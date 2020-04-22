Cedar Fair Looks Attractive During Its Plunge

At its current cash burn, Cedar has one month to go, but net $190 million in credit and a possible $875 million note offering to offset that.

Still down over 50% for the YTD period, Cedar Fair (FUN) has posted solid past performance, and although 2020 will shake up the park’s attendance and revenues, long-term prospects are still high. Similar to Six Flags (NYSE:SIX), the company has taken steps to preserve and boost liquidity, and does not face high short-term obligations and debt expenditures. Following economic reopening, and consumer trust and willingness to attend parks, Cedar Fair’s growth should resume.

Financials

Source: 2019 10-K

Revenues have been steadily increasing, with 2019 having the largest YoY jump, up 9.37%. Net income for the year rose by $46 million, putting EPS back above $3, after 2018 saw a 41.4% decrease in basic EPS. Distributions have also steadily increased, up another $0.115 from 2018. Long-term debt has also grown significantly, up about $488 million, although maturity dates extend 3+ years out.

Source: 2019 10-K

EBITDA for 2019 also grew $82 million, representing the highest yet, although a majority of that positive impact (aside from net income growth) came from $15 million increases in both D&A and interest expenses. With higher debt, interest payments will continue to be higher until chunks of debt come due.

Source: 2019 10-K

Attendance and per capita spending had also been the highest for 2019, contributing to the revenue growth; new park attractions (on a ~75% increase in capex) most likely added to the 2,000 increase in attendance.

One important thing to note is that Cedar Fair has posted, again, a working capital deficit, forcing them to take extra steps to bolster their cash on hand and cover liabilities – Six Flags, on the other hand, ended 2019 with positive working capital, giving it more possible leverage over its current liabilities.

Coronavirus Impact

Cedar Fair has had to cut costs, salaries and hours and propose offering new notes to ensure that cash and liquidity can cover liabilities amid zero revenue streams until mid-May or later, in an almost identical fashion to Six Flags. Seasonal and part time labor costs are eliminated for the time being, salaries (and employee hours) are cut 25%, and SG&A expenses are reduced until parks can reopen. In addition, Cedar Fair is looking to raise $875 million in secured notes due 2025 to cover term obligations, whereas Six Flags was only looking to raise $665 million. Cedar Fair has a slightly worse position currently than Six Flags, with a working capital deficit further stressing cash on hand before adding liquidity, and a higher total long-term debt figure, even with net $190 million available in credit lines.

However, Cedar Fair expects its cash burn rate to be $25 million to $35 million per month, and with current cash reserves of $26 million, Cedar Fair has just about 1 month left without needing to use its extra liquidity, and with current economic reopening uncertain, could pose a larger threat if the company cannot reopen until June or later.

Future Payment Obligations

Source: 2019 10-K

Just like Six Flags, Cedar Fair has a substantial amount of debt on its books, yet a majority will not be due until 2023 or later. $24 million in principal amounts are due, $6 million this fiscal year and $18 million in 2021 (exactly the same as Six Flags), and the remaining $311 million due is in interest. Contractual capital expenditures are small, only accounting to $50 million, but more will definitely occur throughout the year, with antiquated spending around $85 to $100 million even after eliminating $75 to $100 million in decidedly nonessential improvements. Overall, a majority of the obligated payments are on debt that does not mature until 2023 and beyond, so current liquidity, as extended by credit lines and possible extra note offerings, could benefit more with only small amounts of principal and interest due.

Outlook

Cedar Fair is in the same position as Six Flags, having to close parks and suspend expenditures to preserve liquidity at the start of a record year of revenues for both. Business, however, is seasonally favorable to Q3 summer months, so should parks reopen by June, higher seasonal attendance could help dig the company some revenue back, and not damage net income as much; this does rely on consumer willingness to be in theme parks around large groups of people, and consumer preference to do that is still unknown. Cash burn rate is the biggest issue for Cedar Fair, with only one month left in its cash, although credit and sought note offerings will provide much needed relief. Debt amounts remain high, but the next two full fiscal years (2021 and 2022) have no large sum mature, so if revenue and attendance return to normal by then, it should not hamper debt repayment ability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.