2 Strategies That Beat The S&P 500 While Quality And Value Underperformed

Of all 11 variants, "growth at a reasonable price" (GARP) is my preferred way to avoid overpaying for growth. Low AUM in GARP ETFs indicates this isn't a "crowded" idea.

This article surveys the relative performance of 11 different variants of the S&P 500 implemented as Invesco ETFs since their launches, vs. the SPDR S&P 500 ETF.

Some other surprises include the outperformance of "pure value" from 2006-2015, and the underperformance of the largest 50 components of the S&P 500.

Since their ETF launches in 2003 and 2006, respectively, "equal weight" and "pure growth" variants of the S&P 500 have delivered the greatest outperformance vs. the S&P 500.

Of the dozens of ETFs that "remix" the S&P 500 index to try and earn higher returns and/or reduce risk, Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) seems to have the most comprehensive line up of their S&P 500 variant ETFs having 10-year-plus track records. In this article, I wanted to take a quick look at how some of these tilts on America's favorite index have performed relative to the baseline SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), and consider how investors can best deviate from S&P 500 index funds in these directions. Some of these ETFs hold all or most of the S&P 500 components with slightly different weights, while others hold more limited portfolios of only 50-100 S&P 500 components with top scores in specific criteria. It has surprised me to see which common-sense criteria have resulted in some of these funds outperforming and others underperforming SPY over the past over the past 8-17 years. More importantly, identifying how these tilts performed under different market conditions should help us think about how we want to tilt or filter our portfolios going forward.

#1: Equal Weighting Has Outperformed The S&P 500

Invesco's oldest and simplest remix of the S&P 500 is the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP). As the name suggests, RSP allocates an equal dollar amount to each of the 500 names in the S&P 500 index, rebalancing quarterly. This gives RSP two obvious tilts:

A tilt toward mid-caps (SPY would invest 10x as much in a $500 billion company as in a $50 billion, RSP weights them equally), and An automatic "buy low, sell high" pick-up from mean reversions between the quarterly rebalance (as some of each quarters' advancers need to be sold to buy decliners to maintain equal weighting).

Since RSP's launch 17 years ago, it has enjoyed one of the steadiest outperformance records I have seen against SPY:

This outperformance has attracted "some" assets, but at just under $11 billion in AUM, it's safe to say that RSP alone does not have enough assets to have driven down this performance premium yet, at least not compared to the ~$1 trillion in S&P 500 index funds.

#2: The Biggest Haven't Been The Best Performing

Although much of the story of recent stellar performance of the S&P 500 index has been on how much of it has come from its top five names (currently Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet/Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)), this has not been the general pattern among the top 50 names over the past 15 years. In a way, this makes sense: If the 50 largest companies as a whole outperformed the index, we wouldn't have seen the mid-cap premium that drove part of RSP's outperformance. Rather, part of what we need to account for here is that the current top five weren't all in the top 50 10 years ago, and a top 50 fund would be dragged down by those that were top 50 years ago and since fell out of that top bracket. This next chart shows the relative performance of the Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) vs. SPY:

#3: Quality Has Underperformed The S&P 500 As A Whole

Who wouldn't prefer to invest in high-quality companies rather than low-quality companies? As a factor, financial "quality" is generally defined as stocks that are more profitable (higher return on equity or return on capital ratios), with more of those profits coming as cash (not accruals), and relatively low levels of debt. Over the past decade, the "quality factor" has outperformed in 11 of 14 countries' MSCI benchmarks. Since its launch in 2005, the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), holding the 100 S&P 500 components with the highest S&P quality scores, has significantly underperformed SPY:

This underperformance didn't seem to stop SPHQ's assets from growing more than 10-fold from 2010-2016, but AUM seems to have remained flat since:

#4: S&P 500 Growth Versus Value

The next pair of ETFs tracks what are probably the two most followed "style boxes" within the S&P 500: growth vs. value. The ETFs we use to track these two style boxes are the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) and the Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV). I find these two "Pure" growth and value ETFs to be among the most "distilled" implementations of the growth and value factors, as they each only hold the 100 S&P 500 components with the highest growth and value scores, respectively. By contrast, the more "classic" iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) and iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) hold overlapping portfolios of 277 and 399 stocks, respectively, making their exposure far "shallower" than RPG's and RPV's.

What might surprise some readers is that RPG and RPV outperformed SPY in their first 10 years through 2015, and only recently have we seen the significant divergence with growth outperforming value by so much. Much of this can be broken down as a difference between real growth (which we've seen in many tech companies), vs. value traps (which is a risk in unfiltered value funds).

