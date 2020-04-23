Caveat Emptor - Buyer Beware

As I always caution, there are no guarantees.

What’s the first thing when you think of when you hear the word "lemon?"

Do you think of the actual fruit, all bright yellow and oval shaped? If you’re the literal type, that’s probably precisely where your brain goes.

If you’re more of a creative thinker – particularly in the kitchen – you might instead conjure up all the delicious dishes you can make, like lemon rosemary chicken and lemon squares.

Then again, you could just as easily jump to associations, imagining summer and beach vacations, and how you really need to start working out to fit into last year’s swimwear.

Or perhaps, given the current circumstances, it’s none of the above. Perhaps you instead try to dredge up some hope by turning your socially-distanced, stir-crazy brain to lemon-related adages.

Like, “When life gives you lemons, make sure to hoard them because you don’t know when the grocery store is going to stock them again.”

Or, perhaps more maturely, “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

For my part, the current circumstances are very much with me as well. So while I’m doing my best to adhere to that saying (the second one, not the first), I still have to write about lemons in a negative way today.

I wish I didn’t. I wish we were still in a 2019-like economic environment where our only worries were those beach bodies we keep saying we’ll get.

But since that’s not the case, let’s make the most that we possibly can out of what we have.

The Good, the Bad, and the Workable

There are two ways to make the most out of life:

Recognize and grasp the good opportunities available

Recognize and avoid the bad opportunities available.

This article is about the latter.

For those of you who are understandably tired of hearing about this topic, I hear you. Or, to be more accurate, I read you. Loud and clear.

While I can’t promise to see every comment readers leave on my articles, I do try to look at and address as many as I can. That why I’m well aware of how much some of you are itching to buy strong stocks, not just avoid bad ones.

It’s also why I recently wrote “Cash Flow Is King” and “Slow and Steady Wins the Race.” And rest assured that more of those are in the works.

But for every glass of lemonade available right now, there’s at least a few lemons. And by lemons, I mean defective products.

Considering how very tasty of a culinary addition lemons can be, the association seems unfair. There’s far less redeemable about a newly purchased piece of junk – other than how you can probably get your money back.

According to the California Lemon Law Center:

“The lemon law originated in 1984, when the United States government created a means to protect consumer rights against auto manufacturer and dealer fraud via the Song-Beverly Warranty Act, commonly known as the ‘lemon law.’ Now governed by the state, lemon law refers to the individual state laws instituted to protect the rights of consumers everywhere regarding automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, RVs, boats, and other products that continue to have significantly impairing malfunctions after multiple attempts to repair the problem.”

As such, while lemons are much better than defective products… defective products are much better than defective stocks.

Kicking the Stock Market Tires

Except in extreme cases, the stock market operates on a caveat emptor basis. That means the buyer assumes all responsibility.

If the asset in question goes up, wonderful! The asset owner gets rewarded in full as promised (minus the taxes the government will inevitably take).

That’s wonderful and the main reason people buy into stocks in the first place: The potential for profits you can’t make nearly so quickly or consistently elsewhere.

However, there’s a flipside. Of course. If the asset in question goes down, nobody’s going to bail you out. Other than your financial losses and wounded pride, you’re left alone.

There's no lemon law when it comes to buying up the wrong companies on the wrong days. So buyer beware.

With that firmly established, that’s not to say shareholders can’t learn a thing or two from the comparison. For instance, Consumer Reports has a list of “13 tricks to try” before you buy a car to avoid the hassle of having to return a new purchase:

Check the reliability record. Read the window sticker. Check the exterior. Check the interior. Check under the hood. Check the tires. Check the steering. Check the suspension. Check the tailpipe. Step on the gas. Check for recalls and TSBs (technical service bulletins). Check the vehicle’s history. Visit a mechanic.

In other words, do your due diligence. Check everything you can. Get expert advice. And then decide accordingly.

As I always caution, there are no guarantees. But you’ll have much, much, much better chances of driving home happy, not to mention kicking back and sipping some lemonade on your next beach vacation.

That’s the potential I see in the stocks below.

3 REITs to Avoid

Although I historically spend a lot of time steering investors toward high-quality real estate investment trusts (REITs)…

I also hold myself responsible for pointing out companies to avoid.

This includes Washington Prime (WPG), a mall REIT that recently drew down its revolver by $130 million and suspended its quarterly dividend. The company said it may need to "true up" the payout in Q4-20 to comply with REIT taxable income requirements.

To be sure, rent collection in the mall sector has become increasingly challenging. As Green Street Advisors reports, “Owners of the more than 30,000 strip malls in the U.S. have been paid only between 30% and 50% of April rent.”

From everything I can see, it will be on the higher end of that target for malls.

