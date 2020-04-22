Capitalize On Capital One Financial

Summary

Capital One Financial (COF) is a diversified bank holding company that provides many various services. The company operates in three segments; Credit Card, Consumer Banking, & Commercial Banking. Many believe virus woes will increase charge offs and delinquencies within these segments, but I am buying due to the strong financial health and steady growth of the bank.

Profitability

Capital One Financial has shown solid profitability and growth over the past decade. Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 5.86% a year and net income at 7.36% over the past 10 years. Capital One also has an average 10 year net interest margin and return on assets of 6.844% and 1.275% respectively. The banks efficiency ratio as of 2019 was 54.15% and the 10 year average is 53.83%. Capital One is close to that optimal 50% level and the bank has been very consistent at maintaining the efficiency ratio at around 53% all decade. Ideally, I would like to see the ratio be consistently trending downward but there is no problem with the level the bank is at now and the stability in this metric.

Financial Strength

Capital One has exceptional capital ratios with a tier 1 capital rate of 13.7% and a CET1 rate of 12.2% as of 2019. According to the Basel III Capital rules for a bank to be considered well capitalized it must have a tier 1 capital ratio above 8% and CET1 of 6.5%. Therefore, Capital One is easily considered well capitalized and has a solid cushion to cover exposures. Also to note by the table below is that Capital One has almost double the ratio than what is the minimum for a severely adverse economic event according to Federal Reserve stress testing. This coverage and financial strength should bode well to hold over the institution through COVID-19.

The nonperforming asset ratio is another metric I like to look at and for Capital One it has always been very low with a 10 year average of 0.649% of the total loan book. For fiscal year 2019 the nonperforming ratio was lower than the average at 0.39%.

Net Charge Offs

The big fear I keep hearing during this COVID-19 event is that Capital One may be seeing strong increases in delinquencies and charge offs over the next few months. The average 10 year charge off rate for the bank is 2.541% a year. As for delinquencies the 10 year average rate for all periods is 3.447%.

The real concern here is that Capital One has already been seeing rising charge off and delinquency rates in 2020 and COVID-19 will not be helping that issue. There is some solace in the fact that the process of charging off an account is not an overnight process. For example, credit cards are charged off after 180 days, auto and small business loans after 120 days, and commercial loans are charged off as the bank sees fit. The quickest amount of time an account will be charged off is due to bankruptcy which is 30-60 days after. I think it is fair to say that there is a concern here, but it will not come extremely quick. Therefore the real factor in if these rates come up is how long the COVID-19 shutdown lasts, and as of writing this article we could see stay at home orders lifted as early as May.

This all being said in 2019 alone the net charge off rate was 2.53% and the delinquency rate was 3.74%. What's not great news is the last monthly report shows a charge off rate at 4.68% for February and a past 3 month total at 4.51%. On this same report the delinquency rate for February was 3.88% and for 3 months was 3.97%. As can be seen the past monthly report shows that these numbers have increased but the thing is that the first numbers are yearly totals so keeping an eye on these reports is crucial. Again, the long term effect that higher charge off and delinquencies could have on Capital One are all depend on how long COVID-19 shutdowns last.

Valuation

Capital One has seen a huge decrease in valuation due to the COVID-19 fears with a close to 50% decline in price from its 52 week high of $107.59. Therefore, the P/E ratio has also dropped considerably and stands at around 4.9x 2019 EPS of $11.05. Using the 10 year average EPS of $7.36 the P/E at $54 a share is 7.34x. The price to book value is also very low at 0.43x using the book value per share of $127.05. Although COVID-19 has added so much uncertainty I believe these are solid valuations to buy at for an investor who is looking to hold long term.

Conclusion

Overall Capital One has produced strong results over the past decade. Revenue and profits have seen steady growth and consistent efficiency. The bank has very solid financial health sporting a well capitalized balance sheet that should hold during this time. The main concern is the charge off rate and delinquencies that have been higher than average the past few months and could get worse from COVID-19. The thing is that it will take time for this to materialize due to the process of becoming delinquent and charged off. I believe this is something to keep an eye on but does not disqualify a long term investment. To put it in perspective only in 2008 did Capital One post a negative EPS during the financial crisis and had a ROA of 0.05% that year. The highest yearly net charge off rate came in 2010 at 5.18%. I believe this offers a glimpse of the strength of this financial institution. With Capital One's strong history and at almost 50% off of the book value I am going to be buying shares of this company.

