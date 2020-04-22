Summary

COVID-19 ate my forecast of DJIA 30,000 by Q1 2020. Sorry.

Fed and U.S. government flood the system with money.

Gold on track for US$ 2,000 by mid-year and $3,000+ by year-end.

DJIA price of 23,019 is at an 83% discount to its value of 131,845.

DJIA rebounding due to upward pressure from a record dividend of $662.07 and a 30-year T bond yield of 1.16%.