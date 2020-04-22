Johnson & Johnson: I Don't Want To Say I Told You So

However from the perspective of a dividend investor, the current yield doesn't make it an attractive entry point.

I don't want to say I told you so, but as predicted, Johnson & Johnson has been extremely resilient.

Introduction

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) shareholders are probably patting themselves on the back right now. The large cap pharma stock has been a fantastic stock to own during the past few months. Given JNJ’s superior quality, dividend safety and momentum, it is extremely likely that it will continue to do well in upcoming months.

This doesn’t mean it’s a good time to buy. The problem comes from valuation. While JNJ isn’t grossly overvalued, its dividend growth prospects aren’t attractive with the low current yield.

Johnson & Johnson has a dividend yield of 2.49% & trades at $152.02. Based on our MAD Scores, JNJ has a Dividend Strength score of 74 and a Stock Strength score of 95.

When I suggested that JNJ would be a top recession pick last year, and that it would be a great time to buy the stock, I said:

While it isn’t the best stock to hold throughout early and mid-stages of the business cycle, it is definitely a stock you want as the business cycle matures.

At the time JNJ’s Stock Strength score was 72/100 while its Dividend Strength score was 89 / 100.

The way you need to understand this is that JNJ’s momentum relative to the market has driven its rise in Stock Strength. Its valuation hasn’t changed drastically when looking at multiple metrics, although any thin sliver of value which existed has vanished. However from the perspective of a dividend investor, the yield is now too low given the expected 6-7% dividend growth which is expected for upcoming years.

This article will present and discuss the factors which explain why I believe that while by no accounts should dividend investors sell their position in Johnson & Johnson, now is too late to initiate a new one.

As is customary in our presentation of stocks, I’ll walk you through Johnson & Johnson’s dividend profile, before considering its potential for market beating performance in upcoming quarters.

Dividend Strength

Dividend strength encapsulates dividend safety and dividend potential. Dividend safety is well understood by investors, but dividend potential can be misconstrued as simply dividend growth potential.

This would be ignoring a crucial part of the equation. Dividend growth should only ever be considered in relation to dividend yield. The higher the dividend yield, the lower the required growth for a similar contribution to total returns over a certain period of time.

To understand how we calculate Dividend Strength, you can read this guide.

Dividend Safety

67% of Johnson & Johnson's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 25% of dividend stocks.

JNJ pays 44% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 26% of dividend stocks.

Johnson & Johnson has a free cashflow payout ratio of 52%, a better ratio than 42% of dividend stocks.

03/01/2016 01/01/2017 31/12/2017 30/12/2018 29/12/2019 Dividends $2.9500 $3.1500 $3.3200 $3.5400 $3.7500 Net Income $5.48 $5.93 $0.47 $5.61 $5.63 Payout Ratio 54% 54% 707% 64% 67% Cash From Operations $6.85 $6.72 $7.66 $8.13 $8.72 Payout Ratio 44% 47% 44% 44% 43% Free Cash Flow $5.42 $5.31 $6.13 $6.42 $7.30 Payout Ratio 55% 60% 55% 56% 52%

What is beautiful about JNJ’s payout ratios, is the consistency of the dividend relative to operating cashflow.

In the past 5 years, the dividend has grown by 27% while operating cashflow has grown by 27%. Management runs a stellar dividend program whereby no dividend increase ever reduces the stock’s dividend safety. As business grows, the dividend grows. Simple, straightforward and reliable.

Furthermore JNJ can pay its interest 55 times, which is better than 95% of stocks. This level of coverage can be considered incredible.

Looking at payout & coverage ratios, there is no doubt that JNJ is one of the safest dividend stocks out there. The stock’s multidecade history of raising dividends, its consistency in growing cashflow per share and its incredible ability to grow the dividend at the same rate the business grows are the marks of superior dividend stocks.

Dividend Potential

Johnson & Johnson's dividend yield of 2.49% is better than 42% of dividend stocks.

While this yield isn’t unusual for JNJ, as it has happened multiple times in the past 2 years, however, this is somewhat the lower bound for JNJ, which has hovered between 2.5% and 3.25% since 2013.

This last year, the dividend grew 6% which is in line with the stock’s 5 year CAGR of 6%.

When I wrote about JNJ in August, I believed it would be unlikely that the dividend would grow at more than 7% per annum for the next few years.

I said:

Given the steady growth of the dividend, which slightly outpaces revenue growth and given the risk of big litigation payouts, it seems management is unlikely to increase the dividend at more than a 7% rate in upcoming years.