Even more troubling now is news that the department store sector is experiencing a liquidity crisis. As CNBC’s Lauren Thomas (my daughter) explains:

“… now Penney, Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Kohl’s are pulling financial levers solely to stay afloat, calling the situation entirely unprecedented. As this has unfolded, their stocks have taken a beating on Wall Street. Combined, a whopping $12.3 billion has been wiped from these four retailers’ market caps since the start of 2020.”

Fortunately, I’ve been bearish on Washington Prime, Macerich (MAC), and PREIT (PEI) for a while. But I’ve certainly felt my fair share of pain by holding Simon Property (SPG) and Tanger (SKT).

Given the latest COVID-19 implications, I don’t see a speedy recovery whatsoever. And I concur with Cathy Leonhardt, managing director and co-head of consumer retail at PJ Solomon, who said:

“The best and the brightest are going to survive and even thrive thereafter. But if you are marginal, it will be more difficult to get the requisite capital to survive.”

Preferred? We’d Rather Not…

Another name we’re steering away from is Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS). On the surface, this Atlanta-based REIT appears to be a decent operation with a portfolio of:

Apartments (36%)

Shopping centers (23%)

Office (22%)

Student housing (11%)

Loans (8%).

As for its 50 retail properties, specifically, they’re grocery anchored with a mix of smaller shop tenants including franchises, gyms, and restaurants. However, I fear that COVID-19 could put pressure on its cash-taking and giving capabilities, forcing the company to suspend or cut its dividend.

APT’s payout ratio already is elevated at 95% based on 2020 consensus. Given that fact – and adding in likely rent deferrals – it looks as if the REIT will have a difficult time paying its dividend.

In addition, APT has a less traditional capital stack. It consists of around 38% in non-traded preferred shares, which come senior to common dividends when we’re talking about debts due.

In short, and at the risk of being repetitive, I just don’t see how the dividend is sustainable.

Admittedly, I’ve always been concerned with APT’s creative financial engineering. But the black swan event known as COVID-19 could become problematic given its high leverage and outsized retail exposure.

Are You "Mada" At Me?

The “final” (for now) company to avoid is Armada Hoffler (AHH), a diversified REIT with experience developing, building, owning, and managing retail and multi-family properties in attractive markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic United States.

That’s an impressive mouthful, I know. But don’t be so easily swayed.

As of Q4 2019, the company owned:

39 retail properties consisting of 3.645 million square feet SF

Four office properties consisting of 769,000 square feet

Five multi-family properties consisting of 1,230 units

Yet several things concern us with regard to AHH in this COVID-19 world. That begins with how AHH's retail business includes exposure to Regal Cinemas (1.2% of its annual base rent).

I recently published a detailed article called "The Retail Apocalypse" in which I explained that "We do expect to see a drastic reduction of screens across the U.S. and international markets as well."

The company also has office exposure that includes three locations with WeWork that consist of 246,000 square feet. As it stands, WeWork "has stopped paying rent at some U.S. locations" and is "aggressively trying to cut costs" regardless.

AHH already was highly leveraged as it entered this current era with speculative mezzanine loans it made, construction loans that will add debt to its balance sheet, and disconcerting credit metrics that amount to a debt service coverage ratio of 2.7x and debt/market capitalization of 39%.

Essentially, the payout ratio is elevated and the company is at risk of a dividend cut.

So buyer beware.

In Conclusion

I know I promised three REITs. But I can’t end this article without mentioning EPR Properties (EPR) and UMH Properties (UMH). Fortunately, I recently wrote on both, so I’ll just recap a few sentences below…

“EPR has very little margin of safety with its dividend, and there's enhanced certainty that the company will be forced to cut its dividend.”

With 15% of rent collected in April, EPR will likely suspend its dividend until such time as it can enable its primary tenant, AMC (AMC), to become something other than a rent-paying concern.

I can argue whether the business model is viable as the recovery unfolds. But for now, I see no way for its 19.6% dividend yield be sustainable.

UMH’s rent collections for April was much better, admittedly. The manufactured housing REIT collected 91% of its expected total site and home rental charges. It also expects any shortfall to be collected over the coming weeks and months.

Most bulls are anticipating UMH to grow in 2020, with pre-coronavirus consensus at 17%. That would be more than enough to cover the dividend and even maybe grow it.

However, closings will be delayed in 2020 as most REITs have pulled guidance altogether. (That includes Equity Lifestyle (ELS), which just announced Q1-20 earnings).

Given the job market and record unemployment claims, I suspect UMH will see worse conditions unfold in the coming months. In addition, several REITs in its securities portfolio – such as WPG – have cut or suspended dividends.

That will put further pressure on UMH’s 6.43% yield.

On that note, for those of you who are sick and tired of seeing negative news, stay tuned for my next Lesson in Latin: “Carpe Diem”…

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKT, SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.