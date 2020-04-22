Microsoft: The Perfect Setup

Investors should keep a close eye on the company's Surface, LinkedIn and Azure results, along with its segment-level sales figures and its management's guidance for Q4.

Microsoft (MSFT) is scheduled to report its Q3 earnings next week on April 29. Analysts are expecting its revenues for the quarter to come in at $36.93 billion, representing a revenue growth estimate of around 20% year over year. But given the diverse nature of its business, investors may also want to monitor Azure revenue growth, Surface and LinkedIn results, its segment-level sales performance and its management’s outlook for the coming quarter. These items will reveal a fuller picture about Microsoft’s state of operations and are likely going to dictate where its shares would head next.

Azure Revenue

Microsoft doesn’t release sales figures for its Azure division but it does provide revenue growth figures for the same. Our research team at Business Quant estimates that Azure raked in about $13.1 billion in revenues during FY19 and accounted for over 10% of the company’s overall revenue during the year. Given the size and scale of this business vertical, and that it's grown to account for a significant portion of Microsoft's revenues, it’s important we closely track Azure’s sales performance in Microsoft’s future results.

(Source: Business Quant)

Per our database, Azure has grown at 60%-plus growth rates in 13 of its last 14 quarters. This is a considerably rapid growth rate for a business that’s registering an annualized turnover of over $10 billion. Needless to say, but Azure is en-route to becoming a noteworthy growth driver for Microsoft as a business, if it continues to grow at these breakneck rates.

(Source: Business Quant)

Besides, the spread between Azure and AWS’ growth rates marks the rate at which the former is catching up with the latter and gaining revenue-based market share. The spread stood at 2800 basis points in Q4 CY20 which was up from 2468 basis points on a sequential basis. So, investors should closely monitor Azure’s rate of growth – on a standalone as well as on a relative basis – when the company reports its earnings next week.

Amazon’s AWS recorded over $35 billion in FY19 revenues, so we can’t expect it to grow at the same blistering pace that the relatively younger and smaller Azure business generally reports. But as long as the growth spread between the two cloud giants remains intact, or expands further, it will indicate that Azure is continuing to gain ground in the cutthroat cloud space and that it's a positive growth catalyst for Microsoft and its investors.

Surface & LinkedIn Results

Next, pay particularly close attention to Surface and LinkedIn results. The company had unveiled a slew of new products under the Surface line-up back in October and they would have registered their first full quarter worth of sales during Microsoft’s Q2 FY20. So, tracking the sales and sales growth figures of its hardware sub-vertical would reveal if the new products were a commercial success, or if they were overpriced duds.

(Source: Business Quant)

More to the point, research firm Canalys noted in a recent research note that PC and notebook demand surged during Q1 as more and more people opted for work-from-home roles in light of the coronavirus outbreak. They go on to state that “the urgency of demand from both the consumer and commercial sectors, combined with the shortage of supply, meant device cost was no longer the key consideration. Instead, speed of supply was the most important factor.”

Since Microsoft’s Surface division has new products and industry tailwinds to bolster its growth, I believe that the hardware sub-vertical may post sequential revenue growth for Q2 FY20. This thesis could break down, however, if the new Surface products were an outright commercial failure or the company was supply bottle-necked.

Next, Microsoft’s LinkedIn results are another key item that investors should be closely watching in its upcoming earnings report. The chart above highlights that LinkedIn’s revenues have only increased since 2017 and that there is visibly no sign of cyclicality in its revenue trends.

Microsoft’s Q3 and Q4 FY20 results bring us to a critical juncture:

Do LinkedIn’s paying customers discontinue their subscriptions in a bid to save on costs during these uncertain economic conditions and layoffs, or;

Do more and more people subscribe to LinkedIn’s premium tiers in search of job opportunities in this uncertain economic environment.

Only time and Microsoft’s future earnings results will reveal which of the two is a more predominant factor and how LinkedIn’s revenues fare going forward.

Segment Results

Having said that, Microsoft’s management is expecting their Q3 revenues to come in between $34.1 billion and $34.9 billion that would mark a year over year growth of 12% to 14%, respectively. Its intelligent cloud segment, which is comprised of server products and cloud services such as Azure, is expected to grow at the fastest pace.

(From Microsoft's past financials and Q2 FY20 conference call)

But one thing to note here is that the above-listed guidance figures were released towards the end of January. The coronavirus outbreak has caused major economic disruptions across the globe since then, and it would be interesting to see if the company is able to meet the said guidance figures on a segment as well as on an aggregate basis. Also, pay close attention to how Microsoft's management guides for Q4 in light of this new paradigm.

The analyst community as a whole, has hiked their Q3 FY20 revenue forecasts for Microsoft and they're now expecting the figure to come in at $36.93 billion. This figure exceeds the upper end of Microsoft management’s guidance and bakes in a year over year revenue growth of 20.8%. This enthusiasm might make it difficult for Microsoft to exceed the Street’s revenue estimates this time around.

Data by YCharts

Final Thoughts

Microsoft’s upcoming earnings report will mark whether the company’s growth engine continues as usual or if it succumbs to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak. So, in a bid to better understand the company’s state of operations and its growth prospects, readers and investors should closely look at the company’s segment-level sales performance, its management’s guidance for Q4 along with its LinkedIn, Surface and Azure results. These items, collectively, stand to determine where the company and its shares would head next.

Good Luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.