $100 million will be realized immediately in FY20 (and we were calculating Eventbrite's liquidity as of the end of FY19); in addition, some of the $100 million savings that Eventbrite quoted may have come from non-cash charges (such as stock grants to laid-off employees).

When we net it all out, even though Eventbrite's cash operating expenses are likely to come below the ~$206 million that it incurred last year, we think the company's current $167.2 million of liquidity seems tight. Though having no debt is an advantage, one downside is that Eventbrite has no revolving line of credit ready to draw on; it remains to be seen if Eventbrite can convince a lender to extend credit to it this year if needed in a pinch, given the expected crunch to its business.

Key takeaways

Eventbrite's ~60% decline in share prices since the beginning of the year have been brutal, but in-line with the expected wreckage to its core business with major events being put on hold for the foreseeable future. Eventbrite is in triage mode, and though it has put forth an admirable plan to cut $100 million in annual expenses, having a company that is only ~50% staffed will also hobble Eventbrite's eventual recovery. Stay on the sidelines here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.