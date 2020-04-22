Natural Gas Market: Production Has Been Surprisingly Resilient, But Will Drop Nonetheless

However, storage "surplus" vs. 5-year average is actually projected to expand by +77 bcf over the same period.

We anticipate to see a build of 47 bcf, which is 45 bcf smaller than a year ago and 2 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average.

This Thursday, we expect the EIA to report 2,144 bcf of working gas in storage for the week ending April 17.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending April 17), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) jumped by almost 40% w-o-w (from 75 to 105). We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was 31% above the 30-year norm and as much as 53% above last year's level. Cooling demand remained too weak to have a meaningful impact on natural gas consumption.

This week

This week (ending April 24), the weather is warming up. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will plunge by almost 30% w-o-w (from 105 to 74), while the number of cooling degree-days (CDDs) will more than double (from 8 to 17). Total average daily consumption of natural gas (in contiguous United States) should be somewhere between 77 bcf/d and 80 bcf/d, some 10 bcf/d higher than in the same week last year. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be as much as 62.0% above last year's level.

Next week

Next week (ending May 1), the weather conditions are expected to get significantly warmer. The number of HDDs is, currently, projected to plunge by as much as 24% w-o-w (from 74 to 56). However, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should edge down by 1.4% y-o-y, while the deviation from the norm will remain positive at +17.3% (see the chart below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) agree that, over the next 15 days, TDDs should remain above the norm (on average) - see the chart below.

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research

However, there is a minor disagreement between the models in terms of scales: the latest GFS model (06z run) is projecting 72.4 bcf/d of potential natural gas consumption (on average over the next 15 days), while the ECMWF model (00z run) is projecting 72.7 bcf/d over the same period.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, over the next 15-day period, total demand (when adjusted for probability) is expected to average 88.3 bcf/d (some 19.0% above the 5-year average).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

SUPPLY AND STORAGE

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant changes in energy fuel supply and demand patterns. The impact of COVID-19 on natural gas demand is heavily influenced by the scale and duration of the lockdown.

Three weeks ago, we introduced statistical adjustments in our storage forecasting models, which resulted in a short-term bearish bias.

Following the latest EIA report (which was bearish even relative to own bearish expectations), we have further fine-tuned our COVID-19 natgas adjustments. These adjustments are now producing a major long-term bearish bias. EOS storage index currently stands at 4,199 bcf.

In future, however, once the pandemic situation is brought under control and COVID-19 adjustments are removed, our EOS storage index will drop sharply. Furthermore, we are constantly monitoring the latest production trends and we are adjusting our storage forecast accordingly. In general, natural gas production is projected to decline for two key reasons:

Productivity of new wells has plateaued, while the inventory of old wells is now growing faster than the inventory of new wells. The collapse in oil prices is prompting companies to deepen spending cuts and reduce future output.

Additionally, there is a real "risk" that in the short term, natural gas production can potentially drop sharply as weak demand (due to COVID-19) will drive outright production shut-ins.

Indeed, with oil depots that normally store crude oil onshore filling to the brim and supertankers mostly taken, oil prices have turned negative. Production shut-ins now appear to be inevitable. North American oil and gas producers have already cut their 2020 budgets by more than 30%, or $37.3 billion - see the table below.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations.

Source: companies' reports, media reports

So far, however, dry gas production has been mostly flat for the past three months. It is trending down, but very slowly. Today's early morning pipeline nominations (a proxy for production) decreased, but yesterday's nominations were revised higher.

We believe that dry gas production in the U.S. should continue to decrease and we actually think that in the very short term we might see a major drop in net-supply.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a smaller change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see an injection of 47 bcf (2 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 45 bcf smaller than a year ago and 2 bcf smaller vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by -74 bcf by May 22. However, storage "surplus" vs. 5-year average is actually projected to expand by +77 bcf over the same period.

