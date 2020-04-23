Getting The U.S. Economy Back On Its Feet Via Infrastructure Projects

Over the past weeks, applications for first-time unemployment insurance benefits in the US rose by over twenty-two million. The number is going to increase over the coming weeks and perhaps months. As a significant majority of nonessential workers in the US, and around the world, have lost jobs or are sitting home on furloughs, government programs are providing temporary benefits.

Shutting down the economy was unprecedented. Starting it up again becomes more of a challenge, the longer it takes before scientists, medical professionals, politicians, and business leaders agree that the conditions are safe enough to ease social distancing guidelines. When things get back to whatever the new normal will become, policymakers will need to come up with a plan to put the U.S. back to work. While some companies will reopen, many workers will likely find themselves out of a job because of bankruptcies and downsizing; the result of the damaged economy. The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB) holds shares of some of the leading companies from the sector.

The self-induced coma is going to need a shock to the system

The answer to the Great Depression and WW II was Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal. After soup lines and the economic carnage that followed the 1929 stock market crash, the New Deal got American back to work. The most effective program was the Civilian Conservation Corps or CCC, which put unemployed, unmarried men to work planting trees, building fire towers, restoring forests, and creating campgrounds and picnic areas. Most of the New Deal programs ended as the U.S. entered WW II. The FDIC, Fannie Mae, National Labor Relations Board, SEC, Social Security, Soil Conservation Service, and Tennessee Valley Authority continues to exist today. The New Deal consisted of the 3 Rs; relief, recovery, and reform.

The U.S. economy was booming when it became a victim of Coronavirus. As the U.S. emerges over the coming weeks, months, and years from a self-induced coma, a New-New Deal will be necessary to crank up the great engine of the U.S. economy after its closure. In physics, every action has an equal and opposite reaction; it is Newton’s third law of motion. An unprecedented halt in economic activity will require a shock to the system that amounts to putting paddles on the heart of the U.S. economy to get its rhythm back to normal.

Bipartisan desires for an infrastructure project

Political divisiveness remains at an uncharted level in the US. The division between the two political parties continues to ossify political leaders. Neither side of the political aisle is willing to do anything that provides even a whiff of success to the other side. While elected politicians should be working together, they continue to rely on blame and rhetoric for political brownie points. The Presidential election is less than seven months away, and it will be a contentious affair. Whichever side of the political aisle someone sits on, this is a time to work together. However, hatred of the executive or legislative branches of government is at an apex.

The irony is that both the Trump administration and the Democrats that have a majority in the House of Representatives agree that the U.S. needs an infrastructure program to rebuild the crumbling roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, and other parts of the United States. A far-reaching infrastructure project could act as the basis of a New-New Deal after over twenty-two million Americans filed for unemployment benefits over the past weeks. The number of unemployed will continue to rise to levels not seen in the 1930s, and the nation needs economic paddles. Short-term liquidity and helicopter money may buy time until scientists come up with a treatment that stops the death and vaccine that provides immunity to Coronavirus. However, the U.S. economy will feel the impact of the black swan event long after the virus fades into our memories.

At the same time, the U.S. and Europe became dependent on China over the past decades. The blame game is likely to shift to the Asian nation over the coming weeks and months as the virus spread after the Chinese leadership decided to sit on crucial information before sharing it with the world. China may believe that the economic crisis will lift its economy to lead the world. However, if the manufacturing of essentials returns to U.S. and European soil, China will lose a massive percentage of the addressable market. The commerce that had lifted China’s status from an emerging market to the second-leading GDP in the world could be part of the engine that restarts the U.S. economy and boosts Europe from years of sluggish growth.

A New-New Deal could return the U.S. and Europe to leadership roles in the world. In every black cloud, there is a silver lining. For the U.S. and Europe, that lining is that the crisis could cause manufacturing to return and the U.S. to fix its crumbling infrastructure.

