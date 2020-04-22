A Global Funds Portfolio Performed Well (So Far) During The Coronavirus Bear Market

As of 16 April 2020, the YTD portfolio return is 9.45% versus -12.74% for the S&P 500.

Between 2006 and 2019, the ten-fund portfolio managed with a dual momentum strategy had no years with negative returns.

Well diversified portfolios are robust to unexpected market events. Our "Global Funds Portfolio" outperformed the equities market during the current market breakdown.

Introduction

In the conclusions section of an article published in January 2020, I stated the following:

There is only a little advantage that can be gained from employing momentum strategies when markets are in an uptrend. The momentum strategies outperform significantly during bear markets or deep market corrections. Thanks to the wide diversity of the portfolio analyzed in this article, it is expected that the dual momentum strategy will continue to perform satisfactorily under all market conditions."

The above was a bold statement that asks for scrutiny of its performance subsequent to the article's publication. The current "bear market or deep correction" presents the first opportunity to check how well the algorithm has responded to its first significant test. In what follows, we shall see that the strategy was able to avoid the deep losses suffered by the broad equity market.

Since there were no changes made to the strategy and the model, I will rely on the previous article for most background information and shall present selectively only some results supporting the main points of this analysis.

Dual-momentum model

Here, we analyze the performance of a portfolio of ten funds, including equities, real estate, gold, and corporate bonds. We shall use a dual momentum strategy with two regimes: risk-on and risk-off. During risk-on periods, the strategy reallocates equally in four top funds based on relative strength over the previous three months. Here is the list of securities used to build the portfolio:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

SPDR S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund (FEMKX)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund (VNQ)

SPDR Gold Shares (GLD)

iShares 20+Year Treasury Bond (TLT)

iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD)

The portfolio visualizer model for the dual momentum strategy may be accessed at this link. Since the model was created in January, its last year of the simulation was 2019. To get the results over the first quarter of the current year, the user should update the last year to the current value, i.e. 2020.

Following are the updated results covering the period from January 2006 to March 31, 2020.

Performance statistics for the timing portfolio and benchmark portfolio. Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio Timing Portfolio $100,000 $892,443 16.60% 12.95% 0.91% -11.29% 1.17 2.39 Vanguard 500 Index Investor $100,000 $274,370 7.34% 14.64% -37.02% -50.97% 0.48 0.66

Safe Withdrawal Rate for dual momentum (20.63%) vs. S&P 500 (9.14%)

Perpetual Withdrawal Rate for dual momentum (12.78%) vs. S&P 500 (5.25%)

As of April 21, the YTD return of the strategy is 7.91%, while the benchmark S&P 500 return is -15.46%.

Retirement withdrawal simulation

Below is the summary performance of the strategy under an annual withdrawal rate of 10%.

Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance CAGR Stdev Worst Year Max. Drawdown Sharpe Ratio Sortino Ratio Timing Portfolio $100,000 $204.162 5.14% 12.95% 0.91% -20.16% 1.17 2.39 Vanguard 500 Index Investor $100,000 $62,767 -3.22% 14.64% -37.02% -60.29% 0.48 0.66

In 2019, the withdrawal from the dual momentum strategy was $20,141 versus $7,765 for the S&P 500 account. The total cash withdrawal over the whole time period from 2006 to 2020 was $277,250 for the dual momentum strategy versus $113,823 for the S&P 500.

Performance of the strategy during market corrections

First, let's analyze the performance of the dual momentum strategy after its publication. The following table shows the returns of the portfolios during the first three months of 2020.

Year Month Timing Model S&P 500 2020 1 7.69% -0.05% 2020 2 -4.42% -8.24% 2020 3 -1.96% -12.37%

Obviously, the timing portfolio outperformed significantly. To see where the outperformance comes from, the following table shows the asset monthly allocations during 2020.

Year Month Allocations 2020 1 TLT 2020 2 SPY, QQQ, GLD, FEMKX 2020 3 TLT, GLD, QQQ, LQD 2020 4 TLT, GLD, QQQ, LQD

The allocation to TLT during January was determined by the absolute momentum rule. The 3-month return of VBMFX was lower than the 3-month return of the T-bills. Investing in TLT was profitable. TLT returned 24.72% year-to-date and contributed the most to the strategy.

The 3-month relative strength rule made some good selections for February, March, and April. Particularly, GLD had good returns in February and March.

To get a more complete perspective of the strategy performance, it is useful to see how it behaved during previous market crashes and corrections. In the following table, we show the results during the great financial recession.

Period Allocations Strategy S&P 500 10/2007 - 3/2008 GLD, TLT, FEMKX, LQD 2% -13% 5/2008 - 8/2008 TLT 2.25% -6.70% Sep-08 GLD, TLT, LQD, VNQ -1.32% -8.91% 10/2008 - 12/2008 TLT 22.51% -21.94% 1/2009 - 3/2009 GLD, TLT, FEMKX, LQD -4.68% -9.40%

There were two periods, totaling seven months when the return of the total bond fund was lower than the 3-month T-bill return, and the strategy was invested in TLT. In the other ten months, the strategy was allocated based on the 3-month relative strength. At least two selections were in gold and long-term bonds that had good returns.

During the Greece crises of July-August 2011, the strategy was invested in GLD, LQD, TLT, and VNQ base on relative strength. It returned 8.55% vs. -7.38% for S&P 500.

During the Brexit event, from May to September 2015, the strategy invested in TLT. It returned -0.85% vs. -7.12% for S&P 500. Finally, during the excessive quantitative tightening (QT) correction, October to December 2018, the strategy invested in TLT and it returned 4.59% vs. -13.35% for the S&P 500.

We can see that the dual momentum strategy has outperformed by a large margin during all market corrections. About half of the time, it invested in safe long-term government bonds. The other half of the time, it invested based on relative strength, mostly in gold and long-term government bonds. Overall, the outperformance was achieved by investing either in safe long-term government bonds or in assets that exhibited high relative strength during market corrections.

The following table shows the returns of the portfolios during the first three months of 2020.

Year Month Timing Model S&P 500 2020 1 7.69% -0.05% 2020 2 -4.42% -8.24% 2020 3 -1.96% -12.37%

Conclusions

It can be stated that managing this global portfolio as a retirement account with dual momentum strategy worked extremely well between 2006 and 2019. Moreover, this portfolio would have worked quite well regardless of when the retirement withdrawal starts.

For example, an account started in 2006 with $100,000 and with annual withdrawals of 10% of the end-of-year balance would have given results as shown in the following table.

Portfolio Initial Balance Final Balance 2019 Withdrawal S&P 500 $100,000 $78,102 $8,678 Dual Momentum $100,000 $202,312 $22,479

In a previous article, we have shown that between 2009 and 2019, a buy-and-hold strategy invested in an S&P 500 fund would have performed quite well and there was no much difference in the returns of the dual momentum and buy-and-hold of S&P 500. Nevertheless, the dual momentum strategy produced returns with lower volatility and lower drawdowns than the S&P 500, by avoiding some deep losses during market corrections in 2011 and 2018.

Note 1: The current allocation for April 2020 is 25% in each of the following funds: QQQ, GLD, TLT, LQD.

Note 2: As of April 21, the future allocation for May is unchanged, i.e. the same as in April. Here is the current ranking of the funds: TLT, GLD, LQD, QQQ, SPY, FXI, FEMKX, VNQ, EFA, MDY. The ranking may change by the end-of-month when the allocation for May is determined.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ, SPY, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QQQ, SPY, TLT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.