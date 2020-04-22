M&T Bank Staying On The Fairway, But Reserve Risk Remains

M&T seems to be trading at a valuation similar to peers like Bank of America, JPMorgan, PNC, and Truist; the long-term upside is attractive, but there are many options now.

I would describe M&T Bank’s (MTB) first quarter results as a very typical M&T Bank quarter. There were some items to nitpick, but on the whole it was a decent or better quarter against a challenging backdrop. With minimal capital worries and comparatively little chance of seeing losses, M&T Bank deserves to keep its spot on lists of reliable banks that can be held by more conservative investors.

Between my own analysis of the numbers and M&T Bank management’s statements, there’s still risk here of higher provisioning; I think M&T will need to add more to its reserves over the next couple of quarters. Like many of its peer banks, though, M&T shares are trading as though there has been a permanent impairment to the business, and I just don’t believe that to be the case. While investors are spoiled for choice now in terms of stock discounts to long-term fair values, M&T Bank is a solid option.

Better Fees More Than Offset Higher Expenses

Like most banks this quarter, M&T managed to exceed investor expectations for net interest income and revenue, but there was a bit of a twist, as M&T’s net interest income outperformance was quite modest and the company actually did rather well on fees (an area of weakness for many banks this quarter). Expenses were also higher than expected, but the bank still managed a roughly 5% beat on core pre-provision profits. Of course, high provisioning expense drove a weaker than expected bottom-line core earnings result.

Revenue was up about 2% yoy and down 1% qoq, with a somewhat surprisingly weak net interest income result that was down 7% yoy and 3% qoq. That was a bit better than the Street expected, but in a quarter where many banks posted better net interest margins, M&T was only a little bit better than expected. Fee income, though, was solidly better than expected, rising 4% qoq (on a core basis), with slightly better trust income (down 2% qoq) and significantly better mortgage banking income (up 8% qoq).

Operating costs rose 7% yoy and 8% qoq on a core basis, with a seasonal impact from employee costs driving much of that. Still, this is an item to watch as operating leverage will be hard enough to come by in 2020. Pre-provision profits declined about 11% qoq, though that was still good enough for a 5% or so beat against the Street. Tangible book value per share rose 9% yoy and 3% qoq.

More Reserves Are Likely Needed

Analysts and investors are going to spend at least the next quarter or two fretting and debating about reserve adequacy among banks. Charge-off ratios are starting to tick up already, and the post-Covid-19 recession is likely to lead to a significant increase in charge-offs; most analyst (myself included) were already expecting a cyclical increase in credit losses, but the coming recession will magnify that. The modelling challenge is that nobody really has any idea what the recovery trajectory will look like; banks like KeyCorp (KEY) have been making decisions based upon a more V-shaped recovery, while Regions (RF) and others have cautioned that it could take three years to get back to 2019 levels of GDP.

M&T added $200M to its reserves beyond the Day 1 CECL impact. That brings the company’s reserves to 23% of the 2018 DFAST severely adverse loan loss estimate – a relatively low level of reserving next to its peer group average (a moving target that is currently at around 30%). As a reminder, that severely adverse scenario assumed a peak-to-trough GDP decline of 8.5%.

M&T Bank management acknowledged that the second quarter has already tracked worse than the assumptions that went into the first quarter reserving calculations. Between that and my full-cycle modeling assumptions, I expect that M&T Bank will need to make meaningful further additions to its reserves; whether that comes in a “big bath” provision next quarter or in elevated provisioning over a few quarters remains to be seen; I could see M&T Bank choosing to take more of a “wait and see” approach, adjusting reserves based on how the economy deviates from their model.

While investors have been less favorably inclined to the stocks of banks they perceive as under-reserving, I’m not sure it will make a big difference in the end whether M&T Bank goes with the “all at once” or quarter-by-quarter approach; these are non-cash accounting treatments and the losses will be what they will be. The decisions will definitely impact reported quarterly earnings, but the impact to the long-term earnings outlook isn’t significant.

As far as credit quality goes, charge-offs have been ticking up (up 12bp yoy and 4bp qoq), but are still fairly low. It’s also worth remembering that M&T runs with a generally higher than average NPA ratio. Looking at the loan book, M&T pointed out that about 4% of the loan book is for hotels, 2% is for restaurants and leisure, and 6% is for retail, but a meaningful chunk of that is for retailers like gas stations that haven’t been hit quite as hard.

The Outlook

M&T’s loan growth was more modest than its peers, with end-of-period loans up 5% qoq on an adjusted basis, and 10% growth in C&I lending. I don’t think management is being particularly more conservative with lending, but it is a modest aberration to watch. Management expects strong loan growth in 2020, helped in part by the PPP loan program, though the low yields of those loans will hit NIM. Mortgage refi demand remains quite healthy, and lower rates could help rebuild the commercial mortgage pipeline (though significant economic uncertainty is a real headwind).

Given M&T’s positioning going into this downturn, the cuts to my 2020 and 2021 core earnings expectations aren’t as severe as for others (about 35% and 25%, respectively), but there’s still exceptionally high modeling uncertainty now. At this point, I’m expecting M&T to generate minimal annualized growth over the next five years (relative to 2019), with long-term annualized growth in the high 2%’s.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted core earnings and my ROTCE-driven P/TBV approach, M&T Bank looks undervalued on par with banks like Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan (JPM), PNC (PNC), and Truist (TFC). Banks like Key, Regions, and U.S. Bancorp (USB) are trading at wider discounts to fair value. Investors can decide for themselves which are the best risk/reward opportunities for themselves; for me, I’m not excited enough about M&T’s valuation to sell JPMorgan or Truist to buy it, but if owned M&T I don’t think I’d be in a hurry to flip to another name unless I wanted to chase greater long-term performance.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM, TFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.