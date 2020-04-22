Apple Will Have To Return To The Level Of $220

I am more inclined to believe that the company is now more expensive than the main blue chips in Nasdaq.

In February, analysts expected Apple's revenue growth of 10% by the end of the current fiscal year. Now the growth is expected below 1%.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) price has declined 15% from February's highs. And now is a good moment to remind once again where AAPL's balanced price is.

1. Technical parameters

Let's start with a brief overview of the technical parameters of Apple's stock price dynamics.

As it is typical for most public companies, the dynamics of Apple's stock over a long period of time is quite qualitatively described by the exponential trend that acts as a specific average:

At the moment, the actual price of Apple’s stock deviates from this trend without exceeding the standard deviation. It means the company is growing in accordance with its natural trend.

The rolling monthly total price return is now about average. This confirms the previous statement.

At a glance, Apple's stock price looks balanced.

2. Expectations

Over the past three months, the average expectations of analysts regarding the growth of AAPL's revenue and EPS in the current and next fiscal year have notably decreased:

Particularly impressive is the dynamics of expectations regarding the company's revenue in the current fiscal year. In February, analysts expected Apple's revenue growth of 10% by the end of the fiscal year. Now the growth is expected to be below 1%.

As you can see, analysts tends to believe in Apple's success less, and this is the problem.

3. Growth drivers

There are several dependencies which allow us to judge how balanced the current price of Apple is. And first of all, let's look at how the market capitalization of AAPL responds to the growth of its absolute financial indicators.

Based on the long-term relationship between the revenue TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization, Apple's current price is highly overvalued:

And if we take the analysts’ average expectations as a basis, within the bounds of this model the company’s balanced price per share in the coming quarters will be around $210.

Based on the long-term relationship between the EPS TTM absolute size and the company's capitalization, the company’s current price is overvalued too:

Now let's look at how the growth rates of Apple's key financial indicators correspond to the core multiples of the company.

In the Q1 2020 FY, the three-year CAGR EPS totaled 14.79%. And this is a good result for Apple. But at the same time, the P/E is at the level of 2010 when the three-year CAGR EPS was about 65%. We record the company’s reassessment here.

The same conclusion is true of the EV/FCF multiple. Taking into account the fact that Apple’s FCF shows negative growth rate, the balanced level of this multiple is about at the level of 19 for now:

So, within the bounds of the described relationships, Apple’s current capitalization is classified as clearly overvalued.

4. Comparable valuation

In my opinion, the best multiple for a comparative analysis of Apple is the P/E forward multiple, adjusted by the expected EPS annual growth rate. But here we have a tricky situation...

This is what we get when considering the P/E (forward) to growth multiple calculated on the basis of the expected EPS in the next fiscal year:

In this case, it turns out that Apple is even undervalued relative to the main blue chips in Nasdaq.

And here is what we get when considering the same multiple, but calculated on the basis of the expected EPS in the current fiscal year:

In this case, we get that Apple is highly overvalued.

It is easy to guess that the reason for this situation is the base effect. Apple's expected EPS growth rate in the next fiscal year is relatively high, as very weak EPS growth is expected in the current fiscal year.

So, I am more inclined to believe that Apple is now more expensive than the main blue chips in Nasdaq.

Bottom line

Let's face it. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused another recession in the world and this will affect people's incomes. Accordingly, the importance of buying a luxury smartphone/watch/laptop has significantly decreased. And the new budget iPhone model will not solve this problem. At least according to the average expectations of analysts, the company's earnings this year is unlikely to grow.

At the same time, we see that, according to a number of signs, Apple remains significantly overvalued. In particular, the company is significantly more expensive than the main blue chips in Nasdaq. Therefore, I believe that Apple’s current price is unstable. And I'm afraid it will have to return to the level of $220 in the coming months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.