Green Plains Partners: The Distribution Cut Buys Time, But Its Primary Disadvantage Remains

Ethanol logistics MLP Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) made the decision earlier this week to reduce its distribution by 75%. The new quarterly distribution of $0.12/unit will provide investors with the ~10% distribution yield that was on offer up until the MLP's price collapsed last month. The cut was also inevitable, given that Green Plains Partners was barely covering its distribution even before coronavirus-related demand disruption caused U.S. ethanol consumption volumes to fall by almost 50% YoY. (I concluded last month that investors should prepare for "the potential for a major distribution cut" due to the demand disruption.) The market was disappointed by the news of the cut, though, and investors have pushed the company's unit price down by 19% over the last several trading days in response (see figure).

Green Plains Partners has seen its unit price fall by as much as 74% in 2020 YTD due to the aforementioned ethanol demand disruption. The company generates its income via ethanol storage and transportation activities in which its parent, ethanol producer Green Plains, Inc. (GPRE), is its primary customer. Or, to quote the MLP's latest 10-K,

"the services we provide under commercial agreements with [our parent] account for a substantial portion of our revenues for the foreseeable future."

This emphasis on ethanol volumes from its parent rather than on margins is not unique among downstream MLPs, but it had become a liability as U.S. ethanol demand weakened even before the COVID-19 pandemic reached the U.S.

The fact that the MLP's distribution coverage ratio [DCR] in Q4 2019 fell slightly below 1x, which in turn brought its FY 2019 DCR down to exactly 1x, meant that Green Plains Partners was no longer be able to cover its distribution as ethanol demand disappeared beginning in March. The subsequent unit price collapse caused the MLP's distribution yield to soar as high as 50% (see figure), and just before this week's cut, it still remained above 40%. Management had two good reasons to implement the cut: (1) its distributable cash flow [DCF] in 2020 is very unlikely to cover its earlier distribution and (2) its recent distribution yield was several times higher than investors had required in the past.

The distribution cut was necessary, then, but it does not mean that long positions can be initiated at the current unit price of $4.50 without taking on a large amount of risk. Yes, the substantial size of the distribution cut should provide the MLP with a buffer in the event that ethanol demand disruption persists through the end of 2020. Ethanol demand over the last month has been approximately 50% lower than in prior years, but that level of disruption would need to continue through the rest of the year for it to have a comparable impact on the MLP's DCF (via reduced throughput volumes). The 75% cut should therefore insulate its distribution going forward against all but the most dire of demand scenarios.

What the distribution cut does not fully protect investors against, though, is the risk of a supply disruption that is greater than the expected demand disruption. The share price of its parent Green Plains has fallen by up to 70% since the beginning of March as a substantial fraction of U.S. ethanol production capacity has been idled in response to the demand disruption. The decline of the MLP's DCR below 1x in Q4 2019 was due to its sponsor's idling of production capacity because of the low production margins that prevailed even before the COVID-19 pandemic had begun to disrupt demand. The fact that the sponsor has idled additional production capacity since then has contributed to the MLP's unit price decline.

The still-larger concern for investors is that Green Plains, Inc. is being priced for a possible bankruptcy. Its current share price of $4.80 equates to a price-to-book ratio of 0.23x. Its total current assets ($668 million, including inventory of $253 million, in Q4) will possibly be exceeded by its current liabilities ($542 million in Q4) after Q1's inventory value reduction is accounted for, and its cash reserve in Q4 was less than the sum of its short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt. Finally, the ethanol producer's FY 2019 interest expenses exceeded its operating cash flow for the same period, and the latter number will have only worsened in 2020 to date. There is the very real possibility that Green Plains will need to completely idle its production capacity for an extended period due to a cash crunch, in other words, in which case, Green Plains Partners would lose its primary source of DCF. Whether or not this happens will depend in large part on the duration of the social distancing measures that have caused the current ethanol demand disruption.

The main takeaway for potential long investors is that the distribution cut was a necessary painful step for Green Plains Partners, but not one that reduces the MLP's reliance on its sponsor for DCF. That sponsor was already facing a dismal operating environment even before the demand disruption from social distancing had occurred. The subsequent deterioration of that operating environment places the entire distribution of Green Plains Partners at risk, the recent cut notwithstanding. Investors may consider units priced at $4.50 to be an attractive entry point following the distribution cut on the grounds that it creates room for future distribution growth as the ethanol sector recovers. They should be aware, though, that the MLP's short-term risks remain high, and that these will need to be successfully navigated before any future distribution stability, let alone growth, can occur.

