Signet Jewelers: A Highly Attractive Retail Stock

Signet Jewelers (SIG) looks attractive at its current market valuation. The company's common stock is, currently, trading at levels not seen since the '08-'09 Great Recession and, before that, the late 90s. While it is uncertain when the coronavirus pandemic will subside, Signet is financially able to withstand an extended shutdown of the company's physical store operations. Moreover, the company is poised to flourish once the market downturn is in the company's rearview mirror. Therefore, now is a good time to consider adding Signet's common stock to the portfolio.

Multi-year Lows

Signet has just recently come off a multi-year low of $5.84 per share (closing price), lower than the $7.04 nadir the company hit during the '08-'09 Great Recession. The most recent bottom is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, for now, it is unclear when the U.S. economy will open back up for business.

The pandemic has caused a sharp increase in unemployment. National unemployment jumped to 4.4 percent in March from 3.5 percent in February. And weekly unemployment claims do not give any indication that unemployment growth will slow over the next several weeks if not months. For the last two weeks alone, jobless claims in the U.S. have totaled over 11 million.

There are, however, already signs suggesting the pandemic is beginning to subside. For example, many states are starting to see a slowdown of COVID-19 contagion as a result of the stay-at-home orders. Now, the federal government, states, and communities are exploring the best way to reopen the economy starting at the end of April or May. Presumably, once the market reopens, the jobs lost will come surging back and the market will return to economic growth. Only time will tell.

But one thing is for sure. Just as Signet's stock bounced back from its January '09 nadir to hit an all-time high five years later, Signet's stock will recover from this downturn. First, the company created a substantial financial cushion to weather the ebbing market, providing ample liquidity in the event this virus protracts into the summer months. Second, Signet has a compelling strategy to continue the positive momentum the company was experiencing leading up to the coronavirus emergence, which will position Signet to flourish when the economy returns.

Signet's Financial Flexibility Provides Strength During This Downturn

Signet's CEO Gina Drosos announced several bold measures to ensure the company will survive the pandemic. First, the company added $900 million of cash to its balance sheet by drawing down its revolver. Now, Signet has over $1.2 billion cash on hand to weather the impact of the pandemic. Next, Signet shuttered all 2,757 North American stores, which will save the company, at minimum, on variable occupancy costs and utilities. Signet also furloughed nearly its entire workforce starting April 6th, saving the company roughly $90 million a month in employee compensation. Additionally, Signet executives and the Board agreed to halve their annual salaries in exchange for equity compensation in its place. Finally, Signet suspended its dividend to common shares, which will save an additional $19.4 million per quarter and chose to pay its preferred dividend in-kind, saving $7.8 million per quarter. While these measures do not guarantee the company will remain solvent during this recession, they certainly reduce the likelihood of a future cash crisis.

There are, however, added costs with creating Signet's financial cushion. First, the company will have to pay substantially more in interest. As of February, Signet was paying 2.8 percent interest on its revolver. Therefore, the additional $900 million will cost $25.2 million more in interest per year. Fortunately, assuming the market opens up sooner rather than later, Signet can use any unspent portion of its cash on the balance sheet to pay on its revolver balance. Another cost is the loss of investors requiring dividends. Signet's loss of these investors could place short-term pressure on the company's stock until investors sell-off their positions. Last but not least, the shuttering of all the company's stores will cost Signet dearly in sales. Fortunately, over the last two years, the company has focused on repositioning itself as an omnichannel retailer and investing heavily in online technology. In FY2020, Signet generated over $700 million of its total sales online. Therefore, investors can expect at least some sales to cauterize a complete cash burn.

Overall, the decisive moves made by Signet leadership to create financial flexibility will ensure the company survives this downturn.

Signet Is Well-Positioned To Flourish When The Economy Returns

Signet was gaining traction as it entered the final year of its three-year turnaround. Same-store sales were trending positive, margins were expanding, and the company was reducing debt on the balance sheet. Here is an excerpt of CEO Drosos from Signet's fourth quarter conference call describing the momentum Signet was experiencing immediately prior to the shutdown due to COVID-19:

Our fourth quarter results were better than anticipated, and we ended the year strong with our best overall holiday business performance in four years. Our team delivered fourth quarter, same-store sales growth of 2.3% and generated double-digit growth in eCommerce. We delivered 0.6% same-store sales growth for the fiscal year and exceeded our cost savings target for the year, achieving an expense reduction of approximately $100 million. All of this drove strong non-GAAP operating income up 16% and free cash flow of $419 million for the fiscal year. The momentum we experienced during the holiday season continued as we entered fiscal 2021. We had a strong Valentine's Day selling season with customers reacting favorably to our product newness, customer experience innovations, and our always-on approach to marketing.

Source: Signet's FY20 4th quarter conference call

It was clear that Signet's "Path to Brilliance" was working.

Now, COVID-19 is definitely a setback to the company's turnaround, but the company is taking decisive steps to ensure its success once the downturn is over. In addition to the steps discussed in the previous section, Signet is keenly focused on optimizing its real estate footprint. The company has already closed over 12 percent of its physical stores across the globe since January 2017. But because of the pandemic, Signet leadership is anticipating deeper reductions to the company's real estate portfolio. In the fourth quarter conference call, Joan Hilson, Signet's CFO, stated:

due to the potential longer term impact of COVID-19, we will be closely analyzing the health of every location in our fleet and evaluating where we believe the market potential has been impaired."

By anticipating these closures and making cuts now, the company will be financially stronger and more agile heading out of the recession.

Valuation

Judging by historical prices, Signet Jewelers is undervalued by a wide margin. According to Macrotrends.net, since coming out of the last recession, Signet has traded at an average P/E ratio of 12.5x. Currently, the company's common stock is trading at only 5.8x TTM. If the company simply reverts to the mean, Signet's stock will appreciate approximately 118 percent over April 17th's closing price.

Certainly, owning Signet's stock is not without its risks. For example, as already alluded to above, the reopening of the economy could take a considerable amount of time. If it does, Signet will be forced to rely on its revolver and potentially other sources of borrowings to withstand the impact. And, in this market, owning a highly indebted mall retailer is low on any investors' wish list.

Overall, Signet is the largest retail jeweler in the world, with several operating banners across North America and the United Kingdom. The company generated over $6 billion in sales and $419 million in free cash flow in FY20. Additionally, the company has over $1.2 billion in cash on its balance. Bottom line is Signet can and will weather this storm. Moreover, the pandemic will not last forever. The economy will reopen and so will Signet. The next several months will be rocky, but Signet is equipped to prevail. Therefore, Signet is trading at a discount and is an attractive addition to long-term investors' portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.