A depressed state for raw materials demand

Over the recent weeks, markets have experienced a deflationary spiral. On Monday, April 20, the price of the expiring May crude oil futures contract on NYMEX fell through the 1986 low like a hot knife goes through butter. The price of oil for immediate delivery fell to over negative $40 per barrel. Those holding crude oil futures for May delivery had to pay counterparts to take the energy commodity. Other markets have traded in negative territory. The electricity market is a use it or lose it proposition at times and has traded below zero. Many oil market participants may have believed their risk was limited to zero, but the deflationary spiral provided a surprise. The downside became unlimited. In the world of options, call options often have more value than put options because of the assumption that prices can go to infinity on the upside, but zero is the lowest they can fall for a commodity. The oil market taught the options market a lesson on April 20. On December 7, 1941, FDR said the Japanese attack Pearl Harbor was “a date which will live in infamy.” In the world of commodities, April 20, 2020, creates another form of infamy where the downside potential of a short put position is not limited to a zero price for a commodity.

The prices of most industrial raw materials have fallen on the back of Coronavirus. Copper and other base metals, which are the building blocks for infrastructure, lumber, steel, and many industrial commodity prices have declined in a deflationary spiral as the global economy came to a sudden halt. Inventories have moved higher over the past weeks, and that is likely to continue until demand returns, stockpiles begin to drop, and prices find a bottom. Once price levels reach a level where the market price is above production costs, and workers can return to work without the fear of the virus, normalcy will return.

An infrastructure project in the U.S. will require workers and supplies of raw materials. The current environment of rising unemployment and falling commodity prices is ideally suited for the New-New Deal if the politicians decide to do their jobs and act in the interest of the electorate that put them in office.

What’s another couple of trillion at this point?

Over the past weeks, central bank liquidity and government stimulus and helicopter money programs have cost trillions. Debt levels and deficits are growing. Companies, municipalities, states, and countries will require bailouts. The costs will be enormous. Taxes will rise when people get back on their feet and begin earning. We will feel the effects of the virus for a very long time.

Opponents of a New-New Deal that calls for a massive infrastructure program and bringing all manufacturing back to the U.S. and Europe will claim that the costs are too high. However, another ten trillion or so will not make much of a difference. We could be on the verge of an inflationary spiral because of the devaluation of fiat currencies. If the U.S. government gets ahead of rising commodity prices to secure the materials needed for construction, it may just mute the impact of inflationary pressures. At the same time, there are now 22 million people and rising, looking for work, so the labor force is available and raring to go.

XLB is the basic materials ETF product

Coronavirus is a wake-up call for the world. Scientists will come up with the answers that end the scourge of the virus. However, the price tag will be massive when it comes to the unprecedented shutdown of economic activity. We live in an era of technology that will change the workplace. Retail businesses have been teetering on the brink. The virus stands to push them off the side of a cliff into the abyss of history.

The United States began as an agrarian nation. The fertile soil can feed the citizens and the rest of the world. At the same time, a return of manufacturing to the U.S. and Europe will create massive demand for workers. The U.S. and Europe have two choices in the aftermath of the pandemic. They can return to the status quo, which will fuel China’s economic and military ascent. Or, they can learn from the past, take the bull by the horns, and take back the power of making consumer products at home and rebuilding the outdated infrastructure.

I believe in the spirit of the U.S. and the long history in Europe. The New Deal in the U.S. rebuilt the U.S. economy and allowed for the Marshall Plan that rebuilt Europe after the devastating of WW II. The lessons from the 1930s and 1940s could serve as a blueprint as we emerge from the worst health crisis since 1918 and economic problems since the 1930s.

A New-New Deal will require the building blocks of infrastructure, which would reinvigorate the demand for industrial commodities. The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB) hold shares in companies that would likely benefit from a New-New Deal. The fund summary and top holdings of XLB include:

Source: Yahoo Finance

XLB has net assets of $2.24 billion, trades an average of over 11.3 billion shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.13%.

Source: Barchart

XLB reached a record high of $64.17 in early 2018 and traded to a lower high of $61.94 in January 2020. The ETF dropped to a low of $37.69 in March and recovered to $47.22 on April 21. The most recent price was 23.8% below the high from the start of this year.

An infrastructure program and return to manufacturing in the U.S. and Europe would likely lift the shares of companies in the materials sector as well as industrial commodity prices.

Let’s hope that leaders in the U.S. and Europe seize the opportunity that is a silver lining in the dark cloud of Coronavirus.

When it comes to the United States, FDR said it best, “This great Nation will endure as it has endured, will revive and will prosper.” I hope our political leaders have the foresight to turn a disaster into a roadmap for success.

