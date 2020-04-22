Forecasting Is Hazardous, Particularly The Future
About: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
by: Tony Hayes, CFA
Summary
COVID-19 ate my forecast of DJIA 30,000 by Q1 2020. Sorry.
Fed and U.S. government flood the system with money.
Gold on track for US$ 2,000 by mid-year and $3,000+ by year-end.
DJIA price of 23,019 is at an 83% discount to its value of 131,845.
DJIA rebounding due to upward pressure from a record dividend of $662.07 and a 30-year T bond yield of 1.16%.
Where do we go from here? New highs for Gold and the DJIA
In response to COVID-19, the Fed has accelerated with a vengeance the increase of the U.S. monetary base which it restarted in