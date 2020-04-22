Zions Bancorporation Builds Its Case For An Enhanced Post COVID-19 Growth Profile

Once the COVID-19 crisis plays out, questions will turn back to whether Zions can leverage its investments into IT and fee-generating businesses and make better use of its high-quality deposits.

Zions' reserves aren't spectacular relative to a severely adverse scenario, and I expect further additions to reserves; that could push reported earnings into the red, but capital looks strong.

Zions Bancorporation had a strong first quarter from an underlying performance perspective, but the large provisioning expense canceled that out and reserves dominate all banking earnings discussions.

Zions Bancorporation (ZION) wasn’t one of my preferred ideas after fourth quarter earnings, as I was concerned about the bank’s weak spread, operating, and pre-provision profit leverage, and while Zions has basically tracked the average performance of its peer group, I certainly didn’t expect the 40% downturn.

Zions had a pretty good first quarter, but in the face of significant uncertainty regarding the economy, the loan book, and reserve adequacy, I’m not surprised that investors don’t really care. It’s going to take a while longer for investors to get comfortable with the probable trajectory of the economy and Zions’ reserve/capital position. While I do think the shares are now undervalued, a lot of the share price performance rests on whether management has indeed de-risked the balance sheet over the last decade.

A Good Quarter … For Whatever Good That Will Do

Talking about banks who posted better than expected pre-provision earnings this quarter is a little like the joke that goes, “Well, other than that, how did you like the play, Mrs. Lincoln?” The rapid deterioration of the economic outlook, coupled with far higher provisioning/reserve builds, and the uncertainty as to how much more needs to be done renders these strong results largely inconsequential. Still, Zions did manage a double-digit beat on pre-provision profits, with strong fee income driving revenue outperformance, magnified by good operating expense control.

Revenue declined slightly on both an annual and sequential basis, but still came in around 4% better than expected. Net interest income declined 5% yoy and 2% qoq, as Zions is struggling to drive spread leverage (as I expected), and net interest margin declined 5bp qoq (still, a little better than expected). Fee income growth was strong, rising 5% qoq on a core basis, with good capital markets (selling swaps to customers) and mortgage banking performance. As a key part of the medium-term outlook, this strong fee growth is encouraging.

Core operating expenses declined about 6% yoy and qoq, driving an impressive roughly four-point beat on the efficiency ratio. Core pre-provision profits rose about 5% yoy and close to 9% qoq, driving a very good beat at this line.

That was largely undone by substantially higher than expected provisioning, the dominant theme from the banking sector this quarter, as the $258 million of provisioning expense came in well above the expectations of even those analysts who’d adjusted prior to reporting.

Building Reserves, And Likely More To Come

Zions was one of the banks whose management provided a more detailed analysis of the underlying assumptions of their reserving process, and I really appreciate that added level of disclosure (particularly at a time when almost all banks are pulling guidance).

Zions built reserves by about $250 million, bringing its coverage up to about 1.5% of loans (the highest it’s been since 2015). Whether that will be enough is the key question, and there are no simple answers. When Zions last had to go through the stress test process (2017), the loan losses were estimated at 6.4% in a severely adverse scenario. That would suggest that Zions has about 23% to 25% coverage now – below its peer group average (around 28% to 30%, but it’s a moving target that changes with every earnings report).

I believe almost every bank is likely to have to build reserves further, as April has already proven worse than expected when the reserving assumptions were established back in March. Still, there are some company-specific drivers with Zions to consider.

Zions management has been making a concerted effort to de-risk the balance sheet relative to the last crisis, including a substantially lower weighting to construction lending than in the past (around 0.4x CET1 versus 2.7x before the crisis). Management has also shifted the mix within its energy portfolio away from services, while increasing the granularity of its commercial loan portfolio.

Still, management believes that about 11% of its loan portfolio is exposed to COVID-19, and that bumps up to 16% when you include the energy portfolio. Credit losses today are still quite low, but I do believe Zions will still have to make meaningful additions to its reserves over the next few quarters (likely at least another $250M). Remember, too, that higher loan growth means more reserves, so this isn’t entirely due to inadequate reserves against future losses.

Has Zions Changed As Much As Management Wants To Believe?

Although all many investors seem to care about now is whether banks are adequately reserved, and frankly many investors are treating the entire sector like a more or less homogeneous leveraged bet on the economy, there are still company-specific factors that are likely to matter over the coming years.

Zions believes they have upgraded their IT capabilities to a level where they are on par with the mega-banks like Bank of America (BAC) and Wells Fargo (WFC). I don’t agree, but I do believe Zions has at least separated itself some from its regional/super-regional peer group. Likewise, I think there has been real progress in building better fee-generating businesses, but those still need time to mature.

The Outlook

Even without the economic disruption caused by COVID-19, Zions was likely looking at a challenging near-term environment where low rates were going to tamp down the value of its low-cost deposit franchise. Over time, though, that franchise can still produce a lot of value, particularly if Zions can leverage these investments in IT and fee-generating operations.

I do see a risk of higher provisioning expense than the Street expects over the next two to four quarters, and there is a non-zero risk that elevated provisioning could push Zions into a reported quarterly loss. The damage/risk to tangible book value is much less, though, and I don’t think Zions will break below 9.5% in its CET1 ratio.

Like most banks in this size group, I think Zions will see very muted annualized core earnings growth over the next five years, but I think the long-term core earnings growth potential is still in the 3% to 4% range, supporting a fair value well above today’s price. Using 2021’s estimated ROTCE, I likewise believe the shares should trade closer to $40 (using my 2020 estimate would produce a mid-$30’s fair value).

The Bottom Line

Most banks are trading at wide spreads to long-term earnings-based fair value, as well as significant spreads to shorter-term ROTCE-driven value. Of course, there’s extreme modeling uncertainty now, so any valuation approach based on long-term profit estimates should be discounted. Even so, I think the banks are undervalued today unless you believe the COVID-19 recession will be extreme. Specific to Zions, a bull thesis here rests on your opinions whether management truly has reduced its credit risk and whether investments in IT and fee-generating business will produce differentiated growth. I wouldn’t call myself a full bull on those items, but I do think the market is discounting an improbably bearish scenario.