This outperformance likely explains the 4:1 relative AUM of RPG vs. RPV:

#5: Revenue Weighting Very Close To Cap Weighting

Launched in 2008, the Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL) performs only a slight tilt on the S&P 500 by weighting components by revenue instead of by market cap (somewhat similar to the Fortune 500, the source of my "10 stocks for 40 years" picks from 1980). Revenue weighting makes good sense, as buying companies with steadily rising revenues (and selling those with declining revenues) sounds like a sensible way of maintaining "revenue momentum" and avoiding value traps. Historically, we see RWL's performance has tracked SPY relatively closely:

#6: Low Volatility Outperforms High Beta

In 2011, I remember the launch of many "low volatility" and "minimum volatility" ETFs, based on the idea that low volatility stocks actually return about as much if not more than high volatility stocks, so are a way to earn higher returns with less risk. Invesco's ETFs from that year include an S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and a corresponding S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB). "High beta" is different than "high volatility" in that a high beta stock not only needs to have large average price moves, but those moves must be highly correlated with ups and downs in the overall market. As the following chart shows, low volatility lived up to its expectations of providing comparable returns to SPY with lower risk, while high beta significantly underperformed with more risk.

The risk-adjusted performance of SPLV, SPHB and SPY are also compared in the following chart running their three-year historic Sharpe ratios (defined as total returns over cash interest rates, divided by trailing volatility):

The success of low volatility outperforming high volatility has inspired the launch of the innovative AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta ETF (BTAL), which holds long positions in low beta stocks and short positions in high beta stocks, making it a top outperformer in the crash of March 2020.

#7: GARP Outperforms Value+Momentum

GARP stands for "Growth At a Reasonable Price" and aims to try and capture some of the growth that has driven strong US market returns over the past decade while tilting toward those growers trading are more "reasonable" valuations. The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) changed its methodology in June 2019, and currently buys the 75 S&P 500 components with the highest "growth" and "quality and value composite" scores. Top holdings in SPGP include names like Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN), Google/Alphabet, and Visa (NYSE:V), all of which have attractive fundamental growth rates while trading at 20-30x earnings, as opposed to Amazon or Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) which trade at over 70-80x earnings. By contrast, the Invesco Russell Top 200 Pure Value ETF (SPVM) aims to be more of a "classic" value fund that also factors in momentum. One reason for factoring momentum into value tilted portfolios is to avoid "falling knives" which are more likely to be value traps, and to instead focus on cheap stocks that the market is starting to the value of.

The chart below shows that the GARP strategy has outperformed SPY, at least since 2017 through the recent crash, while adding momentum was not enough to reduce the underperformance of value:

Despite being one of Invesco's better performers and having a very "common sense" tilt on growth investing, SPGP doesn't seem to have raised as much in the way of assets relative to other funds in this article:

#8: High Dividend + Low Volatility Underperforms

Finally, we look at one more simple strategy that looks appealing at face value, but hasn't kept up with SPY since it launched in 2012: The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPHD). One would think buying high-yielding companies whose share prices don't move much should provide safe and steady returns, and for the most part it had until the 2019 surge in large cap growth, and the most recent crash where SPHD fell as much as SPY. This seems to be because the two most highly weighted sectors in SPHD are real estate and utilities, both of which tend to have significant amounts of debt, meaning increased concerns of credit default in shocks like we've seen recently.

Despite the less than impressive performance, SPHD has maintained about 10x as much in assets under management as SPGP, likely because of the appeal to a large number of investors looking for "high dividends" with "low volatility."

Conclusion

Of these eight sets of charts, there seem to be two clear "winning" strategies for outperforming the S&P 500 in recent years:

Equal weighting, to capture a mid-cap premium plus some "buy low, sell high" mean reversion, and Growth, especially when purchased at a "reasonable price" (GARP)

Equal weighting is a very simple strategy which arguably shouldn't provide any "alpha" over market cap weighting, but it seems to do so for those two reasons we mentioned. That simplicity is one reason why I prefer simple equal-weighted or price-weighted portfolios over market cap weighted portfolios, which may be more scalable for fund managers, but tend to be more lopsided and harder for individuals to buy directly. RSP is a bit antithetical to direct ownership though, since the main reason to pay 20bp for RSP is to automate the rebalancing of the 500 names and not have to own any directly.

The outperformance of the growth-driven funds may have been an anomaly of the past few years, when US companies have actually seen robust earnings per share growth due to buybacks, technology-driven productivity, and operating leverage from a rising China, all of which I'm not confident will continue. Growth can be a great driver to investment returns when it delivers, but quality and yield may matter more when growth slows.

The low volatility version of the S&P 500 seemed to work relatively well, but not well enough for me to add to my "top winners" list, especially not when we see the underperformance of SPHD.

The big losers of the recent past seem to be quality and value (including value plus momentum, and value as high dividends with low volatility), both of which many of us believe are sensible tilts, but didn't keep up with SPY in these charts.

As always, past performance should be no indication of future results, but these results should at least raise awareness of return drivers you may have overlooked earlier. For me at least, it certainly made clear how significant a driver growth has been to recent returns, and how mean reversion (in some ways the opposite of momentum) can still provide some alpha.

Finally, I find it just as important to look at the AUM chart as it is to look at the performance charts, if not more so, since that gives some idea of what the masses of investors and their advisers are buying and selling. While equal weighting still seems far from a "crowded" or "consensus" strategy, it seems that GARP is the outperforming strategy most overlooked by the greater number of investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.