Just one week ago, JNJ raised the dividend by 6.3%. My vision of the future remains unchanged. The dividend will grow between 6% and 8% on average during the next four to five years.

This level of dividend growth is sufficient for me when the stock yields 3%. When it yielded 2.9% it was borderline acceptable, but at 2.5%, it is flat out insufficient.

As yields go below 3%, for every basis point less in dividend yield, the increase in dividend growth required grows exponentially.

This is a concept which is quite hard to grasp intuitively, especially when you add in the complexity of monthly contributions to your portfolio, reinvesting dividends and so on. For an easy example, you can read one of our classic SA pieces: “Dividend Investing for Individuals Like You & Me”.

I might write an article in upcoming weeks diving deep into the mathematics of dividend investing. Hopefully it will make the concept easier to grasp.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives JNJ a dividend strength score of 74 / 100. While JNJ is by far one of the safest dividend stocks, the surge in price has now made its combination of dividend growth potential and dividend yield unattractive. This doesn’t mean you’re directly impacted if you already own the stock, but it does mean you should likely think very carefully about your goals before considering adding more at current prices. I know I won’t.

Stock Strength

For dividend investors, investing in JNJ now might not be the best decision. But for those who hold the stock, how do they approach their position?

In my mind, there isn’t too much thinking to do. Unless you urgently need to raise cash, there is no good reason to sell your safest positions in the current environment. Nonetheless, I’ll still run you through the different factors which we believe contribute to the likelihood of outperforming the market: value, momentum and quality. These have been proven throughout the decades of explaining much of stock price outperformance. Biasing your portfolio towards value, momentum and quality is always a good decision, even when it feels lonely.

Value

JNJ has a P/E of 27.00x

P/S of 4.97x

P/CFO of 17.43x

Dividend yield of 2.49%

Buyback yield of 1.63%

Shareholder yield of 4.12%.

According to these values, JNJ is more undervalued than 53% of stocks. This suggest that it is cheaper than half the market. The corollary is that it is more expensive than half the market, based on these ratios.

JNJ seems fully priced. Historically the yield rarely goes below 2.5%. The PE is quite high. Yet even if the price continues to rise, I don’t see the stock become relatively more overvalued. Earnings are catastrophic for many firms this quarter, while JNJ’s were quite good. So assuming no movements in prices, subpar earnings will creep up into other stocks, while JNJ’s remain stable.

Therefore JNJ’s valuation, while not particularly attractive, isn’t alarming enough to push the sell button.

Value Score: 53 / 100

Momentum

Johnson & Johnson trades at $152.02 and is up 1.91% these last 3 months, 11.64% these last 6 months & 9.75% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 91% of stocks, which is fantastic. JNJ has been a market leader in this environment. It has recovered so quickly in the last few months, pushing ahead of the market, and living up to expectations as a resilient, pandemic resistant stock. Note that in August last year, when I wrote about JNJ, its Momentum score was of merely of 37 / 100.

The top 10% of momentum is reserved to high conviction stocks. Right now the market has high conviction in JNJ. This has stretched the valuation, but not yet to a level where this would have strong pressure on momentum.

I believe JNJ will continue to lead the market in upcoming quarters.

Momentum score: 91 / 100

Quality

JNJ has a gearing ratio of 1.7, which is better than 46% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have changed by 5% over the course of the last 12 months.

The company’s operating cashflow can cover 23.8% of liabilities. Each dollar of assets generates $0.5 in revenue, which is better than 48% of stocks.

It depreciates 200.4% of it’s capital expenditure each year, which is better than 71% of stocks. JNJ has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -9.2%, which is better than 54% of companies.

It can pay its interest 55 times, and generate a return on equity of 25%. This makes JNJ’s quality better than 86% of stocks.

If an alien came to earth and asked me to give him an example of a high quality company; I’d probably point him to JNJ, so that he could study this textbook case of superior quality.

Quality Score: 86 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 95 / 100 which is very encouraging. JNJ leads the market in quality, a trait which many investors are looking for in the current environment, which has manifested in JNJ’s superior momentum. The stock, while fully priced, could very much still raise and become overvalued given the current situation. Nonetheless, in doing so, it would outperform the market in upcoming months.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 74 & a stock strength of 95, Johnson & Johnson is a great hold for dividend investors. I’ve said in the past that the time to buy defensive stocks is before the going gets tough, not once it has hit the fan. I’m highly confident that holding on to JNJ right now is a fantastic idea.

